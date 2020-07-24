The impact of the pandemic is already priced in, while long-term business fundamentals remain intact.

Double-digit sales and profit declines are not reasons to stay away from Heineken at this point in time.

The recent pandemic and disruption for many on-trade distribution channels represent a rare opportunity to acquire some of the highest-quality consumer staple companies at a discount.

Although many investors see high-quality and high-multiple businesses as being overvalued all the time, the truth is that high-quality businesses almost always trade at a premium to their peers, and quite often, paying a higher multiple for a high Return on Capital business is a better move than acquiring a fair business at a fair price.

That is why I first wrote about Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) back in April, describing in detail why I believe it to be "A Business You Can Retire With".

Since then, headlines like the following have been dominating the narrative around the media.

Negative headlines quoting the sharp declines in sales and closure of profitable on-trade channels as a reason to avoid Heineken have been much easier to find than those focusing on the long-term narrative and the opportunity that the current pandemic presents.

While Heineken's preliminary results for H1 2020 will be even worse than the first-quarter ones, the stock price has barely moved on the announcement, as top line and profitability declines were already priced in.

That is why simply following the news on the media to inform your investment decisions rarely provides meaningful results, and in the case of Heineken, many people who avoid the stock for these reasons seem to be missing the forest for the trees.

Ignoring the news, while looking for quality

Since the pandemic began, Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) and Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY) have been the two best-performing large beer breweries.

What caused this difference was not so much the exposure to on-trade channels or geography exposure, but rather, the quality of the businesses and their ability to earn above-average Return on Invested Capital. That is why we see such a strong relationship between last 6-month share price performance and FY 2019 Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) on a cross-sectional basis.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from Seeking Alpha

Even when looking more broadly within the S&P 500, companies with strong balance sheets were also able to weather the storm of the pandemic much better than their weaker counterparts.

Higher leverage and elevated risk of business integration brought in by large M&A deals are additional risks that usually manifest themselves during industry downturns. Thus, on top of its superior Return on Capital, Heineken is also less risky from a business perspective.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports

Why I am not worried about the second wave

At first glance, Heineken appears to be heavily exposed to some of the worst-hit countries, such as Italy, Greece, Brazil and Mexico, and is the number one beer brewery across many popular tourist destinations as well - both in Europe and globally.

Source: Heineken Investor Presentation

Heineken's significant exposure to the United Kingdom and its pubs business also played a role in its recent underperformance relative to Carlsberg, whose main markets in Europe were less affected by the pandemic closures.

Source: Carlsberg 2019 Annual Report

When compared to Carlsberg's exposure in Europe, Heineken is also more dependent on countries with high on-trade share of beer volumes sold. On top of that, United Kingdom is also a big loser for Heineken during the pandemic, as the country's large size, massive tourism, high on-trade volume share and pub culture made it feel like a perfect storm.

Source: Statista

Nevertheless, overall exposure to on-trade channels of Heineken is not materially different from that of its other major competitors. In terms of volume both Heineken and AB InBev (BUD) have around a third of their sales coming from the on-trade channels.

To answer your question very directly, in terms of split globally around 35% of our beer volume is sold in the on-trade.



- Laurence Debroux, CFO, Heineken

Source: AB InBev Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

In terms of geographical exposure, Heineken is also not in a much worse position than AB InBev, which has significant exposure to large markets such as South Africa, China and Brazil, where the share of on-trade volumes is above 50%.

Source: AB InBev Q1 2020 Earnings Results Presentation

For the first quarter of 2020, top line results between the three largest breweries differed materially due to differences in geographic exposure. Heineken disclosed a negative 2.1% organic growth, compared to -7.4% for Carlsberg and -5.8% for AB InBev due to their higher exposure to the Chinese market.

As pandemic closures took over the rest of the world in the second quarter, H1 top line results of Heineken are now expected to come at a negative 16.4%, compared to -11.6% for Carlsberg, which benefits from its smaller size. AB InBev's first-half sales would most likely also decline in double digits, as volumes declined 32% in April.

On an operating profit basis, Heineken was hit hard due to its sizeable pub business, which I suspect was behind the asset impairments.

Operating profit (beia) declined organically by 52.5%. Net profit (beia) declined by 75.8%, leading to a diluted EPS (beia) of € 0.39. Exceptional items will include around € 550 million of impairments on tangible and intangible assets, leading to a reported net loss of around € 300 million.



Source: NTB Kommunikasjon

Although the 52.5% decline in operating profitability is significant, once adjusted for the €550 impairment it comes down to a drop of 22% yoy, which is not far off from AB InBev's Q1 2020 decline in normalized EBIT of -19.7%.

More importantly, once we adjust Heineken's first-half operating profit for the €550 impairment, the operating margin comes at around 15%, which is in line with the company's 10-year historical average. Although we would still need to wait and see the actual reported numbers for H1 2020, this highlights the resiliency of the company's business model.

Finally, the worst in terms of top and bottom line declines is, to a large extent, already priced into Heineken's share price. Even if the lockdown measures continue, the impact on sales of the second wave is less likely to be as profound as the declines witnessed during the second quarter of the year. Thus, at this point in time, staying away from Heineken due to pandemic and on-sales channel related risks seems like trying to forecast the future by looking at the rear-view mirror.

Long-term perspective remains intact

Apart from the loss of on-trade channels, the pandemic is also having other impacts on customer behaviour in the off-trade channel. For example, mostly in emerging markets, where consumers are worse hit, there is a more pronounced downtrending behaviour.

Although this did take a toll on Heineken's first-half 2020 results, the company's portfolio is also well-positioned in the mainstream and value segment, which allows it to retain volume market share.

Source: Heineken Investor Presentation

In the developed markets, there is a more profound shift towards familiar and premium brands, and this is the sweet spot for Heineken as the world's most well-known premium lager beer brand.

Source: TheIWSR.com

Source: Heineken Investor Presentation

As consumers chose larger packs and inventory turnover of super markets increases, large beer breweries are once again best-positioned to leverage on their high-quality supply chains and shelf space.

Big beer companies are getting a lot more shelf space for their major brands because supermarkets are trying to make everything as simple as they can,” reports an investment analyst. “People are also looking for large pack sizes – if you can supply it, you’re going to be successful.



Source: TheIWSR.com

As a result, large and well-known beer brands have an important competitive advantages during these challenging times, which allows them to increase their market share, and Heineken is doing exactly that.

The Heineken® brand performed well in relative terms with a 2.5% decline. The brand grew double digits in 14 markets, including Brazil, China, the UK, Poland, Germany, Ivory Coast and South Korea.



Source: NTB Kommunikasjon

The premium category, where Heineken and other major brands from the company's portfolio are positioned, is also outpacing the craft beer segment during the lockdowns, which would benefit premium brands after the pandemic is over, as the customer retention ratio is high in this segment.

Beer sales were up a strong 21.4% during the 16-week period, with the super premium category outpacing the craft category. YTD off-premises beer category sales are up 16%.



While off-premise sales have been strong, on-premise sales are just starting to come back, including an opening pubs in the U.K. later this week.



Source: Seeking Alpha

Thus, the current environment could actually benefit the strongest premium beer brands in a meaningful way as the pandemic subsides, while at the same time, Heineken's strong business model and high Return on Capital will continue to support the company's premium valuation over the long term.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

High-quality businesses almost always emerge even stronger after market downturns, and Heineken is no exception. While many people are being influenced by punchy article headlines with scary quotes of double-digit declines in profits, long-term oriented investors that understand the competitive advantages of Heineken are seeing this as a rare opportunity.

Not only will Heineken continue to earn above-average Return on Capital over the long term, but its premium beer brands would actually benefit from the current pandemic. That is why I see the current drop in share price of Heineken as an excellent opportunity to not only open a position in the company, but also to continue to increase that over the course of the year.

