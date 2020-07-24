Additional risks exist to the U.S. market from multiple financial issues that exist in China. Traders may want to keep these Chinese issues in the world's second-largest economy on their radar screen.

Virus cases and hospitalizations are rising while the death count has been reduced as a percentage of confirmed cases due to improved health care for treating COVID-19 patients. Also, the average age of patients has skewed lower, which has helped to lower mortality rates.

The nation now faces the well-termed "economic cliff" when tens of millions of unemployed Americans will lose vital government support at a time when the pandemic has eliminated jobs.

In the daily chart above the Nasdaq may have formed a double top.

In the daily chart below the S&P 500 may be now forming the top of a head and shoulders pattern.

Direxion's Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is one possible trading vehicle to employ during a declining market. This is an inverse (opposite) ETF that seeks to profit from the decline in the S&P 500 High Beta Index. Purchasing a long position in HIBS gives traders an opportunity to profit in a declining market.

Importantly, this is a 3X leveraged ETF that seeks to deliver 300% of the daily results of the S&P 500 High Beta Index. This 3X leverage greatly increases the risk/reward ratio for this trade. HIBS should only be considered by aggressive traders who can sustain the loss of capital.

Traders want to be aware that this trade carries high risk due to the application of 3X leverage, but there's another level of leverage to consider. The S&P 500 High Beta Index is comprised of the 100 most volatile stocks in the S&P 500 Index. This means that HIBS is employing 3X leverage on the 100 most volatile stocks in the S&P 500 index.

Leveraged ETFs, such as HIBS, may not achieve their goals of 3X leverage beyond a one day time period. In addition, the cost of maintaining 3X leverage will likely increase fund expenses and reduce returns. Traders who use HIBS for a directional bearish call on the market may not receive a 300% return on their capital in the case of a profitable trade. Increased expenses to maintain leverage are to be expected. In the event that a trader's directional call on the market is wrong, then losses may exceed the 300% leverage on the market, again due to increased fees. Please refer to this prospectus for HIBS to access a more complete discussion of risks, fees, expenses, etc., in this ETF.

It's also notable that the 100 stocks in the S&P 500 High Beta Index will often experience a level of divergence in performance from the broader range of 500 stocks in the S&P 500 Index. For example, as I write this the S&P 500 is down 1.33%. You might expect the HIBS ETF to be up a 3X multiple of the S&P 500 decline. At this moment, HIBS is only up 1.44%. Possibly, some number of stocks in the more narrow 100 stock High Beta S&P 500 Index have not sold off as much as the 1.33% decline in the broader 500 stock S&P 500 Index.

On other occasions, HIBS has traded more than 300% of the move in the broader S&P 500 index. The correlation between the S&P 500 High Beta Index and the S&P 500 Index often experiences varying degrees of divergence. Traders will want to be prepared for this divergence prior to entering a trade in HIBS.

The above discussion of the Direxion 3X leveraged Bear ETF with the ticker symbol HIBS is an overview of the product. Please visit the Direxion website, read the prospectus for HIBS, and manage your risk prudently if considering applying this ETF for a bear market trade.

Below is my bear thesis for the market currently. I have purchased a long position in HIBS as I believe the market is entering a corrective phase in 2H 2020. In fact, I believe that the bear market is now returning.

Economic Recovery And Perhaps The Stock Market Tied to COVID-19

The so-called first wave of the virus is still spiking higher in nearly two-thirds of the nation here during the summer months. This concerning rise in virus cases is occurring ahead of what has been called the second wave that's expected during flu season coming this fall. Should hospitals and the healthcare system become overwhelmed, then the ability of medical professionals to provide proper care could decline. This could result in a higher mortality rate. Further discouragement of consumer confidence and possibly a more widespread round of economic second closings could result. The market may currently be considering this increasingly possible course of negative events as a trading plan for 2H 2020 is considered.

The bridge to having access to more effective treatment drugs to fight the virus in your locale seems to run to about October. There are a wave of next-generation treatment drugs currently under development. However, these treatment drugs are not likely to be available to the consumer for several months. Any hopes for a vaccine appear to be even further out and may not be available in American localities until early 2021. The development of treatment drugs and a vaccine is one thing, having it available in your local community is another thing. Manufacturing and distribution can take additional time after a drug receives some level of fast-track FDA approval. Until consumers believe that they are protected from the impacts of the virus upon their health, they are unlikely to return to full economic activity. When 73% of the economy is not confident in returning to full economic activity, there's likely to be persistent unemployment and a stalled economic recovery.

The U.S. Has Arrived At The Edge Of The Economic Cliff

The consumer is 73% of the U.S. economy. Potential risk is emerging as the crucial government stimulus program does not appear to be developing well. At a time when about 30 million Americans are unemployed, rising virus counts have stalled job growth and economic recovery, the government is slashing assistance to Americans. The timing of this inappropriate action could not be worse. The reason is that the consumer and employers are not likely to return to full economic activity until there's a greater sense of confidence in protecting the health and wellbeing of people from the virus. Highly effective treatment drugs and/or a vaccine could go a long way to achieving greater consumer confidence. The nation needs economic assistance until jobs return, which may depend upon consumers feeling safe from the virus.

The impacts of this very cautious consumer sentiment seem to be reflected in the rising number of economic "de-openings" that have stalled the recovery of the job market. Today's weekly jobs data from the week ending 7/18/20 shows that jobless claims are actually up for the first time since March. This alarming event comes at a time when government planning had believed that jobless numbers would be sharply decreasing during these summer months. Clearly, job numbers are not rapidly decreasing. In fact, jobless claims have now risen as of today's report. We might expect the increasing number of virus case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths across the nation to impact consumer confidence and joblessness further in a negative direction in the months ahead.

Jobless claims are up today even before the previous rounds of government stimulus programs have expired. This is a foreboding event for the coming job numbers that we might expect as the current stimulus is now expiring. If the fourth round of stimulus now being discussed does not deliver the necessary assistance to both consumers and employers, then there will be fallout as the nation experiences the economic cliff. Currently, traders must be on high alert for developments in the CARES Act discussions now occurring.

32% of Households Missed Their July Housing Payments

A historically high number of Americans missed making their July housing payments. Nearly an entire third of households did not make their rent or mortgage payments in the first week of July. This alarm bell is ringing even prior to the government stimulus program for Americans running out at the end of July. Traders may want to consider what other payments might be missed in the event that government stimulus is reduced or eliminated in certain areas of the economy.

What percentage of Americans might miss their payments in August or September with reduced stimulus? Unemployment could trend higher in a vicious cycle of economic deterioration if government stimulus is greatly reduced or eliminated at this time. It's essential that the government provide an economic bridge across the economic cliff so that the nation can cross the chasm that currently exists and arrive at the next generation of more effective treatment drugs. This essential assistance from the government may not be forthcoming according to comments made by Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. If this negative factor becomes increasingly clear to the market this week and next, then traders may want to factor in the economic cliff into their trading plan.

Consumer confidence may decrease sharply if the economic cliff becomes reality. Rising debt defaults, increasing unemployment, and a sharp recession across the nation could approach levels not seen since the Great Depression if the economy is allowed to descend over the economic cliff. As of today, it appears that the U.S. economy is heading exactly over the edge of the economic cliff. Traders want to closely monitor the concerning developments coming out of Washington at this time.

Global Resources For Lending May Be Constrained

The question has to be raised about the U.S. government's ability to issue more debt to provide the necessary economic assistance. The entire world is cash strapped currently, and borrowing by nations may be pushing the limits of available global resources. Saudi Arabia and China are in terrible financial difficulties now. U.S. business is largely facing financial concerns. The world recently tapped credit markets for many trillions of dollars in debt on both government and corporate levels. Now as we are nearly six months into the economic duress caused by the global pandemic, who can supply continued trillions for ongoing economic assistance to the U.S. government? Of course the government does not want to cause a potential panic by stating the obvious, but the world is broke. What entity has trillions in capital available to continually support the perennial addiction to debt that exists in the U.S.?

Printing dollars at the Federal Reserve is another different issue that brings its own levels of concern. What we are discussing is the ability of the U.S. Treasury to access trillions more in capital, on top of the existing debt financing needs that are not related to the pandemic. Traders may want to consider that the U.S. government's current plan to bring only about $1 trillion in stimulus is constrained by their ability to access capital for further borrowings. Remember, the nation already runs over $1 trillion in annual debt just to finance our regular operations. Our national debt is unsustainable, we just borrowed a few additional trillion in the earlier rounds of stimulus, and now we are seeking more trillions in debt. It just may be that the world credit markets are near exhaustion during a global pandemic that has hurt everyone worldwide.

Clearly, the economy needs more assistance than the $1 trillion that the White House is proposing. Perhaps this amount of resources is all that can be accessed at this time. Perhaps the government realizes the danger of the $27 trillion in unsustainable national debt. Perhaps the government's ability to finance the operations of a $1 trillion "regular" annual deficit during a global pandemic have maxed out the ability of the government's credit card. Americans seem to believe that there are unlimited trillions available in the world for spending by Americans. There are not. It's highly plausible that the government is maxed out and that global resources during a pandemic that has devastated economies worldwide are exhausted.

The Market May Be Disappointed By A $1 Trillion Stimulus Program

Mnuchin stated that this fifth round of assistance in the CARES Act would be about $1 trillion in size and scope. While Mnuchin did say that there could be a CARES Act 5 if needed, but that may not comfort the market. A $1 trillion stimulus program may not prevent the economic cliff from occurring for tens of millions of Americans. Traders may determine that the coming months are going to be very difficult on many levels for the economy. Concern over a too-small stimulus program and the economic cliff could cause a selloff in this market that has been trading around new highs.

Again, it can't be overstated that the consumer is nearly three-fourths of the U.S. economy. About 30 million Americans are unemployed and today's jobs report showed this number has recently increased. In this negative employment scenario, the government is now reducing or curtailing economic assistance.

Consensus from the White House / Republican side of their stimulus program seems to be ranging between the following two unemployment assistance ideas:

Senate Majority Leader McConnell's unemployment assistance plan reduces weekly payments from $600 per week down to $100 per week. That certainly sounds a lot like an economic cliff for 30 million Americans.

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has stated today that unemployment will be pegged to 70% of a worker's former paycheck. How this formula will be administrated by the obsolete state computer systems in the unemployment offices is unclear.

If 32% of households missed their July housing payments, then what should we expect as assistance is reduced into August, September, and beyond? Markets have ignored the economic cliff up to this point. Markets have been focused on the influx of liquidity that has buoyed markets to make new highs in many stocks. However, the Federal Reserve has been withdrawing liquidity from the markets for the past month now. The U.S. consumer is increasingly cash strapped. Government stimulus is now being sharply reduced or eliminated in the White House version of the currently developing round of the CARES program. Markets may sell off on a smaller stimulus program.

A further concern is that election year politics could cause the stimulus program negotiations to grind to a halt without any stimulus at all reaching Americans. Again, this may be considered a negative for markets.

China Has Significant Economic Problems That Could Impact Markets

Traders are on watch for numerous key economic problems in China that could impact global markets. China has a stock market bubble. China has a real estate bubble. China has a debt bubble. China has a banking crisis developing. China continues to steal the world's IP, which is raising world tensions.

Additional risks exist to the U.S. market that could come from multiple financial problems that exist in China. Traders may want to keep these Chinese issues in the world's second largest economy on their radar screen.

Summary and Conclusion

Traders must continually remain vigilant for the next round of rising market risks. Our current market certainly has an inordinate amount of risk, some might say historic risk, while valuations trade near all-time highs in many stocks. This setup does not bode well for a continuation of the upside in markets. In fact, in the current market risk environment traders may want to make adjustments to their portfolios to reduce long positions and increase shorts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HIBS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: A long position in HIBS is a bearish call on the S&P 500 High Beta Index. This is an inverse (opposite) ETF. A long position in HIBS is, in effect, a short position on the underlying index of the S&P 500 High Beta Index.