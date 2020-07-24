With the central banks' balance sheet assets expected to continue to increase sharply in the coming 18 months, valuations of these growth stocks should continue to rise.

The massive rise in the top 10 mega-cap growth stocks of the SP500 has questioned many analysts if the trend is sustainable in the medium term. Even though we expect the 'social distancing' policy to impact the economy for much longer than most governments expect, there is still a high probability that the momentum in US equities persist in the coming months given the massive liquidity injections from major central banks to sustain the whole economy, especially considering the rising 'market power' of some of the top growth stocks.

Interestingly, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has also been following the same dynamics of the top growth stocks in the past few months. After trading within a 200-USD range for nearly 6 years, Tesla broke through its LT resistance at 360 in December 2019 and started to rally significantly until the end of February to hit a first high of 945 just before the market crash, consolidated over 60% lower before starting to skyrocket again to nearly $1,800 last week. There has been plenty of charts circulating lately showing that Tesla has the same market cap as the largest US bank (JP Morgan), is nearly twice as valuable as the oil giant Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), but more importantly, is the world's most valuable car maker after surpassing the market cap of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) earlier this month. It was interesting to see that for the period ended March 31st, Tesla announced it produced approximately 103K vehicles (of which are 15,390 Model S and X and 87,282 Model 3 and Model Y). On the other hand, Toyota produced 2.4 million vehicles. With Tesla's currently produced vehicles at around 5 to 10 percent free cash flow margins, analysts have been calling it a repeat of the 1999/2000 euphoria and have been starting to turn significantly bearish on the stock for the coming months. In figure 1, we overlay the price of Tesla since 2018 with the Nasdaq index since July 1997; it is indeed very tempting to say that the stock is very close from reaching its peak and that investors should remain cautious in the near to medium term.

However, is it really the time to turn bearish?

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

Even though we attribute a lot of importance to the bottom-up analysis that sell side institutions and independent analysts share in the market, we also like to look at the relationship of some specific stocks with some aggregate macro indicators.

First of all, we previously saw that the past few years were marked by a significant divergence between the top and bottom stocks of the SP500. In figure 2, we compute the annual return of every single stock of the S&P 500 index for two time periods (May 2019 and May 2020) and ranked them based on their performance. We can notice that the percentage of companies down over 50 percent in the previous 12 months was up from 1 percent in May 2019 to 5.4% in May 2020.

On the other hand, the percentage of companies up more than 50 percent is up from 2% to 4.6% in 2020, clearly indicating the market power of the FAAAMN stocks.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

It is clear that the COVID-19 shock boosted the 'monopolization' and market power of some of the large US growth stocks, while leaving the 'bottom stocks' vulnerable in the current environment. Deutsche Bank recently showed an interesting chart representing the performance of the top 10 mega-cap growth stocks with the 'bottom 490'; figure 3 (left frame) shows that while the 'bottom 490' have gone nowhere since April and still trade at a 15% discount compared to their February highs, the mega-cap stocks continue to rally and currently trade at a significantly higher level than in the end of February. Are investors currently trading Tesla as a mega-cap stock? Figure 3 (right frame) shows that Tesla's stock price has been strongly co-moving with the FANG+ futures in the past 18 months, which implies that the stock should continue to rally if the mega-cap stocks reach new highs in the coming months.

In addition, as opposed to the mega-cap stocks, Tesla shares are mostly closely held and therefore there is not a lot of free floating, implying that a significant amount of money is chasing fewer shares and therefore results in higher valuations.

Figure 3

Source: Deutsche Bank, Eikon Reuters

Even though equities remain vulnerable in the short to medium term due to the rising uncertainty coming forward, the massive liquidity injections from central banks could sustain the momentum in these large mega-cap stocks, therefore pushing the SP500 to new highs.

Interestingly, figure 4 (left frame) shows that the rally we have observed in Tesla share price coincide perfectly with the annual change in the top 5 central banks' assets. The yearly change in G5 CBs assets reversed from USD -1.3tr in March 2019 to nearly USD 6tr in June 2020, levitating Tesla's stock price from $180 to $1,600. Another indicator that we like to watch is the excess liquidity, which we compute by the difference of real M1 money growth and industrial production. Historically, rising excess liquidity tends to be positive for risky assets such as equities. Figure 4 (right frame) shows that the US excess liquidity surged from -5% in August 2018 to nearly 50 percent in June; we agree that the excess liquidity has been inflated in the past three months due to the collapse in industrial production, but it still coincides strongly with Tesla's share price.

With the Fed balance sheet expected to reach 8 to 9 trillion USD by the end of this year and up to 12 trillion by the end of 2021, other central banks will have no choice than to follow the Fed's move in order to avoid a significant currency appreciation. Hence, liquidity injections are certainly going to remain elevated, which should continue to support some growth stocks such as Tesla.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Closing thoughts

Even though we agree that the parabolic move in the top growth stocks (including Tesla) will not last forever and that investors should remain cautious on a sudden bearish retracement (as we saw in February/March), we think that the momentum on these stocks could continue in the coming days due to the massive 'excess liquidity'. With central banks' assets expected to grow by a few more trillions by the end of the year, why turn bearish on US equities if the SP500 can be supported by the rise of a few stocks?

Any short-term consolidation should be viewed as an opportunity to go long the growth stocks again.

