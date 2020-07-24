AT&T (NYSE:T) has just declared its Q2 earnings as covered by Seeking Alpha here. Mr. Market seems to be liking the headlines as shares are up 1% pre-market. While this may not seem like much in these heady days when even mega caps swing by 5% or more regularly, AT&T investors are generally used to seeing the share price go down after earnings.

So, what is the key metric we are talking about here? Free Cash Flow [FCF]. We have a history of analyzing AT&T's FCF before and after earnings, as covered in this article from years ago. But why FCF you may ask.

Why Cash Flow Over EPS

When evaluating dividend coverage, most investors and analysts tend to look at earnings per share [EPS]. We prefer free cash flow as a better indicator of financial health for these reasons:

Earnings tend to be up and down depending on rare events and write-offs.

Earnings are more prone to GAAP related fluctuations.

Cash flow is king.

With that out of the way, let us look how AT&T's dividend coverage looks after the latest earnings.

Total shares outstanding: 7.125 billion

billion Current quarterly dividend per share: $0.52

Quarterly FCF required to cover dividends: $3.705 billion

billion Average quarterly FCF over the last five years: $5.231 billion

billion Payout using five-year FCF: 70% ($3.705 billion divided by $5.231 billion)

($3.705 billion divided by $5.231 billion) Average FCF over TTM (including the Q2 just reported): $6.49 billion

billion Payout using TTM FCF: 57% ($3.705 billion divided by $6.49 billion)

Source: YCharts.Com.

If you compare these numbers to the ones in the article linked above from 2016, it is very evident that the business is looking healthier in terms of cash flow. Dividend payout ratio using FCF was ranging between 55% and 183% in the time period referenced in 2016. Four years is a long time and it is nice to see what was the "best" case back in 2016 [a payout of 55% using FCF] is the "average" norm now [a payout of 57% using FCF].

Business Outlook:

When it was announced Randall Stephenson was stepping down, many long term investors breathed a sigh of relief and it hard to blame them given his long history of, let's say, burning cash. Remember T-Mobile?

A good start for the new CEO John Stankey is encouraging, without giving it too much importance. Remember this is not our grandma's AT&T now and the company has at least three distinct business units: Mobility, Entertainment, and Media. While many questioned the move to diversify when AT&T did, it is showing signs of making sense over the long-term, as this quarter's number prove below:

Weakness in post paid phones is compensated by adds/stability in prepaid phones. Weakness is Mobility in general is offset by gains in Media. Within Entertainment, weakness in TV is offset by Fiber gains.

In short, AT&T seems to have its bases covered for COVID and post COVID worlds. If the work from home/stay at home economy continues, content and media consumption will likely offset drops in other segments. A DirecTV spin off is making the rumor mill repeatedly and is not out of question in the near future.

Upcoming Dividend Increase:

We strongly disagree with analysts who call for a dividend cut. While on surface that appears like a "cool" suggestion, a vast majority of investors hold AT&T for one reason: a stable and considerably high divided. While the company's efforts to turn itself into a conglomerate has attracted the attention of a different category of investors, cutting or even maintaining the same dividend will make many current investors question their investment in AT&T. Hence, we strongly expect AT&T to stick to its December schedule of announcing a dividend increase. How much you ask? Let's say the usual 1 cent per quarter. That would place the dividend growth [if it can be called that] at 1.92%. Before you scoff at that, consider these two points:

That would place the FCF based payout ratio at a very comfortable 58% based on the most recent quarter.

The yield will be nearly 7%. Find us more investments that yield a safe 7%, with a potential [albeit not too large] for capital gains and we will be happy to invest there too.

AT&T has acknowledged the debit problem and as seen below, it has taken the steps to reduce it as evidenced by the 14% reduction highlighted below.

Source: YCharts.Com

Conclusion:

AT&T has its own flavor as a stock. If your reason to hold it is a stable dividend, you have all reasons to stay put as detailed above. If capital gains are your need and forte, you may be barking up the wrong tree at least for the foreseeable future. Remember, AT&T has almost always been range bound and that has its merits as detailed here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.