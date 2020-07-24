EQT and the other leading natural gas producers are moving ahead of the upcoming move higher in natural gas prices.

Dry natural gas prices have not yet turned materially higher at the front end of the curve.

If everybody indexed, the only word you could use is chaos, catastrophe… The markets would fail." - John Bogle, May 2017 I will go to my grave... believing that really loose monetary policy greatly contributed to the Financial Crisis. There were obviously problems with regulation, but when we had a 1% Fed Funds rate in 2003 after, to me, it was pretty obvious that the economy had turned (up) and I think the economy was growing at 7% to 9% nominal in the fourth quarter of 2003 and that wasn't enough for the Fed. They had this little thing called 'considerable period' on top of the 1% rate just so we would make sure that their meaning was clear. And it was all wrapped around this concept of an insurance cut… I've made some money predicting boom-bust cycles. It's what I do. Sometimes I am right. Sometimes I am wrong, but every bust I had ever seen was proceeded by an asset bubble generally set up by too loose policy..." - Stanley Druckenmiller Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know much more about a company if one buys earnings." - Walter Schloss A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10." - Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017) Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria." - Sir John Templeton Life and investing are long ballgames." - Julian Robertson

Source: Author's Photo

Introduction

On March 17, 2020, I published a public article on EQT Corp. (EQT) titled, "EQT Corp. Surges As The Bearish Natural Gas Thesis Is Dead". Since that date of the publication, EQT has outperformed, as this snapshot from Seeking Alpha illustrates.

(Source: Author)

The outperformance of EQT has been even more pronounced versus dry natural gas prices, which is curious since EQT is the largest dry natural gas producer, and front month dry natural gas prices have been under pressure for a majority of 2020.

I discussed this outperformance of the leading dry natural gas producers in my article on the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ), which was titled, "VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN Headed Into Retirement".

In that article, which was published on July 1, 2020, I featured this performance chart.

(Source: Author, from July 1st article, StockCharts.com)

From that same article, dry natural gas prices had appreciated 2.5% since March 9th, through June 30th, with the leading natural gas producers, including CNX Resources (CNX) higher by 68.3%, Antero Resources (AR) higher by 84.1%, EQT Corp. (EQT) higher by 86.2%, Southwestern Energy (SWN) higher by 95.4%, and Range Resources (RRC) higher by 114.9%.

The outperformance of dry natural gas producers versus dry natural gas prices has continued, and I believe the leading natural gas producers are moving ahead of a substantial move higher in dry natural gas prices.

Since these leading producers still have materially undervalued proven reserves, which trade at a fraction of even today's lower natural gas prices, this outperformance should continue as the second half of 2020 unfolds.

EQT Performance Year-To-Date

It has been a roller coaster ride for EQT shares in 2020, first declining by over 50% year-to-date through parts of February, with shares actually trading below $5 per share near its lows, and then rising by over 50% year-to-date at its peak in June, with shares trading above $16 per share at one juncture.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Through Thursday, July 23, 2020, EQT shares are higher by 31.3% in 2020, ahead of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which is up a surprising 1.4% year-to-date, after being lower by roughly 30% at its March lows, and ahead of dry natural gas prices, which are down 16.2% year-to-date. For reference, crude oil prices are down 32.7% year-to-date, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) is down 38.1% through July 23, 2020.

Thus, clearly, EQT shares are outperforming the broader market, and dry natural gas prices in 2020, particularly since Black Monday for energy equities, which showed the market's preference for natural gas producers over their oil focused peers, and this is occurring even as EQT Corporation curtailed dry natural gas production in the middle of the second quarter of 2020, which they termed a strategic volume curtailment, to wait for higher prices.

EQT Performance Over The Past 5 Years

While EQT shares have outperformed in 2020, the past five years are a different story.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Over the past five years through July 23, 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF is up 69.7%, oil prices, as measured by $WTIC, are down 15.9%, dry natural gas prices are down 34.7%, EQT shares are lower by 64.9%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund is lower by 80.7%.

Looking over a five-year time frame, EQT shares have significantly underperformed both dry natural gas prices, and the broader market, even with the recent strong outperformance in 2020.

EQT Corp. Shares Are Leading A Material Move Higher In Dry Natural Gas Prices

When EQT Corporation announces their second quarter financial results before the market opens on Monday, July 27, 2020, I anticipate results that are going to be challenging on an absolute basis, as low natural gas prices, and the previously mentioned voluntary production curtailment, combine to put pressure on operating margins.

Consensus analysis earnings estimates are rising, however, which is a positive sign. Still, earnings per share results are expected to be negative for the second quarter of 2020, the third quarter of 2020, and for the current year, before flipping to positive earnings per share in 2021.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Earnings for EQT Corporation are going to be driven primarily by dry natural gas prices and to a lesser extent by natural gas liquids prices. Natural gas liquids prices have been rising at a rapid clip the past several months, led by propane prices, which I think have more upside potential in the next 6-12 months, while dry natural gas prices are still under pressure, particularly at the front end of the curve as CME Group (CME) data illustrates.

(Source: CME Group)

Looking at the table above, there is a stark difference between August 2020 prices at $1.74, and August 2021 prices at $2.54.

Bigger picture, I think even the 2021 natural gas futures price curve is too low.

Why?

Natural gas production is declining at an accelerated pace, as the cutbacks in capital spending, which trace their roots all the way back to the first quarter of 2019, before accelerating markedly post COVID-19, including lower rig counts, lower completion crews, and lower frac spreads, all combine with the relatively high decline rates of unconventional production to suppress overall production.

The following chart, which aggregates data from the EIA Drilling Productivity June 2020 report, put together by Lothar Grall, a member of The Contrarian, nicely summarizes the rollover in initial production rates, and the overall production change.

(Source: Lothar Grall, The Contrarian)

The data from June's EIA Drilling Productivity Report was obviously impacted by the widespread virtual halt in exploration and producer activity following the plunge of oil prices into negative territory, and July's data, which is depicted in a separate report, captured some of the rebound, however, the trend is unmistakable. Additionally, until we a sustained upturn in E&P capital expenditures, oil and natural gas production is headed in one direction, and that is downward.

Closing Thoughts - Natural Gas Producers Are Moving Ahead Of A Potential Forthcoming Move Higher In Dry Natural Gas Prices

Ultimately, supply side challenges are going to lead to materially higher energy prices, and more specifically natural gas prices, which have been in the longest running bear market in the energy sector, are therefore positioned to be a primary beneficiary. The leading natural gas producers, including EQT Corp., are moving ahead of the forthcoming move in dry natural gas prices higher, as their proven reserves are still valued at a fraction of even today's low prices, after an epic bear market in natural gas prices and natural gas equities, which should transition to an epic bull market.

Bigger picture, economically sensitive and inflationary sensitive assets are quietly outperforming since the March 23, 2020, broader market low. Over this time frame, EQT Corp. has gained over 91% as of this writing, outpacing SPY's roughly 42% gain.

Building on this narrative, I think it's only a matter of time until a historic capital rotation from growth to value takes place, led by a rotation from the most loved and in-favor sector today, technology, to the least loved and most out-of-favor sector today, which is, of course, the energy sector.

(Source: Bloomberg)

With this investment backdrop, the hidden historic opportunity, the proverbial forthcoming golden age of active investing, lies in cast-aside, out-of-favor, non-correlated equities - including energy equities, which are historically loathed, and thus, they are not a big part of the market indices, and subject to index, passive, and ETF selling pressure.

More specifically, from my vantage point, there's a generational opportunity in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers. Several of these were S&P 500 Index stalwarts 10 years ago, yet they have been summarily kicked to the curb even though their reserves and cost of production are materially better - sometimes by a factor of three times or more. These producers have collectively lowered their breakeven profitability levels dramatically vs. their peer group from a decade ago, yet they can be purchased at bargain basement prices, something that was true last year, and remains true today, even after the market-leading gains of the past four months. As a result, net income and, more importantly, free cash flows should surge at higher natural gas prices - particularly above $3, which I believe is a mathematical inevitability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQT, AR, RRC, SWN, CNX AND SHORT SPY IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.