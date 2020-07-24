Yuzhou Group established a new headquarters in Shenzhen in July 2020, which is an indication of the company's ambitions to expand in the Greater Bay Area region.

The company recently changed its name from Yuzhou Properties to Yuzhou Group, which is a reflection of its intention to diversify beyond its core property development business.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Hong Kong-listed Chinese property developer Yuzhou Group Holdings (OTCPK:YUZHF) [1628:HK], formerly known as Yuzhou Properties Companies Limited, prior to the company's name change in end-June 2020. The name change is a reflection of its intention to diversify beyond its core property development business. Yuzhou Group also recently established a new headquarters in Shenzhen in July 2020, which is an indication of the company's ambitions to expand in the Greater Bay Area region.

It is too early to judge Yuzhou Group's business and geographical diversification plans. On the positive side of things, the company is reducing concentration risks associated with its core property development business and its focus on the Yangtze River Delta region. On the negative side of things, such diversification plans could suggest that growth for Yuzhou Group's core property development business and the Yangtze River Delta market could have saturated, prompting the company to diversify.

Yuzhou Group trades at 3.4 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E and 0.68 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 10.4%. Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers typically trade at mid-single digit P/E multiples on average, and Yuzhou Group deserves a valuation discount for being a relatively smaller property developer that is not among the top 10 largest names in the industry. As such, I see a Neutral rating for Yuzhou Group as justified.

Readers have the option of trading in Yuzhou Group shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker YUZHF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1628:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $4 million, and market capitalization is above $2.3 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Yuzhou Group shares listed in Hong Kong include BlackRock, eQ Asset Management, The Vanguard Group, and Norges Bank Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1994 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in end-2009, Yuzhou Group is a Chinese property company focused on Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities in the country, especially the Yangtze River Delta region. Yuzhou Group derived 62.4% of the company's contracted sales from the Yangtze River Delta region in 1H2020. The West Strait Economic Zone, the Bohai Rim Region, the Central Region, Southwest Region, and the Greater Bay Area contributed the remaining 19.0%, 11.3%, 4.0%, 1.9%, and 1.4% of the company's 1H2020 contracted sales, respectively.

Change Of Company Name Reflects Diversification Away From Core Property Development Business

On June 29, 2020, Yuzhou Group announced that the company has changed its name from "Yuzhou Properties Company Limited" to "Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited." This can be interpreted as a sign that the company has the intention to aggressively diversify away from its core property development business. Earlier, in April 2020, Yuzhou Group disclosed that it decided to change the company name to "reflect the long-term diversified business strategy of the Group and to better promote its corporate image and future business development."

Yuzhou Group still derived the bulk or 96.7% of its FY2019 revenue from its core property development business. The company's other businesses include investment properties, property management and hotels. In the past few years, Yuzhou Group has been actively exploring new business areas.

Yuzhou Group entered into the long-term rental apartments and shared offices segments starting in 2018. In the same year, Overseas Chinese Town (Asia) Holdings Limited also became Yuzhou Group's second largest shareholder with a 9.9% equity stake, after Yuzhou Group issued 460 million shares to Overseas China Town at an average price of HK$3.96 per share. Yuzhou Group chose to bring in Overseas Chinese Town as a new strategic shareholder, because the company has ambitions of expanding into integrated property/township projects with tourism and cultural elements by leveraging on Overseas Chinese Town's capabilities. Notably, Overseas Chinese Town operates theme parks in China.

Also, at the company's FY2019 results briefing in April 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), Yuzhou Group highlighted that it had plans to spin off the company's property management services business, Yuzhou Property Management, as a separately-listed entity by end-FY2020. Yuzhou Property Management serves approximately 100,000 homeowners in China and has a managed property portfolio with a total Gross Floor Area of approximately 13 million sq m. But property management fee income only accounted for a mere 2% of Yuzhou Group's total revenue for FY2019. Post-spin-off, Yuzhou Group's property management services business could possibly witness a faster pace of growth going forward, utilizing the IPO proceeds for further expansion.

Diversification is a double-edged sword. On one hand, diversification will reduce Yuzhou Group's exposure to the relatively more cyclical residential property market in China. On the other hand, Yuzhou Group's diversification plans could also imply a lower level of confidence in the Chinese residential property market's future growth prospects. Furthermore, diversifying into a number of new businesses at the same time is likely to divert management attention away from its core property development business.

New Headquarter In Shenzhen Is An Indication Of Company's Greater Bay Area Ambitions

Yuzhou Group organized an event on July 12, 2020, to celebrate the establishment of its new headquarters in Shenzhen. Going forward, the company will have two headquarters, the new one in Shenzhen and the existing one in Shanghai.

Yuzhou Group's act of establishing a new headquarters in Shenzhen suggests that the company has ambitions to expand its presence in the Greater Bay Area. The Greater Bay Area is an area of focus for the Chinese government, which aims to create a world-class city cluster by connecting Hong Kong, Macau, and nine cities in Guangdong, including Shenzhen. The population and GDP growth for the Greater Bay Area as a whole are expected to grow relatively faster than other areas in China in the medium term with such policy support, which implies excellent growth prospects for property projects and development in the Greater Bay Area.

As highlighted above, Yuzhou Group only generated 1.4% of its 1H2020 contracted from the Greater Bay Area. The company also has only 6.2% of its total land bank located in the Greater Bay Area as of December 31, 2019. Yuzhou Group mentioned at its FY2019 results briefing in April 2020 that the company has set a goal of having the Greater Bay Area region accounting for a fifth of the company's land bank in the medium to long term.

While I am positive on Yuzhou Group's Greater Bay Area expansion plans, Yuzhou Group is now a relatively less attractive investment candidate for investors who wish to buy into the Greater Bay Area investment theme. There are a number of Hong Kong-listed property developers, which already have significant exposure to the Greater Bay Area in terms of contracted sales and land bank, and they include names like Times China Holdings Limited (OTC:TMPPF) [1233:HK], Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (OTC:LPHHF) [3380:HK], and Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCPK:YUEXF) (OTC:GUAZY) [123:HK] among others.

Strong Contracted Sales Growth In 1H2020

Yuzhou Group delivered contracted sales of RMB42.85 billion for the first half of 2020. This is equivalent to a very strong +50% YoY growth and accounts for approximately 43% of the company's FY2020 contracted sales target of RMB100 billion. Considering that property sales are typically more weighted towards the second half of the year, Yuzhou Group remains on track to meet the company's full-year FY2020 contracted sales target.

However, Yuzhou Group will still be quite a distance away from being among the country's 10 largest property developers, even if it achieved this year's RMB100 billion contracted sales target. The 10th largest property developer in China last year had contracted sales of around RMB170 billion. Yuzhou Group's relatively smaller size (in terms of contracted sales) suggests that it would trade at a discount to its larger peers.

Valuation And Dividends

Yuzhou Group trades at 4.4 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 3.4 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$3.43 as of July 23, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 3.8 times and 3.9 times, respectively.

Yuzhou Group is valued by the market at 0.68 times P/B, versus its historical three-year and five-year average P/B multiples of 0.93 times and 0.89 times, respectively.

Yuzhou Group offers a historical FY2019 (excluding special dividends linked to the company's 10th year listing anniversary) dividend yield of 9.6%, and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 10.4% (assumed dividend payout ratio of 35%). The company's dividend policy is to pay out a minimum 30% of its core earnings as dividends every year, and its historical dividend payout ratio has been around 35% in the past few years.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Yuzhou Group include diversification plans for new businesses failing to deliver value for shareholders, weaker-than-expected contracted sales growth in 2H2020, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Yuzhou Group shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.