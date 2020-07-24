Ocean Yield remains a "BUY," albeit for the investor's with an extremely strong stomach - and I would argue for other investments prior to Ocean Yield.

The answer is complicated - but as I see it, the recovery is much less theoretical than some would fear. It is a question of "when", not "if".

With the dividend cut both due to COVID-19 and company results and specifics, the question on every investor's mind seems to be how long the road to recovery will be.

The time has come to update on the quarterly results of one of my favorite high-yield holdings, Ocean Yield.

I described during my last company update how little enjoyment one has derived from owning Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF) during the past few quarters. While some investors I know have abandoned the investment at a loss, Ocean Yield is far from any such triggers on my end. Investing in Ocean Yield was always, and should always be considered a higher-risk prospect. This is indicated both by the (former) yield as well as the sort of company it is.

The appeal here is what we've been through before:

The extremely close ties to far-larger Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF), with Chairman and owner.

The continued, fundamentally conservative (contract-wise) diversified portfolio of vessels, providing the company with cash for the next decade at the very least.

Extremely close and positive ties to banking institutions across Scandinavia and Europe, offering easy and cheap access to capital.

And these are just the larger arguments.

Let's go through 2Q20 and see what we have.

Ocean Yield - How has the company been doing?

The company reduced its dividend to 5 cents per share as of 2Q20, meaning the yield on the current share price is around 8.26%. For those of us, like myself, who invested previously, it's about half that with my own yield around 300 bps below based on my cost. It also means I'm sitting on a considerable paper loss at this time for my position in Ocean Yield.

On a sequential basis, 2Q20 was actually an improvement for the company.

EBITDA increased to $86.3M, compared to $56.4M in 1Q20, and was up sequentially even adjusted for leases and insurance claims/other related revenues, which impacted 1Q20 heavily.

Net profit turned positive to $16.5M, versus negative 1Q20 net profit of $1.6M

Adj. net profit from operations was $24M, of which $21.3M is attributable to common shareholders.

There were also some significant one-offs during the quarter that bear special mention.

The first is the JV with Aker Capital, regarding 7 vessels. The question on many investor's minds is "Why?" The answer is "because of the equity ratio." Ocean Yield has raised a considerable amount of new capital for the past 12 months and is, as I see it, approaching a point where it would be hard-pressed to justify further. Therefore, its close ties to Aker make it possible to structure these investments differently.

The implications of the JV are several.

First, immediate cash infusion of $10.2M for Ocean Yield for 50% of the equity, with the remaining 50% of course owned by Ocean Yield.

Second, it strengthens Ocean Yield's equity ratio by ~2%, while at the same time having a low impact on net profit due to the low amount of actual new capital.

Third, all of the vessels come with long-term charters to Navig8 Group and Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT

The company's interest-bearing net debt has been significantly reduced to $1.5B in 2Q20. Over $225M was reduced due to the JV, and with the $826M in Book equity and just south of $2.8B in total assets, this gives the company a significantly improved Equity ratio of just south of 30% (29.6%).

Secondly, one of the company's vessels, a car carrier, was declared a total loss after an onboard fire in June, with expected insurance proceeds of around $26.3M included in 3Q20. As of the publishing of this article, Ocean Yield has already received the proceeds of the this case. After debt repayment, it means net cash proceeds of $11M.

As we're somewhat used to, the positives for Ocean Yield can be considered primarily in a forward-looking perspective.

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

The company's average vessel year of 4.0 years, improved in part due to the FPSO reclassification, expresses just how "fresh" the company's portfolio of vessels is - a must in a world where going forward, excessive emissions regulations will have a material impact on profits. Ocean Yield has, through its average vessel age with new vessels or vessels retrofitted with scrubbers, already addressed this issue and will likely suffer very few additional financial impacts related to emissions at least.

(Source: Ocean Yield)

The FPSO is now reclassified as "Held for Sale," with an additional loss of $2.8M during the quarter - the negatives don't seem to end for this vessel. The one positive is that the company is considering three projects, and since the posting of 2Q20, the oil price has recovered somewhat. It would be too optimistic to expect anything beyond a stop to losses due to a new contract, however, and the company continues to expect uncertainty here.

We also have the three vessels previously without contracts. The connector has had a time-charter in the South China sea, and this contract is due to end in September. Further contracts are apparently discussed, and the net loss for the vessel is significantly lowered (likely to be lowered further) in 2Q20 versus the full net loss of $5.1M in 1Q20.

As to the FAR Senator and Statesman, the company is in restructuring discussions, with the claims converted to shares in Solstad. The vessels are now finally hired, with the Statesman being awarded a 3-year time charter with Petrobras (PBR). The company said in its quarterly:

If you look at Far Senator and Far Statesman. We entered into a restructuring agreement with Solstad in early May, and it's expected that, that is closed in Q3. The agreement -- according to agreement, we will basically cancel the existing agreement and the net claim will be converted into shares in Solstad. Then we will enter into a new agreement with variable rate for 4 years, and the rate will be set by the average EBITDA in the pool of 7 similar vessels. Far Statesman have entered into a 3-year time charter to Petrobras at an attractive rate level. And also one of the other vessels in the pool has entered into a similar contract with Petrobras. (Source: Ocean Yield 2Q20 Earnings call, Lars Solbakken)

We need to look at Ocean Yield a little differently as we move forward. A few notes. Due to new agreements with Aker Capital, we need to consider Investments in Associates, which has previously mainly been related to derivative swaps with regards to financing, as a more relevant income position. Going forward, the company owns 7 vessels in the JV with Aker, and income related to these will be noted here.

(Source: Ocean Yield)

The company also managed to reduce expenses by $3.7M, which again is a sequential improvement from the rather disastrous 1Q20. The company did see a significant FX loss however, mostly due to NOK/USD currency movements. While this was a loss, this negative movement was entirely offset by positive movements in market-to-market derivatives, actually resulting in a net gain of nearly $10M on a sequential basis.

So, wrapping up.

There's no doubt that the first quarter was terrible, added onto by COVID-19, and further impacted in 2Q20 as things haven't materially recovered long term in any way. However, we can see short-term recovery and the company focusing on strengthening its balance sheet (the JV is one expression of this) while keeping the appeal of its strong and diverse portfolio.

The priority, according to contacts with IR, is to focus on fortifying the sheet until the company sees lower market volatility and there is a clear solution for the FPSO, the ingredient currently making the salad somewhat questionable.

One comment I thought was interesting was regarding how the company now views new potential deals, versus 6-12 months ago. Because of the market situation and many doors closed to shipping companies as conditions worsen, Ocean Yield is in a prime position to capitalize on new deals. The company expects the environment for new deals to be somewhat reduced in volume, as well as these deals demanding higher financing costs (as banks demand higher safeties).

However, this also means that Ocean Yield can demand higher returns - and thus the forecast that Ocean Yield's returns on new deals going forward will be improved from before.

As to the all-important dividend, the key driver for a return to the normal dividend, according to management will be:

I think we -- as we have pointed out now, to build a strong balance sheet, has been a priority in the second quarter. We're now close to 30%, which is starting to get at a comfortable level. We will keep the dividend at a reasonably conservative level until we see a somewhat lower market volatility and hopefully also have more visibility on the FPSO. (Source: 2Q20 Earnings Call, Lars Solbakken)

The company will also not be buying back shares until the balance sheet is stronger. As to what "Stronger" constitutes seems to be a bit of a wild card. The previous Ocean Yield equity ratio target was in fact 30% long term. Being that the company is just now 40 bps below that, this begs the question of what the company now considers to be a good sheet. There is no concrete answer here, other than "slightly above" 30%.

The dividend cut will, of course, allow the company to achieve this - as well other things, such as the FPSO being chartered - and so dividend investors interested in Ocean Yield should keep a close eye on the company's equity ratio, as this seems to dictate the future of a resuming of the normal dividend level.

Some numbers, as these are key for going forward.

(Source: Ocean Yield)

First, company EBITDA as well as profit/adj. net profit is already materially improved from a YoY comparison. Given that things are likely to improve in 3Q20 and 4Q20 rather than decline (an educated guess based on trends and forecasts, not a guarantee), it's to be expected that FY20 EBITDA/earnings will be improved compared to FY19. Based on the 175M number of outstanding shares, the current dividend level of $0.05/share, coming to an annual dividend of $0.2, would eat up around ~$35M worth of profit, excluding dividends on hybrid capital and controlling interests.

Even with a terrible or negative 2H20, the company has already earned enough in terms of adj. net profit to handle such a dividend - though the point is of course not to "handle" a more than 50% dividend cut, but to improve the balance sheet. The last year that was in any way what I consider representative of the company's earnings potential less the FPSO was 2017 and parts of 2018. For 2017, the company earned nearly $130M in net profit after tax, easily covering the then-appealing dividend. After that, a combined array of factors has driven the stock down to where it is today.

We could argue, and rightfully so, that the previous coverage and dividend was always bound to eventually disappear, given its reliance on a contract which would have expired eventually - however, the utter failure to re-charter the FPSO in a timely manner and the depth of the crisis here caught even me by surprise. It's been a painful two years, even with a few real nice dividend payouts.

Let's move onto the valuation.

Ocean Yield - What's the valuation?

I'm sticking to my guns here, as I don't see the market being logical with regards to valuation. There is no doubt that Ocean Yield has to improve its balance sheet in light of COVID-19, but with 2Q20 they have taken the first steps to do just that.

(Source: TIKR.com)

The market, however, wants proof (perhaps rightfully so) and is unwilling to grant Ocean Yield any sort of higher valuation until this is the case. At current levels, the market is saying that Ocean Yields assets due to circumstances are worth perhaps 0.5X of their stated/reported value. I continue to say that this is fundamentally wrong - and more so than ever.

I am lowering my target due to the issues the company is currently facing, and I too want to see further improvement before I'm willing to put significantly more capital to work here, but there continue to be positive signs of a recovery here.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused an already ongoing issue, namely the FPSO, to be greatly amplified to where the company decided to cut the dividend even more than initially expected. Despite this, insiders continue to buy the stock - the latest purchase only a week ago, back when a member of the board bought tens of thousands at a price of 22.70 NOK/share. 2 days earlier, both the CEO and SVP Finance & Investor relations also increased their stake in the company. (Source: Ocean Yield)

Ocean Yield's valuation and prospects should be viewed in a potentially positive light not only because of these insider interests, but because the company's financial plan going forward makes sense. The company continues to have all of the advantages that I've previously pointed out, but now trades at a barely-above bottom-feeding sort of valuation.

All of the relevant multiples, including earnings, revenues, EBITDA point toward the fact that the company is currently being traded at a much lower multiple than historically seen - but there are, of course, reasons for this. Investors must decide whether they believe this market price reflects the realistic future potential of the company, or whether the market is mispricing the long-term value of Ocean Yield here, as well as the associated risk.

My answer to this consideration should be self-evident given my positive stance.

Thesis

The painful road to recovery is the title for this article - and the road is indeed, and has been painful. However, I believe we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel for Ocean Yield, even with COVID-19.

The company is strengthening its balance sheet, and only truly dismal circumstances could put the new dividend in any way in danger of being unable to be paid with the company's annual run rate of EBITDA or net profit. To say that there aren't problems left would be false - Ocean Yield has many challenges yet to overcome, as evidenced by the fact that the company is addressing its capital structure.

(Source: Offshore Energy)

In retrospect, the company overextended massively over the past few years, lowering its equity ratio from 40% down to 26.5% in only a small number of years. During normal operations, this might have been fine and allowed the company to grow excessively and even eventually continue to increase the high payout.

My mistake was not discounting for the amount of risk offered by the FPSO, combined with not expecting something like COVID-19. The combination of these factors, added to by smaller things such as the FAR Statesman and Connector, ships which have dragged on results as well, created a situation where things simply were looking dismal.

Another company lacking the capital connections and possibilities of Ocean Yield might have had to leverage up further or start considering different alternatives with regards to its capital structure. Ocean Yield, because of the aforementioned possibilities, stakeholders, and capital connections, did not do so in any major way.

What we are left with is a fundamentally qualitative (in my opinion) company that, as I see it, will return to previous profitability and above. We might argue that capital would have been better invested elsewhere, but Ocean Yield has always been one of my primary picks for higher yield - and it continues to be this to this day. I would argue against selling out the stake to protect from further loss, as I firmly do believe that the bottom, or something close to it, has been seen here.

What remains is the recovery - and while I'm currently not investing strictly into Ocean Yield, every month sees at least some capital go towards my investments here, even if it's just reinvesting of dividends.

This is a truly long-term play. I don't recommend investors primarily going for this. I don't recommend investors even go very deeply into this - Ocean Yield is a clear class 4 stock, as class 4 as it gets - but the fundamentals are solid in the longer-term perspective, and implications from valuations, the market, insiders and short-term results are positive.

Ocean Yield remains a "BUY" - albeit one you should definitely be careful with. I'm underwater here, and I expect I will be for 1-2 years until things start turning around.

At an 8%+ yield at today's share price, however, I consider the dividend very well-covered.

Be careful out there, and thank you for reading.

Stance

Ocean Yield remains a "BUY" with a strong upside, albeit an investment you should take great care with, as recovery will take time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OYIEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.