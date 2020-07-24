I am neutral on the ETF and would avoid investing in it until its yield improves.

Investors are busy chasing growth stocks, and defensive plays like consumer staples have been pushed to the background.

It's often hard for us to imagine going without some of our luxuries like travel, dining out, or Internet, much less our basic necessities like food and water. But try for a minute to imagine how life would be with such deprivations. - Marcus Samuelsson

The micro picture is that after crashing to a low of about $48 in March 2020, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) has recovered smartly to $60.97 as of July 21, 2020. This basic needs-and-necessities sector received significant investor interest after stay-at-home orders were issued, and even today, it looks like a robust defensive play because of the virus resurgence.

The macro picture is that XLP's performance has been lackadaisical over the long term. The fund has delivered an ex-dividend gain of 23.01% in the last five years, and these days tech sector stocks and ETFs appreciate that much within a couple of months. XLP also has majorly unperformed as compared to the S&P 500 (SP500) from the long-term point of view (see the image below).

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

The big picture is that investors are already chasing growth (IT/Pharma) and their numbers will keep multiplying because Goldman Sachs just poured some gasoline on the fired-up sectors by announcing that tech valuations are not overpriced and the sector will keep outperforming in the next decade. Investors now are more likely to dump defensives like consumer staples and chase growth until the markets weaken.

That said, investors should not dismiss XLP just because it isn't performing on par as compared to a couple of sectors. Let's run through XLP's internals first before forming an investment strategy:

XLP's Internals

XLP distributes about $1.60 as dividend annually, and it is paid in quarterly installments. Its five-year dividend growth rate is 6.79%, and the dividend yield works out to 2.63% as of July 20, 2020. This yield is lower than the 30-Day SEC Yield (Standardized Yield) of 2.7% and the Index Dividend Yield of 2.81%.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

As of July 17, 2020, XLP holds 34 stocks. About 71% of its funds are parked in its top 10 stocks, and interestingly, 46% of its total funds are invested in just four stocks - Procter & Gamble (PG), PepsiCo (PEP), Walmart (WMT), and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).

Image Source: The SSGA Website

The ETF's NAV has gained just 6.21% since its inception in 1998 and this low number speaks volumes. Sure, it has fluctuated violently whenever volatility struck the market, but it has been a very slow and steady mover since it was born. That sounds like a nice old adage but has the potential to invite the wrath of investors operating in this growth-chasing market.

Finally, the fund's gross expense ratio is a meager 0.13%.

Summing Up

Typically, investors should own a mix of sectors - growth, value, defensive dividend, etc. - in order to insure themselves from volatility. Therefore, prudence dictates that a small part of your portfolio funds are allocated to consumer staples stocks or ETFs.

When the market crashed in March 2020, investors made a beeline for XLP (and the consumer staples sector) because it became both a defensive play and a performer. In fact, consumer staples and healthcare went on to become the best performers in Q1 2020.

Image: My Tweet based on a post in The Lead-Lag Report

However, if you eliminate the Q1 2020 outperformance, XLP becomes what it originally is - a very slow and steady underperformer with dividend yields that are lower than the Standardized Yield.

I am neutral on XLP and would avoid buying it now because it seems expensive. I would wait for its dividend yield to improve to about 3.5-4% before considering a longer-term investment.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.