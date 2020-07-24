Long-term FCF growth in the high single-digits, well below the trailing average, can support a fair value close to $80 and there is still solid long-term need/demand for FirstCash's offerings in LatAm.

The U.S. retail business surged on stay-at-home demand, but the LatAm business was hit by both weaker pawn loan demand (better remittances from the U.S.) and weak retail demand.

Pawn loan demand plunged across the business, with a 60% year-over-year decline at the bottom in the U.S. as government stimulus efforts gave potential customers better options.

FirstCash did a little better than management's June updated suggested, but results were still weak relative to where expectations started the quarter.

While hard times have created opportunities for FirstCash (FCFS) in the past, this pandemic has so far been one of those “it’s different this time” events for this leading pawn shop operator. While store closures have been manageable in most operating areas, government support/stimulus and foreign remittances have led to a steeper decline in pawn demand, and adverse foreign currency moves haven’t helped either.

These shares have lost a little more ground since my last update, and the cash flow outlook for the next few years is going to be altered by FirstCash rebuilding its pawn loan balances. I’m still bullish on the long-term opportunity, though, as FirstCash remains a very viable option for customers with poor access to better financing options, particularly in Latin America, and I expect adjusted free cash flow growth in the high single-digits to support the share price as the business starts to normalize toward the end of 2020.

A Sharp Shift In The Business Mix

Benchmarking FirstCash’s second quarter results to expectations is complicated a bit by the fact that although the company updated investors and analysts on its business operations in late June, not all sell-side analysts adjusted their numbers. So, while FirstCash did in fact do a little better than they said they would, it’s still very fair to note that the results were short of earlier expectations.

Revenue plunged 27%, driven in large part by the 26% decline in pawn fees, as well as a decline in scrap revenue and consumer lending. Gross margins held up reasonably well relative to the decline in high-margin pawn loans, falling just 70bp. Adjusted EBITDA declined by 20%, with operating income down a similar amount.

There was not only a big shift in the revenue mix this quarter, but also a big shift in the relative performances of the U.S. and Latin American businesses. Both businesses saw a sharp decline in pawn lending activity, but Latin America didn’t see the spike in retail activity that benefited the U.S. business.

Revenue in the U.S. rose 4%, or 6% when adjusting for the decision to exit the remaining unsecured consumer lending (payday loans) operations. Core pawn revenue rose 8%, with 24% growth in retail sales (gross and same-store) offsetting a 20% decline in pawn loan fees (gross and same-store). U.S. gross margin declined 140bp, with retail margin up 380bp, while segment profits improved 3%.

The LatAm business saw a 12% constant currency decline in revenue (27% as reported), with core pawn revenue down 16% in constant currency on a 13% decline in retail sales (down 16% same-store) and a 22% decline in pawn fees (down 25% same-store). Gross margin fell 580bp on a one-point improvement in retail margins, while segment profits declined 36%.

New Trends For A New Cycle

While challenging economic times are typically good for pawn lenders like FirstCash, this cycle has been different so far, and it remains to be seen if or when they will “normalize” relative to past cycles.

In the U.S., the government’s stimulus and support efforts have clearly impacted pawn loan demand. Pawn loans declined 40% in the quarter, and demand bottomed out at a 60% year-over-year drop during the quarter. Consider that the average U.S. pawn loan is around $150 and you can see why the stimulus checks and extra federal unemployment payments would make a significant difference in demand. I’m not ignoring or dismissing the impact of emerging fintech competition/alternatives, but I do think the high level of government stimulus is a bigger factor.

On the other side, the U.S. operations saw a surge of interest in retail merchandise. Customers went to FirstCash’s stores for work-at-home items like laptops, as well as merchandise like exercise equipment and gaming systems to occupy their suddenly larger amounts of at-home time.

In Latin America, people are not receiving anything close to the same level of government support, but remittances from the U.S. to Mexico have grown substantially - up 35% in March and up 3% in May to the second-highest level in 25 years. Pawn loans declined 24% in the LatAm business in the second quarter, or 27% on a constant-currency basis.

Unlike the U.S., the Latin American stores didn’t see people rushing to the stores to buy merchandise; while some of this may have been influenced by store closures (particularly in Colombia, El Salvador, and Guatemala), the bigger issue was simply the worse state of the economy and the lack of shift toward work-at-home on the same scale.

What’s Next?

In the U.S. operations I don’t expect that surge in retail demand to continue, but persistently higher unemployment would normally lead to higher pawn loan demand absent other, better, options. A key consideration now is how long the U.S. government will continue to subsidize individuals in the United States. Without ongoing stimulus at a similar level to what we’ve been seeing, I would expect pawn loan demand to pick up in the second half and into/through 2021.

I also expect pawn loan demand to pick up in Latin America, as Mexico’s economy is not in a particularly good situation right now and it sems like the government doesn’t have much of a plan for stimulus. Retail activity is likely to remain depressed even if pawn lending picks up, though, as retail sales in the LatAm operations are more driven by consumer confidence.

The Outlook

I was expecting FirstCash to see a sharp decline in revenue and earnings this year, and so far the business is actually trending a little better than I’d expected. Enough, at least, to boost my revenue estimate for the year by about 4%, with higher margins.

The bigger change in my model is to cash flows. FirstCash is seeing a bigger level of pawn loan redemptions and a lower level of loan generation than I expected; I’m not quite as surprised by the decline in pawn loan demand, but the redemptions surprised me (I’d expected more people to roll over more of their loans). With that, cash flow will actually jump in 2020, but as FirstCash sees pawn loan customers return in 2021 and as those pawn receivable balances recover, it will consume some more cash.

The above doesn’t really impact the amounts of free cash flow I expect FirstCash to generate, in fact, summing up my 10 years of projected cash flows, the change is only about $30M total, but it does impact the timing, and that matters in cash flow models as closer cash flows are worth more.

The Bottom Line

I still expect FirstCash to generate high single-digit long-term adjusted free cash flow growth, and I still see FirstCash as an invaluable option for customers in the U.S. and Latin America who lack better personal finance options. The rise of fintech competition is a threat, but one that’s been in my model for a while, and I still see significant store growth potential for the company in Latin America (the U.S. is more of a “cash cow” operation). With a fair value in the high $70’s, I still see value here, but there’s clearly plenty of near-term uncertainty that could pressure the shares for a little while longer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.