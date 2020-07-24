The share price may fall in the short term, but the water business provides support for it to resume its steady upwards trajectory in the long term.

Pennon (OTCPK:PEGRF, OTCPK:PEGRY) is a U.K.-based company historically involved in water and waste management. After the recent sale of its Viridor waste management unit, it is a different business to what it was at the start of the year. That makes it somewhat hard to value currently, but, below, I attempt a valuation and find that the company is still attractive despite the Viridor divestiture.

The Sale of Viridor

Viridor was a waste management unit built up over the long term by the company. It agreed a sale earlier this year to KKR (NYSE:KKR). The headline price of £4.2 billion broke down into net cash of approximately £3.7 billion at completion. The sale was completed earlier this month.

In its most recent balance sheet on 31 March 2020, the group had £3.655 billion of long-term liabilities listed as well as £756 million of liabilities associated with assets held for sale, which I take to refer to Viridor. So, at a simplistic level, all the Viridor transaction does for the balance sheet is to reduce the long-term liabilities to zero and cut some short-term liabilities.

In practice, I don't expect the company to take this choice. Such a huge sale ought to generate some shareholder reward, and it is normal for utilities to hold long-term debt. On that basis, I expect that the cash will be used partly to improve the balance sheet and for a one-off distribution.

The Viridor Dividend is Unclear for Now

The company has promised to pay out additional returns to investors from the Viridor sale.

At this point, the exact total of the dividend will be a finger in the air stuff. If I was management, I would likely consider giving between a third and a half of the proceeds to shareholders. But the challenge is that having sold Viridor and with it half the yield, shares are likely to drop by half in value, very roughly. At today's share price, that suggests a fall of around 525p. So, unless shareholders receive at least 525p per share, they could see the transaction as negative for them, and even at that level, such a dividend would only cover the share price loss, not the lost future stream of dividends from the Viridor part of the business. Targetting a payout closer to two thirds - let's say between 65% and 75% of the Viridor proceeds. With approximately 420 million shares in circulation, 65% of £3.7 billion would equate to £2.4 billion or 573p per share. 75% would equate to £2.7 billion or 661p per share.

Percentage payout Dividend per share (P) Amount left for company (£B) 5 44 3.52 10 88 3.33 15 132 3.15 20 176 2.96 25 220 2.78 30 264 2.59 35 308 2.41 40 352 2.22 45 396 2.04 50 440 1.85 55 485 1.67 60 529 1.48 65 573 1.30 70 617 1.11 75 661 0.93 80 705 0.74 85 749 0.56 90 793 0.37 95 837 0.19 100 881 0.00

Table calculated by author

If the remainder were used to strengthen the balance sheet, it would allow £1-1.4 billion of debt reduction. Debt/EBITDA at rival water companies Severn Trent (OTCPK:SVTRF) and United Utilities (OTCPK:UUGRY) is around 6.9. Pennon is already lower than this, at around 5.4.

Losing Viridor's £225.4 million of EBITDA (2018-19 adjusted number, broken out in the annual report), EBITDA for the residual business would be about £221 million, with about 3% growth meaning it should now be about £227 million. To maintain the current leverage, that implies net debt should be about £1226 million. That's about a £1.7 billion reduction from where it is today by my calculation.

On that basis, I expect a smaller not higher Viridor dividend. A 500p payout has a neat ring about it and allows close to the required debt paydown (the company may also mention that it can get an extra £200 million of deferred payout down the road subject to performance, which I exclude from my consideration here). A 550p payout would be doable while paying down much of the debt and keeping the leverage comparable to water industry peers. 600p looks racier.

Note that I come at this with a shareholder bias. If I was sitting on Pennon's board and heard an argument for a smaller payout (200-300p) and a larger use of the money to pay down debt and have some extra cash on hand, with the option to make a further distribution later, I'd possibly find it more convincing than I do as an outsider. After all, the shareholders have already approved the sale. So, although I would target a 500-550p payout, that is purely based on my own way of thinking, it doesn't necessarily reflect what the board will decide.

Although 500p doesn't look that exciting by the standards of this year's share price, bear in mind that for some years prior, the share price had hovered around 800p. So, while the prospect of a Viridor spin off or sale saw the price increase, for long-term shareholders, a 500p dividend would be a good return given that they would retain their shares in the company with its residual water business.

Future Dividends Will be Reduced By About Half

Pennon has historically had a progressive dividend policy. Its stated policy is to grow its dividend at 2% above inflation for the coming five years.

Following the Viridor sale, it will rebase its dividend to reflect the ongoing business. From the current total dividend of 43.77p, the company announced that 22.66p is attributed by the group to Viridor, so the baseline from which future dividend increases will be calculated is 21.11p. So, basically, in future, the dividend will be halved. I expect that this will be reflected in a significant downrating of the share price after the Viridor dividend is paid. However, there may be some lag: while it has already been signaled that the dividend will be cut, it may be that after the Viridor dividend is paid, the share price falls, but it does not fall fully to its new price and then, once the first reduced dividend is declared and the forward yield starts to be shown accurately by data providers to less observant investors, there may be another likely smaller drop in share price until it finds its new equilibrium. That new equilibrium won't simply be a function of the dividend but also of the business; having got rid of the higher growth story around waste management, the remaining business of water may attract a lower multiple.

A Post-Viridor Dividend Fair Value for Pennon

Let's say the company pays 550p in special dividend for Viridor, and the shares come to reflect that by losing the same amount in their valuation (in practice, I think they may lose a bit less), that would rebase the share price to exactly 500p at today's price.

Source: 2019 company annual report

Basic earnings per share of 27.7p would equate to a P/E of 18. That compares to 36 at Severn Trent and 55 at United Utilities, currently. I don't think those multiples are broadly representative due to earnings fluctuations but using a past five-year average for the earnings, Severn Trent's P/E is 21 and United's P/E comes out at 18.

So, I think that the market could support a price of 500p relatively easily. That would be a yield of just over 4% initially, which is attractive although not especially so for a utility. Given Pennon's long history of growth and prudential management, plus its entrenched position in the water business as a utility, I would then expect the projected dividend growth and steady earnings to lead to a gradual share price growth in years to come as it has done now for decades already.

Source: Google Finance

With the waste management business gone, the company's management could focus all of their attention on the water business, which may also boost returns.

Conclusion: Pennon Remains Attractive

For a long-term utility holding, Pennon remains a solid choice. There is an upcoming dividend from the Viridor sale which should be substantial. The share price may then take a hit accordingly, but the residual water business and commitment to dividend growth will support continued share price growth from the new lower ex-dividend price in years to come.

