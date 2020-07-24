This is my highest conviction short call ever and I think PRTS is going much lower.

The COVID-19 situation has created some truly extraordinary moves in certain stocks, both up and down. The world as we knew it is gone and the new reality has created winners and losers in the stock market. While some of these are certainly justified, others seem to be part of some alternate reality.

Enter US Auto Parts Network (PRTS), an online retailer of all things automotive. The stock, as you can see above, has gone absolutely parabolic in recent months after spending years flirting with a $1 share price. Today, shares trade hands for nearly $12 and given the company’s fundamentals, this is simply inexplicable. PRTS is the most expensive stock I’ve personally come across in 2020, and it should be shorted.

No growth anyway, and a negative catalyst

PRTS has never been a growth stock, and I bet you can guess its earnings have never been particularly good either based upon its formerly-languishing share price.

Revenue has been flat-to-down for the past several years at around $300 million, as PRTS has been able to maintain its top line, more or less. However, analysts currently expect a bump in revenue this year, followed by a bump in revenue next year.

But there’s a problem with this, in my view. We know that COVID-19 office shutdowns in particular are still going on to a large degree, meaning that people that would normally be commuting, aren’t. That is resulting in what we see below.

This chart shows mileage driven in the US by all vehicles, so it is a pretty decent measure of how often cars and other vehicles are being used. With fewer people commuting, mileage driven continues to fall, and at a fairly meaningful rate. That means that cars don’t need servicing as often, and more importantly for PRTS, they aren’t getting into accidents and needing repairs as often.

The reason that’s important is because of what we see above; PRTS’ revenue mix is heavily skewed towards collision parts and engine parts, both of which would logically see lower demand as fewer miles are driven. After all, if you don’t drive, why would you do the same amount of maintenance as if you’d been driving your normal commuting distance every day?

More importantly, if you aren’t driving, your chance of needing collision repair is greatly diminished. I think this is what the market is missing with PRTS; there simply shouldn’t be as much demand for its core parts as there otherwise would be, e-commerce exposure or not.

PRTS has been bid up, as far as I can tell, simply because just about everything e-commerce-related has been. In this case, there are huge red flags for demand and I’m simply unwilling to ignore them.

The problems don’t stop there, however. PRTS’ margins have been nearly nonexistent for years, which is why the share price was as low as it was for as long as it was. I think it will return to those $1 to $2 levels when people finally realize it is exposed to exactly the wrong sort of e-commerce.

Operating expenses have moved around a bit over time, but the point here is that they are generally around 30% of revenue, and last year, were much higher at 33% of revenue. If we take a look at the chart below, we can see why that’s a problem.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Gross margins have also been around 30% of revenue over time, which is very low for any kind of retailer. The problem is that gross margins and operating expenses that are roughly the same equate to essentially no operating profit, which is exactly what PRTS has seen over time.

Operating margin has been negative in six out of the last ten years. This is no accident; PRTS has huge fulfillment costs and has to compete on price considering it sells commodities that can be purchased in a variety of places. With no competitive advantage, you end up with operating margins like what you see above.

Keep in mind also that these lackluster margin numbers were achieved during normal times; with mileage driven declining, and therefore the demand for PRTS’ wares logically following suit, I suspect this will get worse before it gets better.

The bottom line

What’s really interesting about this stock is that it has absolutely flown higher despite zero evidence that profits are coming at some point.

PRTS has a long history of loss-making and in the best years, diminutive profits you have to squint to be able to see, and this year is no different. At a time when the share price has moved up over 1,000% in the space of a few months, analysts continue to expect losses.

I also think actual results will be worse than this because of the mileage issue I raised above; PRTS needs people to drive and therefore need to perform maintenance on their vehicles. Even more so, it needs people to drive and have accidents that require body repair. With the COVID-19 case situation seemingly deteriorating in at least some parts of the country, I believe this will get worse before it gets better as shutdowns persist.

I don’t normally short stocks but I can say without hyperbole that PRTS is the highest conviction short call I’ve ever made. This stock has gone parabolic on what appears to be blind hope that all companies that have exposure to e-commerce will win in the post-COVID-19 world. PRTS, however, has structural issues and the very thing that makes e-commerce attractive – not having to get in your car and go somewhere – is the very thing PRTS needs to generate demand. I think it is going much, much lower and over time, should revisit its former levels between $1 and $2.

