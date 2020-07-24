Raising capital at Genworth's subsidiary will benefit the company because it will lower the firm's cost of borrowing and raise the market value of Genworth's shares.

With the China Oceanwide deal on the brink of failure, Genworth is going to need to raise nearly $973 million to meet its upcoming liquidity needs.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) (hereinafter "Genworth") is in a state of turmoil. The marathon acquisition by Chinese acquirer China Oceanwide Holding Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "COW") has fallen into complete disarray, and there is scant optimism for what is apparently a hail-Mary extension to allow more time for COW to raise a seemingly impossible amount of capital (for readers unfamiliar with this saga, "more" is emphasized to clue readers into the fact that COW has had nearly four years to arrange financing in order to consummate the merger agreement).

Without the transaction, Genworth needs to find another way to create shareholder value. But a more pressing matter is how the company will navigate the next 14 months considering Genworth's holding company (hereinafter "HoldCo") has $1.07 billion senior notes coming due, plus an additional $200 million prepayment if Genworth wants to take advantage of the interest rate reduction provision on the secured notes due 2022. With slim prospects of dividend payments from its operating subsidiaries due to the current market downturn, Genworth needs to figure out a way, quickly, to come up with approximately $1.27 billion for the HoldCo to cover its cash outlays coming up over the next year.

Fortunately, management has already signaled to the market how it anticipates meeting its liquidity needs in the event the transaction with COW is further delayed or outright fails. Genworth plans to raise capital via a secured loan at its U.S. mortgage insurance subsidiary (hereinafter "U.S.M.I.") - Genworth's crown jewel - followed up with a 19.9% equity carve-out of that business. The actual amount the company will raise from these transactions will largely depend on market conditions, but considering valuations of four publicly traded mortgage insurers, its probable Genworth will succeed in raising the capital required to remain a going concern.

The equity carve-out should also benefit Genworth's shareholders. Valuations of U.S.M.I.'s competitors suggest that the enterprise value of U.S.M.I. is worth roughly $3.06 billion as a public traded company. As such, the remaining 80.1% held by Genworth after the IPO and debt financing will carry a value estimated around $1.99 billion. Currently, Genworth's market cap, inclusive of U.S.M.I as well as all its other operating subsidiaries, is only $1.10 billion. Assuming an efficient market, unlocking the value of Genworth's U.S.M.I. business should enhance the market cap of the parent to reflect the market value of U.S.M.I. - implying GNW is presently undervalued by 81%!

Debt

Genworth has several tranches of unsecured notes totaling $2.85 billion with maturities beginning in February 2021 and extending out into the year 2066. Nearly all, $2.73 billion, of the company's debt is held at the HoldCo. In addition to the unsecured notes, Genworth just issued an approximate $402 million secured note due 2022 as a result of the AXA S.A. settlement (more on the secured note below). In order to service the HoldCo notes, Genworth needs approximately $173 million of cash inflows to cover annual interests payments. Presently, the only cash inflows to the HoldCo come from dividends of Genworth's operating subsidiaries. Management prefers to maintain a cash cushion at the HoldCo of 2 times its annual interest expense in the event dividends are not forthcoming in any particular year.

Source: Genworth Q1 2020 10-q and AXA Settlement Press Release.

The secured promissory note due 2022 issued to AXA as part of the parties' settlement has some interesting provisions. First, the note allows for two installment payments of the principal, accrued and unpaid interest, fees and future mis-selling losses (the latter currently estimated at $136 million) to be paid on June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022. Second, the note carries a 5.25% interest rate but encourages prepayment with an interest rate reduction clause that reduces the rate 250 basis points, to 2.75%, if $200 million is paid toward principal by June 30, 2021. Moreover, the rate is retroactive allowing for interest already paid to be credited towards principal and interest. Third, the note requires prepayment, in part, if Genworth: i) raises capital using debt; ii) raises capital using equity; and iii) has a change of control (excluding the acquisition by COW). However, the proceeds from a debt raise up to $750 million and an equity raise up to $475 million used to pay down the HoldCo's 2021 notes are excluded from prepayment.

Within the next 14 months, two tranches of notes mature: 7.200% senior notes due February 2021 and 7.625% senior notes due September 2021. With the addition of the secured promissory note and the added incentive to make a $200 million prepayment toward principal, the three liabilities total approximately $1.27 billion. In addition, the HoldCo will need to maintain enough cash to cover annual interest expense. With only $450 million at the HoldCo, these approaching liabilities put Genworth in a precarious situation.

Capital Raise

In total, Genworth needs to raise roughly $973 million to cover all impending liabilities as well as provide the HoldCo with cash to cover two years of annual interest expense.

Source: Genworth Q1 2020 10-q and Author's estimate.

As previously mentioned, Genworth management anticipates because of the COVID-19 related downturn the HoldCo will not receive any dividends from U.S.M.I. in 2020 (U.S.M.I. is essentially the sole dividend contributor to HoldCo, with $250 million contributed in 2019). Therefore, Genworth will have to raise all the capital from external sources.

This is where management's plan to leverage and sell a portion of U.S.M.I. comes into play. Unfortunately, market conditions are not as favorable for mortgage insurers as they were less than a year ago. NMI Holdings (NMIH), MGIC Investments (MTG), Radian Group (RDN), and Essent Group (ESNT) - four publicly traded mortgage insurance competitors - have all lost significant value since the beginning of the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

With that said, it does appear Genworth will be successful in raising nearly all, if not all, the liquidity needed by the HoldCo through the financing transactions at U.S.M.I.

Source: Data derived from Seekingalpha.com as of 7/17/2020.

Based on average EV/sales and EV/EBIT comps for the four mortgage insurers above, U.S.M.I. has an implied enterprise value between $2.77 billion and $3.35 billion, with a median EV of $3.06 billion (using an estimated $1.03 billion 2020 U.S.M.I. sales and TTM operating earnings of $593 million).

Source: Author's calculations

Assuming $3.06 billion enterprise value as a base case for U.S.M.I., the next question is determining the optimal capital structure for the business. This step is vitally important especially for shareholders because if a company's debt surpasses a certain proportion of the capital structure it will raise the cost of borrowing and diminish the market value of the entire company. Based on the above market comps, a good debt-to-total capital ratio (D/TC) is roughly 18.8%. According to the model below, the worst case (U.S.M.I. Enterprise Value of $2.77 billion) is the only scenario when U.S.M.I. may struggle keeping the target D/TC.

Source: Author's calculation

Therefore, U.S.M.I. has the financial capacity to raise both the debt and equity in order keep Genworth afloat while it addresses the rest of its businesses.

GNW Shareholders Benefit

Raising capital at U.S.M.I. will benefit Genworth because it lowers the firm's cost of capital, and it will also unlock value currently unrecognized by the market.

First, shifting debt from the HoldCo to U.S.M.I. will allow Genworth to reduce its cost of capital. Generally speaking, secured debt is cheaper for the borrower than unsecured debt. And just like for individuals, a company's credit score matters when seeking favorable terms. A firm's credit rating is influenced by several factors including its current debt ratio and operational cash flows.

On one hand, management's plan includes seeking a secured loan using U.S.M.I.'s assets as collateral. Moreover, U.S.M.I. has no debt and over the last 12 months the subsidiary generated $593 million in operating earnings on $1.02 billion in sales. It also has an Baa3 investment grade credit rating from Moody's. On the other, the HoldCo has no income and has a ebt ratio over two times its equity. To boot, the HoldCo's credit rating is B3, six notches below investment grade. So long as the debt load at U.S.M.I. does not rise higher than what is sustainable considering its capital structure (see previous section), shifting the debt will likely reduce Genworth's overall cost of capital.

In addition, shifting some debt to U.S.M.I. will decrease the capital needs at the HoldCo. Currently, the HoldCo is paying a weight average 7.475% on the $1.07 billion notes due 2021. The interest payments cost the HoldCo nearly $80 million per annum - over half of the HoldCo's annual interest expense. Moving this debt to U.S.M.I. will dramatically reduce the future liquidity needs to service the HoldCo's debt. Still, the HoldCo will still need sizable dividends from U.S.M.I. for the foreseeable future so that the HoldCo has cash available to pare down its other tranches of debt due starting in 2023.

Second, Genworth shareholders should benefit from the 19.9% equity carve-out of U.S.M.I. Using the base case above, U.S.M.I. has an enterprise value of roughly $3.06 billion. After the debt raise and IPO of U.S.M.I., Genworth's remaining 80.1% stake of U.S.M.I. will be worth in the ballpark of $1.99 billion. Currently, Genworth is trading at $1.10 billion market cap. Conservatively speaking, even if the rest of Genworth's operating subsidiaries are worth zero, the market cap of the company should not be less than the $1.99 billion equity stake in U.S.M.I., and in an efficient market, the price of GNW should reflect that value. This means that shares of GNW are currently undervalued by 81%!

It is also important to note that by preserving an 80.1% stake in U.S.M.I., Genworth leaves the door open for a potential tax-free spin-off sometime down the road (see IRC § 355 for more information). Therefore, in the event operations do not improve at Genworth's other operating subsidiaries (i.e., Genworth Life Insurance) then the company may spin the remaining 80.1% of U.S.M.I. to Genworth shareholders based on a ratio proportional to ownership. Obviously, this would leave Genworth's unsecured creditors in plight as well as put the vitality of its Life Insurance operations into question - and will likely lead to litigation. Nevertheless, the strategy looks like the right approach for Genworth and its shareholders.

In closing, the COW-Genworth merger has taken an unfortunate turn of events and is unlikely to close. Fortunately, management's strategy to meet Genworth's liquidity needs appears solid. And if all goes according to plan, GNW is undervalued by at least 80% and this upside should inure to the benefit of shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.