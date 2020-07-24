The fact remains that while our online engagement is way up, there are a lot of competing distractions for our time.

A little air is starting to come out of the Snap (SNAP) bubble. Buoyed this year by the expectations of strong user engagement amid the coronavirus, Snap had enjoyed one of the biggest winning streaks in its short life as a public company this year, as shares nearly tripled from their nadir below $10 in March. Investors' enthusiasm for tech stocks - particularly Internet names that benefit from users being marooned at home and having little to do aside from work remotely and check social media - have sent shares of Snap up ~30% year-to-date.

Yet it's clear that cracks are beginning to show in Snap's bull run, with shares off more than 10% after the company reported disappointing Q2 results. Expectations were very high for Snap - most of Wall Street had expected the company to continue riding the coronavirus high for multiple quarters. In my prior article on Snap, I raised three concerns with the company:

Will Snap's strong user trends sustain through the pandemic, even as people return to school and work?

Will Snap be able to rein in its losses?

Is Snap worth the valuation premium that the stock has shot up to this year?

Snap's latest results show that, even as lockdowns persist for longer than expected in the U.S., its primary kick of DAU growth in Q1 has cooled off somewhat - and neither has profitability made any meaningful progress. In my view, Snap still remains a stock to avoid.

Not the DAUs we were expecting

Daily active users, or DAUs, are Snap's most keenly-watched metric; not just this year but since the company went public. Snap's revenue growth - and ultimately, its path to profitability - relies on the company expanding its user base so it can continue to deliver a growing number of ad impressions. Especially in a year like this year, when marketers have pulled back from online advertising (Snap so far has said it is uncertain of the impact of the Facebook/Twitter ad boycott on Snap's business) and average cost of internet ads has gone down, user growth is Snap's only lever for revenue growth.

And unfortunately here, Snap has disappointed us and the Street. Quarterly DAUs still grew at 17% y/y to 238.0 million this quarter, missing Wall Street's mark of 238.5 million.

Figure 1. Snap DAU trends Source: Snap 2Q20 earnings release

Note two things here: one, Snap's year-over-year DAU growth decelerated four points from 21% y/y this quarter, and actually reverted back to the 17% y/y growth rate that Snap saw in Q4. Second, Snap added only 9 million net-new DAUs in Q2 - again, the same approximate run-rate as a normal quarter last year, and below the 11 million net-new adds in Q1. This suggests that the coronavirus bump may be short-lived.

Even worse is the fact that two-thirds of Snap's net-new DAU adds were in the Rest of World segment. This user segment is far less lucrative than their North American. counterparts (each ROW user averages $0.89 in annual revenue, about 4x less than a North American user at $3.40 each), and ARPU (average revenue per user) in Q2 for Rest of World users was actually down -25% y/y:

Figure 2. Snap ARPU trends

Source: Snap 2Q20 earnings release

Commentary from Snap's CEO Derek Andersen on the Q2 earnings call also offers some helpful context on these user trends and how the response has evolved throughout the coronavirus (key points highlighted):

As Evan mentioned earlier, our community grew to 238 million daily active users in Q2, reflecting year-over-year growth of 17% or 35 million. Growth in our community was robust, however, the final result fell below our earlier estimate of 239 million. At the onset of widespread shelter-in-place orders, as people sought to stay connected and entertained from home, we observed an increase in daily active users that informed our initial estimate. This initial lift dissipated faster than we anticipated as shelter-in-place conditions persisted. Despite the unusual circumstances influencing user growth in the quarter, we were pleased with the overall level of growth and that growth continued month-over-month from April to May and May to June [...] While our growth rate for the full quarter exceeded the early quarter-to-date result we shared in our prior call, the path to this outcome was not a straight line. The operating environment has remained challenging as COVID-19 continues to impact macroeconomic conditions, and the businesses of our advertising clients. Many of our advertisers have seen interruptions in their businesses, especially those that rely on in-person interaction with their customers such as restaurants, entertainment venues, transportation services, physical retailers, and hospitality providers among others. In addition, many advertisers paused spending for periods of time during the quarter in order to swap out their ad creative for messaging that was more appropriate for the given moment."

We note as well that Snap saw severe revenue deceleration in Q2 - with growth slowing to just 17% y/y, down twenty-seven points from 44% y/y growth in Q1. Amid this, however, there is one notable glimmer of hope for Snap: a lot of conversation has built up over the past few weeks on the possibility of banning TikTok in the U.S. While an outright ban may not actually happen, the widespread rumors of security risks may slow the growth of TikTok's competing platform and bring more users back to Snap.

Losses continue to pile on

The other point that needs to be made that, especially with ad pricing weighing on Snap's current-quarter revenues, the company has made little to no progress on its path to profitability. This positions Snap pretty poorly against other smaller (e.g., non-Facebook) social media companies like Twitter (TWTR) that have begun to show positive, if relatively small, profits.

This quarter, Snap's operating expenses rose 19% y/y while revenues grew just 17% y/y. Unlike many other smaller companies, Snap has not made any meaningful reductions in its work force and has continued investing into the business (though this isn't to say Snap has never done this in the past - the company laid off >100 engineers back when it was struggling in 2018). Despite flat sales and marketing costs as expected, Snap's largest expense category - research and development - soared 31% y/y as the company continued to build out key features like Discover. Though we don't necessarily think it's a bad idea to keep Snap's platform fresh to compete with other social media companies, this has an impact on near-term profitability. Snap's adjusted EBITDA margins sank one point to -21%, as shown in the chart below. The fact that Snap relies heavily on stock-based comp (not unlike other high-growth tech companies), however, somewhat helps to mask the fact that actual GAAP net losses are swelling substantially. Snap's Q2 net losses grew 28% y/y to -$326 million - representing a -68% net margin.

Figure 3. Snap losses Source: Snap 2Q20 earnings release

Key takeaways

In my view, for Snap stock to see material further upside from current levels, there needs to be a significant bullish catalyst in either 1) accelerating user growth or 2) a clear path to profitability. Snap's second-quarter results, plus the surprising revelation that the user engagement lift from the coronavirus barely lasted one quarter, makes a further rally even more unlikely for Snap.

In the meantime, based on current share prices near ~$22, Snap is trading at a gargantuan $31.7 billion market cap, $30.6 billion enterprise value, and at 10.5x EV/FY21 revenues based on Wall Street's consensus FY21 revenue of $2.92 billion. That's too rich for a company that has seen revenue growth slow below 20% and is also seeing such deep red ink (on a GAAP basis, losing $0.68 on every dollar it's making).

Resist the temptation to catch a falling knife here and steer clear.

