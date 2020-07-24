One of our favorite SPAC ideas is East Resources Acquisition Company, which is trading at cash on hand.

With so many choices, we favor SPACs with elite leadership.

Also known as "blank check companies," SPACs have been around for decades, but have become white-hot recently.

A SPAC is a public listing vehicle that merges with or acquires a targeted private company, enabling that company to IPO through a non-traditional route.

Investment Thesis Snapshot

East Resources Acquisition Company (ERESU) is a new $300 million SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, led by legendary energy investor and operator Terry Pegula. The large pile of cash and the talents of Mr. Pegula managing the IPO proceeds are what excite us about this stock. With ERESU, Mr. Pegula's plan is to build an energy business at a time when the value of E&P companies and oil and gas properties has plummeted.

Mr. Pegula has made a career and billions of dollars investing in and turning around distressed E&P assets. For three decades beginning in 1983, he bought out-of-favor energy businesses and properties, mainly taking advantage of discounts presented during commodity swings.

Trading at cash value, we view ERESU as a low-risk investment with material upside, should Mr. Pegula again do what he does best - opportunistically deploy capital in the energy space.

Introduction: Bullish on SPACs

We focus on uncovering unique value opportunities with a catalyst to drive substantial long-term returns. With few exceptions, these golden prospects are found in the micro-cap universe due to the lack of research coverage. At Hemlock, we believe allocating our time and energy to this niche will continue to provide attractive rewards.

One of our favorite hunting grounds is the robust universe of SPACs. A SPAC is a firm with no commercial operations, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO), for the purpose of acquiring an existing business.

Just recently, there has been several successful companies that have used SPACs to go public, including:

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) went public in late 2019 via a SPAC formed by Social Capital Hedosophia.

DraftKings (DKNG) consummated a merger with Diamond Eagle Acquisition in April.

Electric-truck company Nikola (NKLA) closed on its combination with SPAC VectoIQ Acquisition in June.

A typical SPAC will offer stock at $10 per share and give the management team two years to find a suitable target. If the SPAC is unable to find a good merger candidate, then it liquidates. Since the funds raised in the IPO are held in trust, investors typically get most or all their $10 per share investment back.

However, when SPACs are successful in identifying and acquiring an attractive target, shares tend to soar. This high floor/high ceiling, risk/reward dynamic has created tremendous investor demand in recent years. In fact, SPACs raised a record amount of IPO money in 2019 - $13.6 billion in 59 IPOs - more than four times the $3.2 billion they raised in 2016.

And this strong momentum continued during the first half of 2020 with over $12 billion raised in just the first 6.5 months.

With strong investor support, new SPACs are debuting on a weekly basis, which creates literally dozens (and dozens) of possibilities to invest dollars. In fact, at last count, we were tracking over 75 SPACs.

So, which “blank check” companies to prioritize?

East Resources Acquisition Company

Our strategy is to invest in the SPACs with the most credible leadership teams. We want to partner with seasoned executives with a track record of not only operational excellence, but deal-making excellence as well.

One of our favorite ideas is East Resources Acquisition Company, which was formed to acquire a business in the beaten-down energy space. ERESU is led by billionaire Terry Pegula, who rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most respected leaders in the energy industry.

In 1983, after spending 10 years with Getty Oil and Felmont Oil, Mr. Pegula borrowed $7,500 from family and friends to create East Resources Inc., an independent oil and gas exploration and production company operating in the Appalachian Basin.

Over the next 27 years, Mr. Pegula built East Resources Inc. into one of the largest privately held companies in the United States. In 2010, he sold the business to Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) for $4.7 billion.

In 2011, Mr. Pegula purchased the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. In 2012, he formed JKLM Energy, which is staffed with many former East Resources Inc. employees and produces natural gas in Pennsylvania. In 2014, Mr. Pegula acquired the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.

In 2014, he "struck gold" again, selling another business in which he was the majority owner - HG Energy - to American Energy Partners (AEPT) for $1.75 billion.

And all this deal-making has paid off. According to Forbes, Mr. Pegula is currently the 330th richest person on Earth - not too shabby.

Now, thanks to ERESU, Mr. Pegula is armed with $300 million in leverageable capital and a mandate to acquire a North American oil & gas business. With commodity prices in the dumps and many E&P players in disarray, we expect ERESU to act quickly, opportunistically purchasing attractive long-term assets for cents on the dollar.

"The current commodity price and capital cycles have brought about asset transaction valuation levels in the energy market not seen since the early 2000s," the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Still trading at the IPO price of $10 per share (equivalent to the cash in the bank), ERESU is the low-risk, monster-reward type idea we cherish.

Conclusion

In summary, we like the risk/reward associated with investing in SPACs. To enhance our chances of finding winners, we favor partnering with elite management teams. With sector valuations looking more attractive (XLE is down 40% YTD), legendary energy investor Mr. Pegula is back on the prowl, ready to take advantage of the challenged E&P environment. And we’re excited to ride his coattails.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ERESU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.