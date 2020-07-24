These are tough times for most firms across most industries. General Electric (GE) is unlikely to be an exception to this. For all the effort and time and capital that management has put into the industrial conglomerate, it would be striking for the firm to take a really big step back on its way to a more productive, focused tomorrow. Even so, investors should expect some negative signs during the latest quarter. With shares of the business already near their 52-week low point, the pain may feel unbearable, but any drop in price from here might represent a great opportunity for investors to buy in for the long haul.

Aviation is key

General Electric’s Aviation segment is the crown jewel of the company. For years, revenue has soared and margins remained robust. While this is the part of the business that has represented the greatest value potential for shareholders, it’s also the part that investors should most watch out for during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Though in most parts of the world, the pandemic appears to be easing up in some manner, this is not true of all nations (like the US, where the response has been horrible). Irrespective of this, though, many of the businesses that General Electric operates (including Aviation) rely on medium to long lead times. This means that an impact to the industry they operate today may not fully be felt until months or even years later. The more severe and longer-lasting the impact on the industry, the greater period of time effects will be felt for the firm.

Naturally, investors will want to watch revenue and earnings for the quarter, but there are other data points for the segment that will prove more vital for determining the hit the business might end up with from the pandemic. Backlog is one of these. As of the end of its first quarter this year, General Electric’s Aviation backlog was $273.2 billion. This was flat compared to the end of its fourth quarter last year and was up from $223.5 billion seen just one year ago. With $234.1 billion of its backlog in the form of services, margins should be high in the future for what the company does keep on its books.

Already this year, Boeing (BA) has seen more than 800 of its 737 Max planes cancelled. Since the plane utilizes General Electric’s LEAP engine, this should have some impact on the firm. Not only that, this year already started off weak for the LEAP as the 737 Max was already grounded due to two different fatal flights. Add in the global travel slowdown and the problem was only worsened as a result. In the first quarter this year, General Electric received only 6 LEAP orders compared to 636 the same quarter of 2019. In addition to weakness there, the company also saw weakness in its other commercial engines, with orders of 145 units in the first quarter well below the 799 seen the same time last year. It would be shocking not to see some impact to backlog as a result.

Another thing that investors should pay attention to regarding Aviation is the profitability of the segment. For years, the segment profit margins reported by management had been robust and growing, but between the slowdown and other factors, margins began to shrink. In the first quarter, the segment profit margin for Aviation totaled 14.6% of sales. This compares to 20.9% in the first quarter last year. To put in perspective how much of a problem this is, keeping all else the same, every $1 billion in revenue this applies to will result in $63 million in reduced pre-tax profit and (likely) a similar amount of pre-tax cash flow for the firm.

Power is another area to watch

While Aviation is the crown jewel of General Electric, Power is the turnaround prospect. The diamond in the rough. Despite this designation, results of the segment have been rather mixed as of late. Take, for instance, the good news of orders. In the first quarter this year, the segment’s orders totaled $4.1 billion. This is a nice uptick compared to the $3.7 billion seen a year earlier, but that’s about where the good news ends. Yes, orders today can be the first sign of the industry improving, but it’s uncertain how the recent slowdown will impact the demand for the segment’s array of turbines.

This good news of improved orders, sadly, has been more than offset by other negative developments for the segment. Revenue of $4.03 billion in the latest quarter was lower than the $4.62 billion in sales seen the same quarter last year. Despite cost-cutting efforts put into place by management, the segment’s operating loss of $129 million in the latest quarter was far worse than the $110 million profit seen in the first quarter of 2019. Not only that, but backlog is falling. In the first quarter of 2019, the figure was $85.9 billion. This fell to $85.3 billion by the end of last year, and in the first quarter of 2020 it declined again to $85.1 billion. Higher orders are great, but to see backlog fall despite these orders is disconcerting and illustrates just how much more progress the segment needs just to keep operations stable.

Watch miscellaneous activities

How Aviation and Power fare will determine a great deal about the prospects of General Electric moving forward. Short-term, there very likely will be some discomfort, particularly for Aviation, but it’s important to keep in mind the long-term outlook for the conglomerate. So long as General Electric maintains its competitive edge in Aviation and if it can continue to turn around Power, it should do well. Other operations like its Renewable Energy segment and Healthcare are also worth watching.

The former as a bet by management on the future of the energy space and the latter to see how well the segment operates following the completion of its BioPharma unit to Danaher (DNR) earlier this year in exchange for $21.4 billion in consideration. Debt should also be watched, particularly during these uncertain times and because, just subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the company completed the sale of its Lighting division for an unspecified amount. Though this is unlikely to be into the several billions of dollars, it could help to move the need on the firm’s financial position.

Takeaway

Right now, there’s a great deal of pessimism regarding General Electric and its prospects. The firm’s share price says that much. But what is important to keep in mind is that while the near-term picture may indeed be painful, the future should remain bright. Investors will need to watch a lot of moving parts if they want to know how well the company is doing when it reports results, but the key items covered here should cover most of the important areas that will have the largest impact on the direction the business is taking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

