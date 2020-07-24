Valuations are still on the low side when viewed in context of the new competitive landscape.

There are challenges pertaining to the supply chain in view of current geo-political tensions.

The company looks stronger in terms of products when looking at the competition.

Ericsson has won some key contracts both in radio access and core 5G.

Since my first article on Ericsson (ERIC) back in January the stock has appreciated by 30%. The main reasons for which I was bullish were product strength, financial discipline and good management.

The company recently won 5G contracts in China, the land of the mighty Huawei (a Chinese mobile equipment supplier) as well as in the UK and Japan after beating competition from both Cisco (CSCO) and Nokia (NOK).

Now that the price is at a yearly high, investors who did not have the opportunity to jump aboard the upside are wondering whether it is still time to invest. As for shareholders, they are bewildered when they read about geopolitics possibly impacting the Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer.

Figure 1: Ericsson stock price evolution.

Data by YCharts

I therefore bring answers to these questions by exploring the revenues for the last quarter and key profitability metrics.

I also analyze the new competitive landscape emerging in the mobile equipment industry as well as the challenges which Ericsson, as one of the key actors, has to deal with.

Revenue up, gross margin up but could have been higher

Q2-2020 sales were up when compared to both the last quarter and Q2-2019. This increase was the result of higher revenues from North East Asia followed by North America. Also, the quarter benefited from IPR (intellectual property sales) of $320 million.

However, the second quarter was impacted by around $100 million related to "asset write-downs of pre-commercial product inventory" for the Chinese market.

Had it not been for these exceptional expenses, the gross margins would have been in the 40% range, more in line with the Q1-2020 figures.

Now, for the company to spend so much ($100 million) to have won a contract with China Mobile (CHL) worth around $593 million may raise a few eye brows but it was reported that the Swedish company was also selected by China Telecom (CHA) and China Unicom (CHU) for part of their 5G infrastructure as well.

I further confirmed the contract news from the company's website and Ericsson is indeed a strong player not only in China but also in Japan and Korea.

While there has also been a lot of media attention on these asset write-downs, these also show the extent to which the company can go to demonstrate use of latest technology to deliver performance.

For shareholders who are particularly attentive to expenses (like myself), it is important to understand that a demonstration using a proof of concept (pre-commercial implementation or field test) is a key step between R&D done in the lab and actual implementation on site.

Moreover, there are longer-term cost efficiencies for Ericsson made possible by taking advantage of its Chinese manufacturing facilities to deliver equipment to customers right in China.

Now, cost efficiency benefits mean higher longer term profitability in China.

Figure 2: Financial performance

Source: SeekingAlpha

Ericsson also used "strategic contracts" to gain a strong foothold in the Chinese market. These contracts offer a high level of discounts to mobile network providers in countries where Ericsson sees significant growth opportunities.

There was already an indication for that matter during the Q1-2020 earnings report.

The gross profit margin should increase further as the company makes less use of "strategic contracts" and wins projects against the competition more on basis of equipment performance as it did in the UK during the month of April to win 5G core contracts.

Therefore, the company is starting to get stronger in 5G core in addition to radio access networks ("RAN") technology.

Therefore, going forward, the second half should see better overall profitability. I now go deeper into revenues from different segments before taking aim at the competition.

Main segments revenues

The top two segments where Ericsson has generated most of its revenues are "networks" which includes its radio access equipment and digital services which comprises the core 5G products.

Figure 3: Revenue per segment

Source: SeekingAlpha

The higher sales in networks should continue as the company expands sales of radio access antennas while at the same time benefiting from higher gross margins due to lesser "strategic discounts" going forward.

I now turn to the digital services unit responsible for core network products and also an area where the company is gradually transitioning from what the executives call a "classic portfolio" which can be imagined an all-hardware implementation to a more intelligent "software-based" architecture.

I have been observing this transition for some time now and it is delivering concrete results in the form of higher gross margins (43%). I see this improving faster due to:

Digital services recovering after being impacted by travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

Strong demand for the cloud-native portfolio.

While still at a fifth of the Networks segment sales, digital services should witness double digits sales figures as from 2021 when the 5G core contracts obtained as a result of beating the competition, start to trickle down.

This trickle could turn into a flow of revenues given the important fact that Ericsson's competitive journey is being alleviated through geopolitics with the latest examples being those UK and Japan 5G contracts plus strengthening of the partnership with Deutsche Telecom (OTCQX:DTEGY).

With this, I now turn to the competition.

The competition

Ericsson possesses sheer product strength which enables it to beat competitors both on basis of lab performance as for British Telecom (BT) in the UK or field tests as for China Mobile.

Moreover, there are other key drivers which differentiate the company competitively with the first one being that its 5G software has cloud micro-services technology inbuilt rather than being integrated (added) to it.

Secondly, it has developed a new standalone 5G New Radio software which delivers higher levels of performance.

Therefore, it is now time for a review of 5G rankings in the context of geo-political tensions.

At the time of my last article in the second week of May, Ericsson was in the second position with Huawei being in the top spot and Nokia in the third place.

Now, with the Chinese company claiming to have ninety 5G contracts as at February 2020 compared to Ericsson's ninety-nine (figure provided during the second quarter earnings report this month), it would not be surprising that the Swedish company takes the top spot by the end of this year.

In this context, Ericsson should be helped by the supply chain challenges the Chinese company is facing for central processors and programmable chips it sources from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) respectively for use in its base stations.

Figure 4: 5G testing facility

Source: Ericsson

Now, some analysts will tell you that Huawei has been stockpiling chips to last for two years, but we all know that these items quickly become outdated in terms of speed and hence competitiveness, when stored in carton boxes.

However, geopolitics can also be a double-edged sword in terms of supply chain.

Therefore, I now explore the associated supply chain challenges.

Supply chain risks

There has been some news pertaining to Chinese export controls preventing Ericsson to send its "made in China" products to other countries in the context of a trade war extending to Europe.

However, this is currently not the case as Europe has not fully banned Huawei as a mobile network supplier. There have been talks about restricting the Chinese company's involvement in 5G core which, as the word "core" implies is the very center of the network infrastructure. On the other hand, the RAN market segment can be viewed more as peripheral (access) networks.

Figure 5: Differentiating between core and access network

Source: Affirmed networks

Moreover, Ericsson has a global supply chain set-up, and works closely with customers through its European, Asian and American operations.

The company has production facilities in seven countries with a shift towards a higher degree of automation within each of them.

Figure 6: Ericsson main production facilities

Source: Table built with data from Ericsson.com

However, one area which could come under increasing scrutiny is whether critical equipment like radio equipment contains Chinese-manufactured components, not only from the US but now from other countries including India.

However, there is some flexibility which is already in-built in Ericsson's supply chain and a testimony to this feature is the fact the company has been able to handle the COVID disruptions without any significant delays in shipments to customers.

Therefore, going forward, there should be more supply chain challenges arising as a result of increasing geo-political tensions but here, I see flexibility both in terms of sourcing made possible through factories located in different parts of the world and the higher degree of automation within each factory as key enablers for limiting disruption in customer deliveries.

Interestingly, the ability to limit disruption translates into lower finished goods inventories and implies higher gross margins.

Now profitability is one of the essential metrics which investors look for when valuing a company's investment potential.

Valuations and Key takeaways

As for valuations, I consider Ericsson's growing market share of the 5G market which should translate into higher revenues in 2021.

Till then, second half 2020 results should reap the benefits of the investments made in China through higher gross margins. These should therefore be at the 40% mark as from Q3-2020.

Figure 7: Gross profit margins

Source: SeekingAlpha plus augmented by author's calculations for Q3-2020.

Now, operating margins should be around 10% for the whole year despite R&D investments engulfing 18% of revenues.

Moreover, given the fact that Ericsson also competes with Cisco for the 5G core cellular technology, I compare it with the US networking giant.

Figure 8: Comparing Ericsson with Cisco

Source: SeekingAlpha

Therefore, based on the price-to-sales or EV-to-sales metrics, Ericsson looks to be currently undervalued by 50%. However, when considering the gross profits, Ericsson still has some way to progress in terms of integrating software in its products compared to Cisco.

In this respect, just like Cisco for its networking solutions with SD-WAN, Ericsson is on track to augment the software component within its cloud-native RAN offerings but more progress still needs to be made.

Consequently, I moderate the stock price target to the $13-14 range, but this still implies a 15% upside.

This would also take into account supply-chain risks.

Additionally, there should be some volatility due to geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

As for cash position, it stood at $5.5 billion inclusive of short term investments. Total debt is of $5.1 billion with the average maturity at 2.2 years with the next one due in Q4-2020.

Free cash flow before M&A activities were at $360 million for the last quarter.

The company has recently been upgraded by Moody's from Ba2 to Ba1. According to Moody's, "the upgrade also reflects the expected steady growth of the radio access network ("RAN") market, which, combined with the contribution from new contracts and subsequent market share gains, will support additional profit growth and positive free cash flow generation"

The key word here is "steady", which characterizes Ericsson's growth trajectory in the face of the COVID-19 crisis. Persisting uncertainty should be further dampened to some extent by favorable currency conversion effects with the company registering its first positive currency hedge quarter since 2017.

Moreover, consistent improvement in productive efficiency should help to smoothen supply-chain induced disruptions on gross margins.

Finally, there should be developments in the potentially huge 5G markets of India where a move towards spectrum allocation is expected in the near future, bearing in mind that Chinese competitors seem to be on their way out.

Therefore, at a price of $11.7 and a dividend yield of 0.6%, Ericsson is a buy. With a dividend payout ratio of only 13%, there is also room for dividend growth.

