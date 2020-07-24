If you lived in an underground bunker for the past five months with nothing to view but the stock market indices on your home computer, you would think that everything was awesome. Yes, we had a jaw-dropping decline in the S&P 500, but it rapidly recovered nearly all its losses and now sits close to all-time highs. Ignorance is bliss.

If you emerged from that bunker today, you would immediately realize that it's really ugly out there. Corporate profits have collapsed, bankruptcies are soaring, debt loads continue to mount, and tens of millions of American workers are likely unemployed for months, if not years, to come.

Band aids of fiscal stimulus have stemmed the bleeding over the past three months, but they can't heal the wounds that have permanently scarred our economy. Nor can the excessive monetary stimulus provided by the Federal Reserve reverse the course we are on, because its medication is designed to trickle down. Yet all that stimulus hit a bottleneck early in the form of the stock market. It hasn't worked its way down to the 90% of households that do not hold any meaningful amount of financial assets. Therefore, we have the greatest disparity between financial markets and the real economy on record. Fiscal stimulus is the only hope for the non-investing class.

Unfortunately, the new band aids being debated in Congress are much smaller than the ones set to expire, which will lead to a deceleration in the rate of recovery. The most important of these is the $600 weekly enhancement to the benefit being paid to some 32 million unemployed. Irrespective of whether that was a good policy or not, reducing that amount will result in a huge loss of consumer income, which will have major adverse implications for a consumer-driven economy.

Republicans are now debating by how much this $600 amount will be reduced in the next fiscal stimulus plan. Yesterday it was suggested that it could decline to an additional $100 per week, which clearly perturbed the stock market. That is understandable, because we are talking about what is approximately a $70 billion monthly boost to personal income for the American workforce. This has been the primary fuel for the recovery. If the next stimulus plan reduces that amount by 80%, you can kiss this recovery good-bye.

Last week I surmised that we would see the first increase in weekly unemployment claims in four months, resulting from the early reopening of several southern states that were now being forced to reverse course. That came to pass yesterday when claims rose 109,000 to 1.42 million, which was led by California, Florida and Georgia. Continuing claims continue to hover at approximately 32 million. If the next stimulus bill significantly reduces the enhanced benefit for the 32 million unemployed, rightly or wrongly, it will lead to a meaningful reduction in consumer spending. This would lead to more job losses, which would result in a further decline in consumer spending that would become a destabilizing negative feedback loop.

The sustainability of the stock market recovery depends on an economic recovery to follow. At this stage, it doesn't look like that is happening. The reality on the ground is a lot uglier than the picture the Fed has painted for us in the financial markets with its unrelenting monetary stimulus. The size and breadth of the next fiscal stimulus package is the linchpin to this market moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.