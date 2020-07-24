By Guney Kaya

The world of capital markets has been turned upside-down due to the pandemic. Indeed, the brokers of corporate assets, advisors like Lazard (LAZ), are not being expected by markets to have done much in this period. This is mainly because transaction velocity does not tend to be high in a recessionary environment. However, investment banking fees have been outperforming expectations with DCM and ECM activity at record levels. We think that with many more chips on restructuring experts like Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), since markets have expected more distress, Lazard, which also is diversified into asset management could be very interesting. With HLI recovering far ahead of the sector, even though we think that government intervention has rendered restructuring services less useful than markets expect, Lazard has been left behind with a ways to go in the recovery. Moreover, LAZ is trading at levels together with integrated players that have businesses much more vulnerable to a downturn and to the low interest rate environment. Overall, we would rate LAZ a speculative buy.

Fee Outperformance

The first reason why we think there might be some upside with Lazard is that investment banking fees have been structurally underestimated in this period. For Bank of America (BAC) the investment banking revenues were a source of surprise. Despite the expected downturn in corporate activity, fees have risen 57% YoY for Q2 from activity in ECM and investment grade, where they helped middle-market clients especially in capital raising to endure a protracted crisis. JP Morgan (JPM) similarly saw increased activity in bond and equity underwriting.

Although there might be some synergies in scope due to BAML's large size, Lazard also has a capable capital markets division. Moreover, Lazard might have better growth prospects in this area due to their expertise in sovereign debt advisory, something that might be exploited substantially with indebted economies in the post-COVID world. With exceptional performance in DCM across the board, we expect that there might be some surprises for Lazard in store when they report at the end of the month, especially since they don't have a retail bank to drag on their performance.

Peer Recovery Overdone

Another reason why we think that Lazard might be mispriced is to do with the relative rally of restructuring experts like Houlihan Lokey. Yes, of course a more troubled environment could mean more use for HLI's restructuring and ILM divisions, however there is one thing that the market has overlooked. Based on what some of our members have seen going on in private equity in Europe, we think that in general, restructuring opportunities are simply not going to be as common as one might think, especially high-ticket restructurings. The fact of the matter is that immense government intervention and the abundance of liquidity has made restructuring less useful, despite the recessionary environment. Perhaps restructuring will come into play later, but the current resilience of HLI relative to less specialized advisors does not make that much sense. LAZ and Moelis (MC) have lost almost 30% of their value against HLI which has not lost any value at all.

(Source: Koyfin)

Asset Management

Finally there's the matter of Lazard's asset management business, which is focused on active management strategies and accounts for half of their revenue. At the beginning of the crisis we expected that there would not be so many outflows from actively managed funds despite the massive volatility, usually because there are penalties for withdrawing funds and active management is also known to outperform passive in times of crisis. When Lazard reported the AUM from the asset management our view was vindicated. There was an initial decline of a little less than 10% in their asset management business in Q1 on a YoY basis, due to a decline of 15% in AUM. This is really not too bad. Moreover, with market gains in the last couple of months, much of that decline has been restored by AUM growth.

(Source: SA LAZ News)

Conclusion and Risks

Overall, across advisory which should be relatively more robust compared to restructuring than the market seems to have anticipated, and asset management which saw limited withdrawals and swift recovery in the market rally, Lazard actually seems rather well positioned for its upcoming earnings. We think that the biggest risk is that Lazard's advisory business might have been more poorly positioned compared to integrated banks, which might have broader expertise to drive results in ECM and DCM. Moreover, the risks to the market in general might also make the discount from pre-COVID highs more justified given the substantial reliance on asset management. There's also a longer term issue of a weakened economy impacting the quantity of megadeals, which will matter. Nonetheless, we think there is definitely an angle here, especially looking at the relative performance between market-hyped restructuring firms and more traditional advisors.

(Source: Koyfin)

Although speculative and relative, we think the market may not have responded sufficiently to the recent bank earnings reports by leaving Lazard still at very discounted levels, and with a business better positioned and diversified than the integrated players for the current low-interest rate environment, being discounted to similar levels relative to historical prices seems excessively harsh. We'd consider going long LAZ before earnings, perhaps in a pair trade with HLI or BAC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.