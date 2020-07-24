3 Reasons Why You Should Consider The Stoxx Europe 600 Over The S&P 500 Right Now

Moreover, an exposure to Europe makes sense as a way to diversify from a challenged US dollar.

Since the peak of the crisis, the Stoxx Europe 600 has emerged more defensive and less concentrated than the S&P 500.

Yet, in the current uncertain scenario, there may be good reasons to take exposure to European stocks.

In the last ten years, American equities have outperformed European ones by a wide margin.

Investment thesis

In spite of the tremendous underperformance of European indexes versus the S&P 500 over the last ten years, there are now good reasons to consider exposure to the Stoxx Europe 600 over the flagship American index.

In fact, the pan-Europe index is more defensive and less concentrated than the S&P 500, which is relying heavily on a few stocks for growth.

Moreover, with the Federal Reserve pumping trillions of dollars into the economy and the US federal debt reaching record highs, an investment in Europe could provide diversification against a drop in the value of the greenback.

Stoxx Europe 600 Vs. S&P 500: Ten Years Of Underperfomance

When the Great Financial Crisis struck in the US back in 2008, to most Europeans it seemed a significant but containable external shock. After a brutal 2009, in 2010, many European economies had already returned to growth.

But then the unexpected happened: debt problems at small and peripheral economies of the Eurozone quickly expanded to large parts of it, threatening to take down the entire monetary union.

Instead of pumping trillions of fresh currency like the Fed had done in the US, European leaders preferred the Japanese way of the 1990s and used the Euro-crisis as an opportunity to reform the weaker economies.

When the ECB eventually started to inject new money into the system, the US economy was already roaring back and the dollar surging.

Along with that came the technology revolution that produced what are now the best businesses on the planet.

Europe, stuck in its longstanding crisis, missed almost all of that.

You know the story: 10,000 US dollars invested in the S&P 500 at December 31, 2008 would have grown to more than $44,000 at the end of 2019. If the same amount would have been invested in the Stoxx Europe 600, it would have been roughly $22,000.

The New COVID-19 Environment

When the crisis sparked by the spread of the virus struck, the fastest correction in history occurred. Subsequent government intervention, in terms of fiscal, monetary, and health policies, boosted stock prices both in the US and in Europe.

Yet, the resulting indexes are not the same as they were before. Given the current uncertain scenario, I believe there are three reasons why investors should consider adding exposure to European stocks instead of loading on the S&P 500.

1) Large Share Of Defensive Businesses

In 2008, the Stoxx Europe 600 was dominated by banks and oil companies, with the likes of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) always making the top ten.

Yet, as a consequence of persistent low profitability in the banking industry and a sliding oil price since 2014, these two sectors started to shrink.

The COVID-19 crisis was the fatal blow: the ECB and the BOE required banks to skip dividends this year, while an epic oil price crash set a brutal downturn for the energy sector. The latter is down 33.42% YTD compared to just minus 12% for the market index.

What is now left in the Stoxx Europe 600?

A much better mix: Here is the comparison by sector (cyclical, sensitive, defensive) versus the S&P 500 (values in percentage):

Apart from an unusual concentration in basic materials, perhaps the result of the resiliency of large companies in the sector such as Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) riding the iron ore boom, the European index looks more defensive than its American equivalent.

Defensive businesses make up the largest supersector in the Stoxx Europe 600, accounting for more than a third, against just a quarter for the S&P 500.

The S&P 500 is of course very concentrated in technology and communications, which together account for roughly 35% of the index alone. While these industries have been a boon for investors in the last decade, given the current valuations, one might wonder if that will be the case also in the future.

2) Less Concentration

Speaking of concentration, I believe that in this regard, the Stoxx Europe 600 has an advantage over the S&P 500.

The problem with the American index is that, not only is it concentrated in terms of sector, but also in terms of single stocks.

This is a comparison of the top ten holdings for both indexes (values in percentage):

There is a technical nuance here: although valued differently, Alphabet Inc A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) are the same company. From an investor perspective, it is the same exposure. If we wrap up Alphabet in one component for a final 3.25% weight, we must add UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) as the number 10.

By doing so, the concentration in the top ten holdings grows to 27.88%.

The most striking fact is that, if we take just the top three components, we have already 16.25% of the index.

In the long term, as long as investors’ money remains in US equities, this should not be a big problem: capital will just be reallocated to other companies, if those now at the top underperform.

But in the short and perhaps even medium term, such concentration means that the performance of the S&P 500 will be strongly influenced by those of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and the other top components.

By contrast, the Stoxx Europe 600 is far less concentrated, with the top ten holdings representing less than a fifth of the overall index. Nestlè (OTCPK:NSRGY), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS), the top three, account for just 8.72%, almost half the weight of their equivalents in the S&P 500.

Moreover, while the American top five all come from the technology sector, the five largest European companies are more diversified: consumer staples, healthcare, technology.

3) Diversification Against The US Dollar

One last important point for investors to consider is that the Stoxx Europe 600 could provide effective diversification against the US dollar.

Let me be clear about one point though: for as much as European leaders try to make the EU work, Europe is not the US and probably never will. Even with all its problems, the US is still a safe haven for investors: we just saw it once again when the dollar rallied in March.

However, there are two reasons why it may make sense to take precaution against a drop in the value of the dollar.

The first is that, while the USD is the world’s reserve currency, the data are against it.

The Fed has injected more than two trillion dollars since the start of the crisis, which made it balance sheet rise to a record seven trillion.

On the fiscal side, federal debt could go beyond 100% of GDP as a result of the double-blow from the COVID-19 economic crisis and the government stimulus to keep the economy afloat.

Finally, perhaps ironically, the strong dollar of the recent years has made the US trade position worse: the US current account deficit rose 1.5% to $498.4 billion in 2019, even if in relative terms it shrank from 2.4% of GDP to 2.3%.

On the European side, the view is somehow brighter.

Yes, Southern highly indebted European economies will continue to be a source of instability for the Euro-system.

Yet, Germany and the Northern economies, with their relatively low debt to GDP ratios, have a lot fiscal firepower: notwithstanding all its shortcomings, the agreement reached on the European Recovery Fund is the first example of the willingness of these countries to put this firepower to use for the whole of the EU.

If it works out well, it will be a tremendous boost for the Continent’s domestic economy.

While also the ECB has continued to inject billions of euros in the markets, it is important to point out that the EU runs a trade surplus, at about €385 billion in 2019, or 2.7% of GDP. Even highly indebted countries such as Italy do so (3% of GDP).

Such surplus should help push the euro higher as long as European leaders are willing to maintain the euro-system stable.

The Bottom Line

For the last ten years, there has been a clear pattern of American stocks' outperformance versus European stocks: while the US was embracing the technological revolution, Europe was stuck in a prolonged restructuring.

The COVID-19 crisis has set the Stoxx Europe 600 on a new footing: the healthcare giants and the other defensive businesses may have just made the European index the cautious play investors need in the current uncertain scenario.

Moreover, the Stoxx Europe 600 could provide diversification against a falling US dollar: my personal concern is that, if the US economy does not bounce back sharply, investors might question the real value of the greenback. If that happens, the US government will have to decide what to sacrifice: its currency, or, by raising taxes and therefore improving its fiscal position, its corporations.

I do not want to sound too negative though: the S&P 500 is home to the best businesses in the world, and its outperformance may well continue for the years to come.

Yet, for all the reasons mentioned, a small exposure to the Stoxx Europe 600 may be a wise move from a defensive investor perspective.

