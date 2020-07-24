Affimed has received initial clinical validation of its technology already, and Genentech has given it another vote of confidence by partnering with the company to develop several products.

Unlike a lot of companies that are focused on the adaptive immune system, Affimed is developing a novel suite of products aimed at boosting innate immunity to fight cancer.

Affimed (AFMD) is another cancer biopharma that fits the mold I like for long-term investments. Their ROCK technology platform holds a lot of promise and has already garnered some measure of clinical validation. On top of that, the partnership with Genentech provides an additional vote of confidence in the technology. Affimed is well funded for now, and my analysis suggests the company trades at a compelling valuation.

Affimed is Targeting the Innate Immune System with its ROCK Platform of Engineered Antibodies

Affimed’s therapies are designed to bolster the response of the innate immune system. The innate immune system is often overlooked in terms of cancer treatment as many recent immunotherapies are focused on the effects of T-cells which are a part of the adaptive immune system. The innate immune system is really the body's first line of defense to infection or cancer and includes cells like macrophages and natural killer cells ((NK cells)).

Figure 1: Innate vs. Adaptive Immunity (source: corporate presentation)

Affimed has created what it calls innate cell engagers. These engagers are designed to bind both to macrophages and NK cells and then specific tumor cells. This enables these innate immune cells to better target and eliminate the tumor cells.

Affimed has a proprietary ROCK technology platform that it uses to generate antibodies to serve as engagers in their therapies. I always like to see biopharma companies that have some sort of technology platform like this that can create a sustainable niche for them and hopefully lead to multiple approved products for years to come.

Figure 2: Affimed’s ROCK Platform (source: corporate presentation)

Using this platform, Affimed has managed to create an impressive pipeline that already includes at least 4 different innate cell engagers across 6+ indications.

Figure 3: Affimed Pipeline (source: corporate presentation)

The two biggest proprietary opportunities in the pipeline are AFM13 for CD30+ lymphomas and AFM24 for solid tumors. While multiple drugs are available for certain types of lymphomas, patients suffering from CD30+ lymphomas unfortunately do not have many options.

Figure 4: AFM13 Opportunity Chart (source: corporate presentation)

Because AFM13 targets several more rare lymphomas, the market opportunity could be large. Seattle Genetics’ Adcetris had over $1 billion in sales in 2019 in CD30+ lymphomas. Affimed currently has 6 different indications being researched for AFM13, including combinations with already approved immunotherapies and new NK cell therapies.

The data that has been released so far, while early, is pretty encouraging. AFM13 has shown efficacy as a monotherapy in T-cell lymphoma and Hodgkin’s with a 50% overall response rate in T-cell. AFM13 looks even better in combination with PD-1 inhibitors, showing an 80% overall response rate and around a 45% complete response rate in a Phase 1b trial.

Affimed is already enrolling patients in a Phase 2 registrational trial for AFM13 in T-cell lymphoma, which hopefully means we will see some interim data late this year or early next year. Based on that timeline, it would seem a 2022 launch could be possibility if all goes well. Other indications will likely take a while longer given that earlier stage proof of concept or safety focused trials are still ongoing.

AFM24 is significantly earlier on in development, but getting a therapy approved for solid tumors would certainly move the needle for Affimed.

Figure 5: AFM24 Opportunity Chart (source: corporate presentation)

AFM24 targets EGFR-expressing tumors which are well over a billion dollar market opportunity and growing. Affimed is in the process of recruiting a second cohort for its ongoing Phase 1/2a trial of AFM24, and additional positive data from that trial could be a catalyst for an upward move in the stock.

Last but not least, Affimed has a partnership with Genentech/Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) in multiple myeloma and other undisclosed targets that could lead to up to $5 billion in milestone payments for this company that currently trades at barely over a $300 million market cap. These partnered products have been showing good progress, with researchers from both companies recently presenting a poster showing good preclinical safety and pharmacokinetic data. If things continue at the current trajectory, Affimed would stand to receive additional milestone payments in the near term.

In addition to the potential for milestone payments and royalties, this partnership with Genentech gives me more confidence in my investment since a large, well-respected company like Genetech/Roche thinks Affimed’s technology looks promising. Also, Affimed had 21.74% institutional ownership as of June 30, 2020, which is up substantially from just 12.07% on June 30, 2019. This type of upward trend is encouraging as well.

As you can see, Affimed is poised for a big next couple of years if all goes well.

Figure 5: Affimed Summary (source: corporate presentation)

That being said, Affimed has the same big risks that all clinical-stage biopharmas do. Affimed is currently burning cash and will be for a while. Because of this, Affimed will likely have to raise cash through a dilutive equity sale at some point, and if there are any major pipeline setbacks, Affimed might have to raise an amount of cash that would substantially wipe out current shareholders. Also, there is the risk that none of these products will ever make it to market which would obviously lead to a catastrophic loss of capital for current investors.

Affimed’s Balance Sheet Looks Good After Raising Some Additional Cash in Q1

Affimed has plenty of cash to float its operations for a while. At the end of Q1, Affimed reported having about $124 million ((107 million euros)) in cash and equivalents after raising about $22 million (($18.8 million euros)). Affimed says this should last it until early 2022, and I would tend to agree because of the potential for milestone payments from Genetech combined with the fact that cash burn in Q1 annualized to only about $74 million.

Affimed Looks Far Undervalued Based on its Long-Term Potential

Affimed stock is certainly not without risk given the company has no marketed products yet, but I think that many of its positive attributes—a strong technology platform, clinical validation, and the Genentech partnership—still make it an appealing investment. In order to see whether a purchase at current levels offered a decent margin of safety, I looked at analyst estimates of future revenue and earnings.

Figure 6: Affimed Revenue and Earnings Estimates (source: Seeking Alpha)

If you consider a 5 P/S and a 15 P/E to be about average, you’ll see in Figure 6 that Affimed starts looking pretty cheap every year from 2022 on from P/S estimates and 2026 on for P/E. I then discounted these estimates by 10% per year to make sure this appropriately accounted for how far in the future they are.

Figure 7: Affimed Present Value Estimates (source: revenue and earnings estimates from Seeking Alpha and my calculations based on that data)

As you can see, these discounted estimates lead to potential present values some 3x to 4x above current levels. While obviously not without risk, that sort of potential upside makes me feel good about holding shares of a company with a strong technology platform, some measure of clinical validation, and a good industry partnership.

Conclusion

Affimed is now a long-term position for me based on the progress the company has made in development of its innate immune therapies. I will most carefully be watching for AFM13 data since it’s the soonest opportunity for proprietary revenue and for any developments with the Genentech partnership.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor the timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself without notification. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. You are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.