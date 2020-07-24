Capital Power is the only All-Star that is on deck to announce an annual dividend raise.

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

Welcome back! It has been a little while since my last update. The pace of dividend growth has slowed in a big way. On the bright side, dividend cuts have also slowed considerably. The number of Canadian Dividend All-Stars which have cut or suspended the dividend remains 11, and there appears to be no immediate danger of future dividend cuts.

Worth noting, A&W Royalties Income Fund (OTC:AWRRF)[TSX:AW.UN] is the first of these to re-instate a previously suspended dividend. In early July, the company announced it would resume paying the monthly dividend. Unfortunately, at $0.10 per share, it is below the pre-pandemic rate of $0.159 per share.

On the bright side, it is a start and perhaps a sign of increased economic certainty. This week, we may start to see a string of dividend raise announcements. August is typically a busy month, but given the continued uncertainty, it is likely that many companies will opt to keep the dividend steady.

These weekly write-ups are starting to shift focus from dividend growth, to warning of potential dividend cuts and suspensions.

Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Upcoming dividend raises, cuts or suspensions

Capital Power Corp (OTCPK:CPXWF)[TSX:CPX]

Current Streak: 6 years

6 years Current Yield: 6.99%

6.99% Earnings: June 30, 2020

What can investors expect: Capital Power is an emerging and high-growth utility company. It owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. It has significant exposure to Western Canada but has been aggressively diversifying away from that area.

The company has a modest six-year dividend growth streak and typically raises the dividend along with second quarter results.

Capital Power is targeting annual dividend growth of 7% through 2021. Will the company make good on this target? Despite the current environment, management remains confident.

In the last quarterly release, the company re-iterated 2020 guidance and Brian Vaasjo, President and CEO of Capital Power had this to say:

Based on our forecast, we are on track to be near the midpoint of our 2020 AFFO target range and on track with our dividend growth guidance while continuing to monitor the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given the fact that it is on track to meet AFFO guidance, there is no reason to believe that the company won't come through with its annual dividend raise.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV ~7% $0.035 $0.515

It is also worth noting, that CPX is among the cheapest utilities on the TSX Index. The company is trading at only 15.88 times forward earnings, and its share price is not keeping up with expected growth rates.

Take a look at the F.A.S.T Graph below. As you can see, it is trading below historical averages. Notice anything else? Earnings are expected to spike over the next few years.

In fact, Capital Power's expected 20%+ annual earnings growth rate is among the highest in the industry which has an average growth rate of approximately 11%.

Capital Power is a rare triple-threat and is worth of consideration by income, growth and value investors.

If you would like to receive further articles related to this series, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPXWF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.