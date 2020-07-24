We believe that American Airlines will be forced to declare bankruptcy, as it will continue to disappoint investors and will not be able to service its debt.

American Airlines (AAL) just had the worst quarter in its history and there’s a real possibility that the airline will file for Chapter 11 in the next couple of years. While the company managed to increase its levels of liquidity to $16.2 billion on a pro forma basis, its enormous debt burden will hinder the business from creating value and limit the company’s future earnings power. For that reason, we believe that it’s better to look for other opportunities with a more attractive risk/reward ratio and avoid American Airlines shares for the long-term, as its future is uncertain.

The Debt Problem

The problems at American Airlines started long before COVID-19. As we’ve mentioned in our latest article on the company, American Airlines started to aggressively leverage its balance sheet in the last few years and used the available funds for share repurchases instead of putting the business on a growth trajectory. As a result, American Airlines stock started to lose value since 2018, underperforming against the S&P 500 Index in the last couple of years:

The latest earnings report for Q2 showed how bad things are inside the company. From April to June, American Airlines revenues of $1.62 billion were down 86.5% Y/Y, while its Non-GAAP EPS net loss was -$7.82 or $3.4 billion. While the load factor of 42.3% beat the consensus, it was still down 44.3% Y/Y, and passenger revenue per ASM was down 57.4% Y/Y. Even the cargo business was down 41% Y/Y. For comparison, United Airlines (UAL) also had a disastrous second quarter, but it managed to offset some of its losses by increasing the revenue from its cargo business by 36.3% Y/Y.

The liquidity at the end of June was $10.2 billion. At the same time, American Airlines expects to receive $4.75 billion from the Department of Treasury under the CARES Act and is about to issue two senior secured notes, which will bring its liquidity in Q2 on a pro forma basis to $16.2 billion.

Despite having such a high liquidity position, American Airlines continues to burn the most amount of money on a daily basis and has the most amount of debt among its peers on its balance sheet. Its average daily burn in Q2 was $55 million, way above Delta’s $43 million or United’s $45 million. At the same time, its long-term debt stands at $28.69 billion, while it has $49 billion in liabilities.

Considering American Airlines current state of affairs, there’s no doubt that the company will continue to raise more debt and release more shares to dilute its existing shareholders and extend its lifetime. With the current cash burn rate, at least half of that pro forma liquidity will disappear by the end of the year, while the interest expenses will continue to put pressure on the company’s future earnings power. American Airlines already used its AAdvantage loyalty program as collateral to secure the upcoming loan from the government and will use some of its intellectual property as collateral too to get another $1.2 billion in the upcoming months. Since the value of planes is not going to go up anytime soon, there might be no valuable collateral left to secure another loan, which American Airlines will undoubtedly need later on.

However, it’s unlikely that American Airlines will declare bankruptcy later this year. As long as the government continues to support the airline business, American Airlines will be able to survive in the short-term, especially since its outstanding debt starts to mature only in 2022. The problem is that servicing all this debt will become a major issue. The annual interest expenses are about to increase above $2 billion per year in the next couple of years. As a result, it will take a long time for the current shareholders to be rewarded, if ever, since most of the available cash will be going to creditors.

At the same time, the company’s debt will exceed its revenues in the next two years at the minimum. In normal times, American Airlines would’ve been able to cover that debt with cash flows, but in the current environment, it cannot generate a positive FCF. The only thing that could improve the situation is the spike in air travel, which is not going to happen anytime soon. Even if we get a vaccine for COVID-19 in the next few quarters, manufacturing and distributing it to everyone will become a logistical nightmare for pharmaceutical companies and governments around the world. Considering this, American Airlines will continue to show poor performance for a while, until the virus is fully contained.

For that reason, we believe that American Airlines will be forced to declare bankruptcy in the next couple of years, as it will continue to disappoint investors and will not be able to service its debt, which will continue to increase with each quarter. We should not forget that back in 2011, America Airlines parent company AMR filed for bankruptcy after managing to survive the Great Recession of 2007-2008, but later failing to recover under a heavy debt burden. The same scenario could apply to American Airlines, as a large chunk of debt is about to mature in 2022 – 2023 and there’s a high chance that the company will not be able to repay it. The only thing that keeps the airline alive at the moment is the government support. Without it, American Airlines will be insolvent. But eventually, taxpayers will no longer support the company and it will be required to deal with its problems on its own. And that’s when the music will stop.

By having the highest operating unit costs among its peers and the highest cash burn, American Airlines has no growth prospects. As the capacity in Q3 is expected to be down 60% Y/Y, we believe that it’s better to look for other opportunities with a more attractive risk/reward ratio and not purchase American Airlines shares for the long-term, as its future is uncertain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.