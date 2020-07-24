Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has seen its stock price soar on the back of the success of its auto division. This is unsurprising. There is a rapid worldwide shift from ICE vehicles to EVs. Tesla is the market leader in North America, in Europe and in Asia. Tesla is set to ramp up revenues further in the areas of FSD (full self-driving), of software and of subscription revenue.

The world is shifting rapidly from fossil fuels to renewables in the field of energy generation as well as transport. Tesla's unique vertical integration model will lead to huge revenue gains in energy storage as my article here detailed.

Having been supply-constrained in the past, new developments now indicate Tesla can finally start to meet the huge demand. My article here detailed some of the new supply sources and technological advantages for Tesla.

The Battery Investor Day in September will highlight further technological developments from Tesla. Already the last couple of months have shown a quickening pace of technological development coming out of Tesla.

The company's "Roadrunner" project is set to consolidate its already strong technological advantages. This has been the subject of much speculation, especially in regard to the million mile and 73-year (or 100-year) battery. It should also add detail of the quantities required by Tesla to meet soaring demand. News on technological developments at "Project Roadrunner" are eagerly anticipated by the market.

Strong recent drivers for Tesla's energy storage division include:

A string of massive new utility projects.

Technological gains to Tesla's suite of batteries.

Large increases in the company's battery production capacity.

Substantial increases in market demand driven by the surge in renewables.

Promising new developments in China.

Elon Musk has always stated that his goal is to "help accelerate the advent of sustainable energy". The corporate target has always been to garner 50% of revenues from non-auto activities. Elon Musk restated this again at the Q2 analyst call. As he stated:

I think long term Tesla Energy will be roughly the same size as Tesla Automotive. So I mean the Energy business collectively is bigger than the automotive business.

This should lead to a massive increase in revenues for the company even as the auto revenues continue to surge.

Secular Trends

Batteries have been at the heart of technological and societal changes in the modern era. Improved batteries allowed for mobile phones, for mobile computing and for EVs. They will now allow for the biggest change of all: energy storage on a massive scale as the world shifts to renewable energy.

Figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IREA) show that almost three quarters of new electricity generation in 2019 came from renewable sources.

Renewable energy costs have fallen much quicker than most had predicted, as the Economist pointed out in a recent article. This is illustrated by the graph below:

There is a close symbiotic relationship between renewable uptake and energy storage uptake.

Tesla's Battery Offering

The company's lead position in EVs is mainly predicated on its lead in battery technology. The Battery Investor Day on September 22nd is set to be one of the key moments in the company's history.

Developments at "Project Roadrunner" are likely to be at the centre of this. This project is housed now in its own building at the Fremont facility at Kato Road. It is lodged with the Fremont city authorities as a "small-scale battery manufacturing operation". Recently the company sought approval from city authorities to increase the size of the facility. There are 470 employees listed as working there. It seems it will remain a small research and manufacturing operation, not a major base for manufacturing batteries to scale. The expansion of a further floor to the building seems to have been approved and construction activity is under way. This is illustrated by a recent picture as below:

Sensarpensar

It is thought likely that the Kato Road facility is where Elon Musk will host the September event.

Tesla cannot dominate the energy business in the way it dominates the EV industry: the scale is just too huge. In 2019 the company had steady growth in its energy storage business as per its accounts:

Q1 2019 = 229 MWh

Q2 2019 = 415 MWh

Q3 2019 = 477 MWh

Q4 2019 = 530 MWh

The latest figures for Q2 2020 show a deployment of 419 MWh. That represents a year-on-year increase of just 1% and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 61%.

The September event is expected to feature breakthroughs in battery chemistry, news on tabless battery cells, and new cell production technology. This should usher in Tesla as a major player.

The patent filing in May for the "cell with a tabless electrode" illustrates how, contrary to the claims of bears, Tesla are very much developing its own battery technology. This seems to be using a conductive coating along the edges of the electrode layers in place of tabs. This would in theory lead to more efficient conductivity and an easier (and thus cheaper) product to manufacture. It would also allow for larger cell sizes due to less heat being generated. It is thought to be aimed specifically at the Tesla Semi, for which production lines are now being set up.

Another interesting development was shown by the publication of a paper from Jeff Dahn of Dalhousie University and his team, who are working closely with Tesla on new battery technologies. Their paper was entitled "Cycling Lithium Metal on Graphite to Form Hybrid Lithium-Ion/Lithium Metal Cells". It can be read in detail here. This would effectively act as a range extender, but is still in its early development.

Tesla recently bought battery development company SilLion. It has been working on nickel cathode and silicon anode combinations. More details on this is likely to be announced at the Battery Day.

Cobalt-free batteries may also well be on the agenda. Cobalt has become less necessary in the process due to the improvements in LiFePO4 batteries. Another recent scientific paper from Jeff Dahn and his team shows progress as to how this will be achieved.

Cost reductions on the back of the company's Maxwell Technologies (acquired in 2019) dry electrode technology have been much discussed. The Maxwell dry cell technology greatly reduces the space needed for the actual manufacturing process. In terms of performance, it holds out the promise of higher density, greater thermal stability, and a longer cycle performance.

The possibility that Tesla might manufacture its own cells is rapidly becoming an imminent probability. The recent company purchases of battery production equipment from South Korean company Hanwha reinforced the belief that Tesla will be manufacturing its own cells to scale quite shortly. There have in addition been employment advertisements for cell-making engineers.

The question of capacity remains key as demand continues to exceed supply.

At the Q2 earnings call, Musk confirmed:

The real limitation on Tesla growth is cell production at affordable price....And so we expect to expand our business with Panasonic, with CATL, with LG, possibly with others. And there's a lot more to say on that front on Battery Day.

The company might also be able to detail how it is going to increase battery production requirements to the multiple terawatt capacity it will need.

As the company said in its Q1 10-Q filing on the Megapack, "demand is currently far outpacing our production capacity". This situation remained at this week's Q2 earnings call when the company confirmed it remained production constrained on Megapack and is looking to increase capacity further. It was confirmed that the business was now profitable.

The Megapack is manufactured at the Nevada Gigafactory. This has been less hit than Fremont due to the production shutdown from COVID-19. The problems the US is having in handling the pandemic means it could get shut down at any time though. That is a potential short-term negative factor for the continuing soaring growth for the company.

Tesla's own battery developments and its tie-ups with the world's biggest battery suppliers indicate the scale of the supply the company needs. This is to meet rising demand and produce meaningful expansion in its energy storage business. Its long-term partner at the Nevada plant is South Korean giant Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY). They are still investing substantial amounts to increase production lines there. These were said to produce currently 13 million cells per day in a recent TV programme. Panasonic has since stated this information is not accurate. The last figure given by Panasonic was that it was making 54 GWh of battery cells at Nevada. That would equate to about 8 million cells a day. That figure would now be higher as Panasonic has been investing in new lines.

Both technological change and quantity availability will be the key takeouts from the Battery Day event.

Tesla Vehicles as Energy Storage Conduits

This is another key advantage Tesla enjoys through its vertical integration model. It can provide huge revenue increases for Tesla as a company. It can also enable Tesla owners through a regular monthly income source to pay back the cost of their car in monthly revenue from utilities. It is similar to the hugely successful VPP (virtual power plant) coming up in South Australia. In an instance cars take the place of Powerwall batteries. It will provide backup for utilities everywhere, similar to the "world's biggest battery" project at Hornsdale. It will however be a network of small batteries rather than one huge battery.

No other auto manufacturer has this potential income revenue stream for itself or for its customers.

There may well be firm news on V2G (vehicle to grid) at the September event. Tesla vehicles could be used to charge up during the daytime when energy is cheap and then sell back to the grid in the evening when demand is high and prices correspondingly so. Utility pricing for electricity for individual consumers can vary hugely depending upon demand at a given time.

Additionally such cars can be used as an emergency supply source backup during blackouts or climate events for those who do not have energy storage products in the house. Tesla's auto battery superiority is detailed here by Consumer Reports and will further accentuate this use for Tesla. It clearly shows its lead over any potential competitors.

This V2G technology would be made a reality through bidirectional charging. It is actively being encouraged by California utilities such as Southern California Edison and Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG). The State of California is committed to be carbon neutral by 2045. The utilities are looking for 75% of vehicles on the road to be EVs by then to enable them to stabilise the grid. Tesla is of course ideally placed to benefit from this. In Q1 2020, the Model 3 was the best-selling car (not just EV but any car) in California, selling 18,856 vehicles. The Model X was the best-selling luxury SUV. Tesla vehicles and wall-chargers already have the potential for V2G and need not much more than a software update to turn them on.

China Developments

There have been reports of a new Tesla project in Chongqing. This is less likely to be a new gigafactory but rather some other type of facility. It could well be to tie in with the battery supply chain in China. Chongqing local government sources spoke of "accelerating projects" with Tesla. The company is building out a network of "Tesla Experience Centres" around China and that may fall into this category.

The company has been advertising for solar and energy storage projects managers. This is as the Chinese government continues to ramp up spending on the sector. The world's largest energy storage facility at Dalian is currently under construction.

Tesla has partnered with both LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) and CATL in China for their local Shanghai production requirements. CATL, China's largest battery manufacturer, is currently building a massive battery plant in Germany. That may well tie in with Tesla's Berlin plant. The batteries from CATL are in fact lower cost and lower density than those from long-term provider Panasonic.

It seems the LFP (lithium-ion phosphate) batteries from CATL will be used for the basic range auto models and for energy storage in China. Li-ion cells will be used for premium auto models. Their prismatic cells would seem to be ideal for energy storage projects in China.

Energy storage projects in China are set to surge after a hiccup caused by the economic downturn in China. Previous growth is illustrated below:

This slowed last year as the Chinese government cut electricity prices to cope with the economic downturn and then the pandemic. This left little gap between peak pricing and downtime pricing. However, it is set to restart and to be boosted in particular by the need for battery storage for the ultra-high voltage power lines bringing wind and solar renewable energy to China's cities.

A further boost is set to come from the 5G telecom network being rolled out at an ever-increasing pace.

Wood Mackenzie has predicted a 25x increase in energy storage from 2017 to 2024, resulting in 12.5GW/32.1GWh. It sees utility demand for battery energy storage for wind and solar projects as being the main driver of this.

Tesla with its ever-growing China operations is well placed to benefit from this.

UK Developments

Tesla somewhat surprised the markets in May when it applied for a licence to generate electricity in the U.K. What its long-term energy storage plans for the country might be are uncertain. A move into aggregation through virtual power plants may be the main route down which it plans to go in the U.K. Electricity prices are high in the U.K. Consumers can often pay about three times the price for daytime supply over night-time supply.

It is instituting its "Autobidder" platform in the U.K. and has launched the platform around the EU and is trading on the European Power Exchange. This is used in its massive Hornsdale project in Australia. It is a platform whereby producers of power can utilise their battery assets for revenue accretion as a real-time energy trading platform. A distributed battery network is designed to maximise energy revenue for the company's utility-scale batteries.

Tesla already has retail tie-ups in the U.K. such as this one offered here. Plans are tailored for homeowners who own a Tesla vehicle and a Powerwall. Electricity supply is 100% clean energy and tariff savings of up to 75% are promised. This is yet another example of the vertical integration advantages that Tesla enjoys as its fast-growing car sales in the U.K. can go hand-in-hand with energy storage.

India

There has been speculation that Tesla would invest in the country and set up an energy storage venture. That would certainly make more sense than for cars. It is hard to believe India can have the infrastructure to support EVs in the near future. The country is though embarking on a huge solar plant drive, and this will need huge battery capacity as well. However investment in manufacturing in India is a difficult business mired in bureaucracy and corruption as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has found out in recent years.

New Zealand

A consortium in New Zealand has put together a proposal for Tesla to build a Gigafactory at Tiwai Point. This can run 100% on local renewable energy. This seems unlikely to be viable for autos due to the size of the market. It might be viable for energy storage in a country very much committed to renewable energy.

New Projects

These continue to mount up rapidly. I listed some recent ones in an article in April so I will not repeat that here. However the positive news keeps on coming.

* Southern California Edison and Strata Solar project in Ventura named the "Ventura Energy Storage" project. This was originally to be a gas peaker plant but battery energy storage has been chosen by the utility after all. Tesla has been awarded the contract in June for a 100 MW/400 MWh system using its "Megapack" product. This is an engineering/procurement/construction project for Tesla. Strata Solar particularly emphasised the advantages of Tesla's "vertically integrated solution". The vertical integration advantage that Tesla has is something I have written about previously and often been criticised by Tesla bears who say no such thing exists. Strata Solar, it appears, would beg to differ.

When up and running next year, it will provide for 80,000 homes and businesses. One special advantage is that the lines to Ventura cross mountainous fire-prone countryside in Southern California. These have of course been prone to fires as California utilities have found to their cost. Such fires are likely to become more common as global warming increases. The ability for instant preemptive shutdowns in power to stop such fires is a real advantage.

Each Megapack unit offers 3 MWh of storage capacity and a 1.5MW inverter. It offers the advantage over the competition of high density, less space and fast installation. Southern California Edison will be embarking on a further such project at Oxnard next year, for which Tesla will no doubt be strongly in the running.

* Moss Landing project by Pacific Gas & Electric. Tesla was awarded one phase of 182.5MW/730MWh to be commissioned by the end of this year. There are other phases to come for which Tesla will obviously have a good possibility of further contracts. The total project is calculated at 567.5MW/2270MWh. This is replacing three gas peaker plants.

* The famous "world's biggest battery" project at the Hornsdale Power Reserve is about to get bigger. It will attain 150MW/194MWh as the additional 50MW from Tesla is currently being commissioned, according to reports. The battery storage project has already secured huge savings for operators and customers.

This will most likely lead to another even larger project for Tesla. The Hornsdale supplier Neoen Australia is contracted to build a new facility in the State of Victoria which would be 600MW/1,200MWh. It is seen as almost certain that it will use Tesla batteries again for this new project.

Australia looks set to continue to be a golden market for Tesla and for energy storage in general. A recent study by the University of Queensland detailed the savings it had made from the Tesla Powerpack system. This was even greater than it had forecast, as illustrated below:

Queensland University

The biggest savings came from maintaining a consistent frequency in the system and balancing the grid when coal plants failed to maintain efficiency. Some meaningful savings also came from arbitrage. The project is expected to be amortised within six years.

* Summerview Wind Farm Alberta, pictured below:

Teslarati

This 10MW/20MWh project is using Megapacks and is scheduled to be operational next year. The project cited the reasons for using Megapacks. These were summarised as taking up 40% less space and being 10 times faster to install than competing products. This project reinforces once again the fact that battery storage is effective even in the extreme cold weather that Alberta enjoys.

Powerwall Residential Battery

It is thought sales are ramping up as supply finally gets close to demand. Tesla message boards over the past couple of years have been replete with frustrated customers awaiting their Powerwalls. Tesla did manage to install its 100,000th unit in Q1 this year.

It is speculated that a new Powerwall 3 will be unveiled at the Battery Day in September. This might come with a 73-year life span and could have a 20-year warranty. That might convince any homeowner of its economic viability.

The biggest potential for the product may be in VPPs. As I detailed in a recent article, its VPP coming up in South Australian should be worth about US$400 million in revenue to Tesla.

Conclusion

The September Battery Day will be key. The market will learn about the technological breakthroughs from Tesla's "Roadrunner" project and will learn about production ramp-ups.

Tesla's vertical integration model allows the auto business and energy storage business to have many interconnections. It looks as though the energy storage business will now grow very rapidly even as the auto business continues its strong growth.

If energy can become 50% of the company's revenues at the same time as auto is growing rapidly, that presupposes a huge increase in Tesla's battery supply capability. That is likely to be driven by the technological change coming out of the Roadrunner project. It points to a very bullish revenue picture and stock price for the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.