PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUF, OTCPK:PZCUY) is a U.K.-based consumer goods company with a storied history and a stable of well-known brands. It is listed in London and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 index. At first blush it has the makings of a mini-Unilever (UN, UL, UNLYF): long-established, U.K. based, producing personal care products and with strong businesses in some markets with historical links to the U.K. Although it has some attractions, PZ Cussons is not just waiting to scale up in future: it's a modest but fairly unexciting personal goods manufacturer with much more modest operations than the Unilevers of the world.

If its new management can get more from its stable of brands, it could be set for better returns - but it is too early at the moment to assess the likelihood of this.

Source: company 2019 annual report

PZ Cussons: An Odd But Good Set of Assets

"Cussons" is well-known as a soap producing company brand in the U.K. and elsewhere, its name appearing on products such as the famous Imperial Leather products. The "PZ" was formerly Paterson Zochonis. As well as the U.K., the company had and continues to have operations in a number of countries with historical ties to the U.K., notably in Africa.

The company assets include brands with strong brand loyalty and heritage, such as Imperial Leather, Carex, Sanctuary Spa, Original Source, Charles Worthington and Fudge. Some are salon-level brands, although sold in retail, while others are value brands in that they represent quality at an affordable pricepoint.

As well as its stable of brands, it has a JV electrical superstore in Nigeria and also a palm oil business, not obvious parts of a consumer goods business model but more akin to a traditional trading company. In fact, Nigeria is the company's largest market. It has been there for over 120 years and has over 3,500 employees in its operations there. Historically the country was the key profit driver for the company. PZ Cussons Nigeria plc is a standalone corporate entity listed on the Lagos stock exchange.

While margin slipped slightly in the past several years, this is still a consistently profitable company with double digit operating margins.

Chart: Adjusted Operating Margin %

Source: Source: company 2019 annual report

In addition, the balance sheet is decently healthy - gearing was around 1.5x at the end of last year. Going into the COVID-19 crisis, which I expect to have increased demand for its products, the company had headroom of £147m under its syndicated borrowing facilities. At the end of its third quarter late in February, it had reduced net debt to £116m, a reduction of 37% versus the prior year position.

The Company Had a Trading Mentality Vs. Growth Mentality - But that May Change

I'd say the difference between PZ Cussons and the likes of Unilever or Henkel - and this is consistent over decades - is that essentially PZ Cussons thinks more like a trader. It has something of a ragtag of assets, albeit good ones in many cases, and operates in a diverse set of markets where there isn't necessarily a lot of interoperability. They have bought and sold various businesses over the years, but there doesn't seem to be a clear sense of a growth agenda for the long-term based around a clear set of strategic objectives and in areas where the company has a good case to win.

I suspect that the company recognizes and would dispute such a characterization, which is why their most recent annual report was emblazoned on its cover with the words "Our Strategy for Growth. Focus, Scale, Accelerate". They launched a new strategy for growth which in short seeks to scale up their more successful assets. That's what I would want them to do, and what I think they ought to have been doing for several decades at least in any case. The issue will be to see in coming years whether this strategy translates into tangible results. For example, if it does, I would expect to see increased margins, increased marketing ROI, withdrawal or downshifting from some lines and possibly some geographic markets and more emphasis on overall portfolio management.

The company announced in March that a new chief executive would replace the incumbent with effect from 1 May. It had been in dispute with the former chief executive who had left in December, since resolved, about unauthorized cash withdrawals and payments during his tenure. This is the sort of thing which does not surprise about the company: operating as it does in numerous frontier markets, the culture can sometimes seem a little less than transparent.

The Company Has a Long Dividend History

The dividend has been held at the same level (8.28p) since 2017, after 44 consecutive years of increase. That represents a yield of about 4.2% at the current share price. While the company has stepped away from its longstanding progressive dividend policy, there is no indication at the moment that it wishes to cut the dividend.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

With its wayward share price movements the dividend has long been one of the attractions for the company's shareholders including a diverse retail shareholder base, so I expect the company to make efforts to maintain it at the current level.

The Current Valuation is Not Cheap

With a market cap of around £840million, PZ Cussons isn't a minnow, but it is also not a consumer goods giant even after so long in business. The current p/e using basic earnings is around 31, while using adjusted earnings it is around 15. I don't think that is especially cheap for the unfocused nature and somewhat uncertain strategic impact of the company.

This becomes clearer if we take a 5-year view and look at how PZ Cussons has performed versus Unilever during that time, using share price alone (both companies have been consistent dividend payers over the period). It's not a woeful underperformance, but the market has rewarded Unilever's size and focused strategy over PZ Cussons' diminutive nature and more volatile business.

Source: Google Finance

The valuation may be worth reassessing in future if there is concrete evidence of focusing the business more strategically. Meanwhile, continuing to value the business on its potential rather than what it is (a long-term temptation with this stock) can be misleading. Looking at the current business performance, a share price of around 200p looks high enough for now.

Conclusion: Better Value Elsewhere

I think PZ Cussons has some good assets and I think its long history in key markets means it is well-positioned to survive there. However, I don't think the company has the strategic focus to produce outstanding returns. It has a new focus which, along with new leadership, could start to improve on these elements. But until there is concrete evidence that that is happening, I think there is better value elsewhere in the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.