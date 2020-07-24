2020 is proving to be a tough year for many firms in many industries. Not even telecommunications/entertainment giant AT&T (T) is exempt from this. This fact became apparent after news broke of the firm’s financial results for the second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. On the whole, while top line and bottom line results did suffer, the company does still appear to be on track for a solid year compared to recent prior expectations espoused by management. This is good news for shareholders looking to buy into a business with good long-term prospects and a good degree of safety behind it.

A rough quarter

It would be wrong for anybody to describe AT&T’s latest quarter in any words more generous than ‘rough’. To see this, we need only consider the business’ second quarter revenue figures. For the quarter, the company generated sales of $40.95 billion. This represents a decline of 8.9% compared to the $44.96 billion the firm generated the same quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. There were several contributors to this decline, including weakness in the firm’s Communications segment and its Latin America Segment. The weakest, though, was the firm’s WarnerMedia segment. Sales there fell 22.9% year-over-year, driven by a hit at Turner, as advertising and other related activities declined. Management chalked this up mostly to the COVID-19 pandemic, but other weaknesses across the company had nothing to do with that. Examples include its Video Entertainment operations and its Legacy Voice and Data Services business.

As revenue fell, so too did AT&T’s profitability. During the quarter, the company’s net profit to common shareholders was just $1.23 billion. This pales in comparison to the $3.71 billion in profit the company earned the same quarter a year earlier. Although profit at the enterprise was weak, cash flows, though weaker than they were last year, were robust by comparison. Operating cash flow, for instance, totaled $12.06 billion. This compares poorly to the $14.28 billion seen in the second quarter last year. The divide between this year and last year continued when looking at free cash flow as well, with this metric in the latest quarter coming in at $7.59 billion compared to $8.81 billion last year.

But there’s a lot of good too

There’s no denying that AT&T hit a speed bump this past quarter. It’s to be expected given the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic during that time. Even so, with all of this pain, there were some positive developments for investors to rejoice in. For starters, consider the firm’s net debt. Cash and cash equivalents of $16.94 billion, up from $9.96 billion as of the end of its first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, provide a nice cushion. What’s more is the fact that the company did not need to add to its debt load in order to achieve this. Total net debt during the quarter was $152.02 billion. By comparison, at the end of the prior quarter, this figure stood at $154.31 billion, up from $151.02 billion at the end of 2019.

Seeing net debt increase over 2019 is discouraging, but at the time management seems to have felt taking on the debt for the extra cushion was worth it. Now, though, debt is clearly falling, having dropped $2.29 billion in just three months. This was made possible by the fact that, net of $3.74 billion in dividends paid out during the quarter, the company had free cash flow of $3.84 billion. Sure, this is lower than the $5.09 billion in excess cash the company generated a year earlier, but any sort of positive figure here that allows the firm to pay down debt is a positive.

It’s impossible to know today what kind of EBITDA AT&T will generate during 2020 as a whole, but in the first two quarters it came out to $25.53 billion. If we annualize this and assume that no further debt reduction takes place (even though it likely will), then the company’s net leverage ratio stands at around 2.98. Given current pricing of the business, this would also translate to an EV/EBITDA multiple on the firm of about 7.2. That’s quite appealing for a company with such robust cash flows and a fairly solid business model.

Even though many of AT&T’s legacy operations are suffering, there are other parts of the business that are doing well. Management announced, on the same day as its earnings announcement, that it had finally launched 5G service nationwide. Plans will be available at no additional cost to existing customers starting August 7th of this year. In all, the service is expected to reach around 179 million people in over 355 markets. The firm also continues to invest in fiber and its FirstNet business, both of which have been sources of growth and offer long-term potential for the company.

Another source of growth has been the company’s Connected Devices business. During the quarter, the company had 71.76 million subscribers through this channel. This is up 22.9% compared to the 58.39 million seen the same time last year. In just one quarter, the figure grew 3.2% from the 69.51 million it had in the first quarter. This does imply a slowing of the business, but it’s unclear if that’s due to COVID-19 or just because the operation can only conceivably grow so large before the low-hanging fruit is gone. Even so, this has become a significant source of connections for AT&T and it plays nicely with their 5G plans and IoT (Internet of Things) that it will benefit immensely from in the years to come.

The last big item worth discussing is HBO Max. Management hailed their launch of the service as a success, but it’s hard to see it as that. In its first month of launch, the service brought on 3 million retail subscribers and 4.1 million total accounts were activated, with AT&T bringing on more than 1 million of them wholesale. While this is not a bad start, it’s not great either when compared to the behemoth that is Disney+ by The Walt Disney Company (DIS). In its first day, Disney+ surpassed 10 million subscribers. The difference here is one of cost and brand recognition. Disney+ is cheaper than HBO Max by a sizable amount and when you hear the Disney name, you know what you’re getting.

This does not mean that AT&T is not continuing to invest in its service. This year, it’s on track to allocate $2 billion toward the platform. Already, it has launched 6 originals on it, and by August the expectation is for this to grow to 21. Management did say that the COVID-19 pandemic has made some of this process slow, but it’s surely only a matter of time before the platform has a nice amount of original content that can act as a lure for customers.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems clear to me that AT&T had a tough quarter. In all, though, the company continues to set itself up for long-term success. Even for as tough as this year is looking, management is still guiding for around 60% of its free cash flow to go toward paying distributions. At the current annualized rate, this works out to total free cash flow from the firm coming in at around $24.9 billion. This is lower than last year, but with a market cap of $215 billion, this works out to a price/free cash flow multiple of around 8.6. That’s pretty attractive for a stable cash cow like AT&T.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.