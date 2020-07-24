If all of this has not been bad and painful enough for investors, the last and recent actions of management certainly deserve no price.

A long and rich history of Briggs & Stratton has come to an end following too much focus on ''shareholder value'' and not enough focus on competitiveness of the business.

The story for equity investors in Briggs & Stratton (OTCPK:BGGSQ) is almost ending as the company is effectively bankrupt. While there is no thesis to establish on the stock at this point, I do find it useful to see what happened as warning signs are often the same, working as red flags for other underperforming stocks and management teams.

In September 2014, I concluded that some light points were emerging for a chronic underperformer. Shares traded around the $20 mark at the time, like they did for years and actually did until 2018 before shares started on a gradual decline, with investors now effectively being wiped out.

A Look Back To 2014

Late 2014, Briggs & Stratton had some good news flow as the company outlined a guidance calling for a solid 2015 as it made a small bolt-on deal for Allmand Bros at a $62 million price tag. While that triggered some optimism, I concluded that the company has been a chronic underperformer with no real growth seen in the decade leading up to 2014. This chronic underperformance meant that I was cautious on the positive outlook provided to investors, and hence, I was not stepping aboard.

For the year 2014, the company generated $1.86 billion in sales on which it reported net earnings of just $28 million. Net debt stood at $30 million ahead of the bolt-on deal of Allmand, yet leverage ratios remained modest, and while (adjusted) earnings translated into compelling earnings multiples, I was simply not to convinced with track record of management.

Fast forwarding two years in time, sales were flat at $1.8 billion as net earnings were stuck around $27 million with adjusted earnings roughly double that, with the company still operating with a modest net debt load, following a continuation of dividends and share repurchases exceeding cash flow generation. Continued flattish results were seen in 2017 and 2018 as well, as the company and shares have been flat-lining for years.

Things Get Serious

By August 2019, the company reported fiscal 2019 results. Sales were flattish around $1.84 billion, yet with years of stable revenues, the business is really shrinking, given the growing economy and impact of cumulative inflation over time. The company reported a net loss of $1.31 per share, equal to $54 million in dollar terms, although adjusted losses were a bit smaller at $0.32 per share.

Numbers have been hit by a massive bankruptcy of a retailer, amortization charges, restructuring charges, and many other items. This was very painful as the company ended the year with $270 million in net debt, and even spent some cash on buybacks last years. This is despite the continued stagnation weighing on the bottom line, all while the company has gradually built up a substantial net debt load, mostly because of share repurchases and dividends.

Again, the company guided for revenue growth and improvements in earnings, yet again, these were too optimistic projections as shares fell from $8 to $5 upon the release of the 2019 results as the debt load and continued overpromising of management were no longer accepted by investors.

This was confirmed early 2020 as shares fell to $3 and change, with the company again failing short on the projections, as COVID-19 has proven to be the black swan for equity holders, although that term is misleading with the problem entirely self-inflicted and foreseeable at some point in time, as another quarterly devastating earnings report was the final drip. The bonds were a bit late in recognizing the severity. The $225 million series with a maturity date in December 2020 and carrying a 6.875% coupon traded around par at the start of the year, but now have fallen to single digits as well.

The nightmare ''ended'' for investors on the 20th of July as the company entered into voluntary reorganization process under chapter 11, combined with a sales agreement being entered into with KPS Capital Partners. Existing ABL lenders provided $412.5 million, with KPS providing $265 million in capital to make the business continue operations, yet that means that common equity holders are wiped out. The entire episode in recent weeks is very sketchy, of course, with bondholders seeing interest payments being skipped, executives being granted sizable retention bonuses, and press releases perhaps giving false hopes to common equity holders.

Given these actions, the inherent uncertainty caused by COVID-19, a heavy debt load, ''games'' and electrification of end markets, I would not touch the shares in any form here. The entire episode is a painful lesson what happens if management is simply not doing a good job and corporate governance structures are not well-aligned, as full coverage on recent events has been provided by fellow author Second Wind Capital in this article.

If anything, only the bonds might offer some appeal here yet, given the governance structure and probably ease at which bankruptcy courts will approve continuation and handover of the business, I would not dare to put money in such a long and uncertain process.

It is a real shame to see a more than 100-year-old brand having moved into turmoil because of excessive focus on ''shareholder value'' through the simple act of paying too high dividends and share repurchases, while neglecting the electrification of the business, thus not investing enough in R&D and incurring too much debt. This strategy has destroyed a lot of value instead of creating it.

With management halting interest payments and paying out retention bonuses, the moral ground here too is gone, as the control offered by board of directors these days seems far from sufficient, with regulators/legislators' urgency needed to step up the game.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.