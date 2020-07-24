Public sector is the main source of revenue and is relatively inelastic which should provide a floor for demand.

During the pandemic, the company has been active in reducing both fixed and variable costs.

Motorola Solutions (MSI) has been down about 11% YTD despite tech-heavy NASDAQ moving to all time highs during the pandemic on people's behavior shifting to online services. But, I believe the market is undervaluing its business which now has a strong foothold in video and software services.

1Q results quick take

MSI reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.49 and revenue of $1.66B, beating consensus EPS expectations of $1.28. Revenue was generally in-line. Products and system integration were better than expected while software and services met expectations. The biggest improvement was an increase yoy in operating margins to 21% which led to an upside surprise in EPS. The balance sheet is very strong with $1.7B of cash, including $1.4B of unused revolver facility, while the company is generating strong cash flow from operations, and has no debt/pension maturities through 2021.

Impacts from COVID-19

The current recession has often been compared against the global financial crisis during 2008-2009. Motorola is better positioned this time around, with significant business in video and software both of which are thriving in the pandemic world.

Cost reduction of about $210M in 2020

The management has guided costs to be down $210M yoy, with $140M from deductible variable expenses. $70M is structural so it should not return in 2021, meaning that it is a long term cost saving.

The company achieved the cost reductions by suspending some retirement benefits, hiring, business travel and reducing senior management pay. It will also reduce contractor costs and review near team lease renewals.

Fewer in-person meetings will hurt solutions selling

Typically, Motorola sells its solutions to customers via in-person meetings, but because of the pandemic, these engagements are fewer while some of them can be converted into virtual meetings. However, the company is not immune to global economic recessions; it is reasonable to expect that some big deals could be delayed until there is more certainty regarding the recovery.

Radio business declined during the quarter and will likely continue to be soft. Public safety business will also be negatively impacted due to government closures or public facilities shutdown. However, I believe the demand here will only be slowed but will come back once the pandemic passes.

Looking forward: Resilience in the current business model

Given that the software and services segment has grown, the company has shifted more to a recurring revenue model with roughly 33% of total revenue coming from software and services, up from about 20% during the GFC. The enterprise and public sector customer split is 25% to 75%, which implies that the demand should be more inelastic as public safety demand is more based on "need" rather than "nice to have."

Video is the next growth driver

Motorola has been very active in acquisitions in the recent years, with Avigilon joining the company in 2018, WatchGuard and VaaS in 2019, and IndigoVision which is expected to close in 2020. Not surprisingly, the management believes video would be their largest TAM in 2021, with over $17B in value excluding China. Leveraging on its increasing install base, Motorola will target fixed, dash-cam/in-car, license plate recognition, body-worn video products to expand its vast portfolio.

The video market is currently fragmented, and along with the software component, grows in the mid single digit. Motorola is expected to grow 3x faster than the industry with Avigilon leading the charge with 15%+ revenue growth rate.

Professional Radio business hit but likely to rebound at some point

Understandably, its professional commercial radio business has been struck hard during COVID-19 as most of its verticals are in acutely impacted industries such as airlines, retail, lodging, and oil and gas. The timing of the rebound is not certain and much depends on how we recover from COVID-19. It is something that is likely to happen at some point in 2021e.

Market estimates and valuation

The Street's numbers for revenue and EPS growth rates for 2021e are 7.7% and 14.1% which is reasonable given the strong growth in video and software businesses, partially offset by slowing systems business. The company has already proven it can reduce costs and raise operating margin which supports a faster EPS growth rate.

In terms of valuation, it is trading at 17x PE which is slightly below historical average. I think given that video and software are in a secular uptrend, while most of the business revolves around the public sector, it is likely to see a boost once the pandemic passes. The market is potentially undervaluing the company ahead of a strong ramp next year.

