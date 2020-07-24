Offsetting the financials was the fact that Twitter's DAUs grew at 34% y/y, its fastest-ever quarterly growth on record.

Twitter (TWTR) has long been my favorite stock in the social media space, and its Q2 results are finally starting to show why. Ignore the company's headline metrics and revenue decline - they were largely expected. As I wrote in my prior article, Twitter's ad revenue weakness in the near-term will subside. What was completely unexpected, however, was how strong Twitter's user growth has been during the pandemic - and, unlike Snap's (SNAP), how durable that user growth has been.

After reporting Q2 results, Twitter is jumping back to year-to-date highs, but I think the bull rally still has plenty of steam left to go:

The big message in Q2 is that, driven by the coronavirus and the fact that people have turned to services like Twitter as a secondary source of news on events like the coronavirus and U.S. protests, people are rediscovering Twitter again and how distinguishable it is from other social media platforms. In my view - especially with how small Twitter is from a user base standpoint relative to much larger platforms like Facebook (FB), which has almost 2 billion DAUs versus Twitter's 186 million - Twitter still has a long runway left to go.

Let's also touch briefly on Twitter's valuation. Currently, Twitter is trading at the cheapest level among its social media peers - and despite the fact that its negative revenue growth is the weakest of the group, Twitter's 34% y/y growth in users this quarter also puts it at the fastest-growing from a DAU perspective. In my view, I'd put a lot more emphasis on >30% user growth (which is a long-term indicator of future growth potential) than on a single quarter's revenue weakness which is caused by factors we know to be temporary.

At current share prices near $38, Twitter trades at a market cap of $30.16 billion. But after we net off the $7.77 billion of cash and $3.43 billion of debt on Twitter's balance sheet, its enterprise value is substantially lower at $25.82 billion. That, in turn, represents a valuation multiple of just 6.4x EV/FY21 revenues, based on Wall Street's consensus revenue forecast of 22% y/y growth next year to $4.02 billion (per Yahoo Finance). That's cheaper than all of Twitter's social media comps:

Stay long here and continue to ride Twitter's momentum upward.

Q2: the spotlight is on user growth

We were all expecting Twitter's Q2 revenue to be impacted by the weakness in the advertising environment. Ad prices have been falling ever since the coronavirus began, as marketers 1) in many industries like hospitality or travel, can't really pull in demand regardless of how much they advertise, and 2) cut discretionary spending to survive the pandemic. In addition, broad advertisers pullback such as the Facebook boycott aren't really helping ad pricing to recover either.

As such, Twitter's revenue fell -19% y/y, driven primarily by that weaker pricing. But investors moved past that number and focused instead on Twitter's DAUs, which soared 34% y/y to 186 million:

Figure 1. Twitter DAUs Source: Twitter Q2 investor letter

Note that this is the highest growth Twitter has ever recorded since the company began reporting DAUs. Merely two years ago, Twitter's DAUs were barely growing in the single digits, and now it's more than triple that. This is solid evidence that despite being an "older" social media platform that has lost its shine among more fad-oriented services like Snapchat (SNAP) and TikTok, that Twitter has carved out a defensible niche as a more serious news-oriented platform with a strong and growing following.

It's important to note that Twitter's user growth trends set it apart from its competition as well. Snap is the best comp here, as it's the social media platform whose user base is similar to Twitter's at least in size, at around the ~200 million mark. Snap shares fell after reporting Q2 earnings precisely because its executives noted that the coronavirus-driven boost in user numbers were quick to fade. Snap's Q1 DAU growth accelerated to 21% y/y, but promptly fell back down to 17% y/y in Q2 - the same growth rate as pre-coronavirus Q4.

Twitter, meanwhile, saw the opposite trend - user growth has continued to soar in Q2, in fact showing ten points of acceleration over Q1's 34% y/y growth rate. People may be tiring of the entertainment-based social media services like Snap, especially with the heightened competition from other popular apps, but Twitter has only become more relevant.

Of course, Twitter's revenue is also important, and we are interested in when the company will get dollars flowing through its ad engines again. Fortunately, Twitter's management also offered hints of a recovery. Ned Segal, the company's CFO, noted the following on the Q2 earnings call:

Last quarter, we noted that in Q1 widespread economic disruption and a significant decrease in global ad spend as a result of the pandemic led to a 27% decline in year-over-year ads revenue in the three weeks of March -- in the last three weeks of March. We saw a gradual moderate recovery relative to March levels throughout most of Q2 with the exception of late-May to mid-June, while many brands slowed or paused spend in reaction to U.S. civil unrest. There was a lot happening in June. But if you look at the last three weeks of the quarter, we were down 15%, a significant improvement from the last three weeks of March and demand gradually improved once brands returned after the protests subsided. Stepping back, there are real bright spots. Certain markets in Asia were actually up year-over-year in Q2. We saw substantial signs of improvement around the globe. And we're even better positioned to deliver for advertisers when the live events and product launches that bring many people and advertisers to Twitter return."

Even though the last few weeks of Q2 were still down sequentially, it seems like the worst of the decline has passed us. Equally important to note is that as of Q2, Twitter has completed its complete rebuild of its ad server, particularly with a focus on generating more direct response ads (ads that position viewers to take an action, such as to download a free trial). These ad formats are expected to pull in more advertiser demand over time, as they have more measurable ROI.

Another possible bullish catalyst for Twitter: the company has hinted at potential additional revenue streams to supplement its ad business. In the company's Q2 shareholder letter, it wrote:

We are also in the early stages of exploring additional potential revenue product opportunities to complement our advertising business. These may include subscriptions and other approaches, and although our exploration is very early and we do not expect any revenue attributable to these opportunities in 2020, you may see tests or hear us talk more about them as our work progresses."

Anything is possible with a large and growing user base - so even though Twitter's revenue and EPS numbers disappointed in Q2, investors should continue to focus on DAUs.

And we also note that in spite of weaker revenues this quarter, Twitter still managed to maintain strong positive cash flows in Q2, north of >$200 million.

Figure 2. Twitter cash flows

Source: Twitter Q2 investor letter

The fact that Twitter has ~$5 billion of net cash on hand plus a strong stream of cash flows gives us added confidence in Twitter's ability to navigate through the current ad environment.

Key takeaways

Twitter remains a top pick in the social media space due to

A long growth runway based on a relatively small <200 million MAU base but strengthened >30% y/y growth that sees no signs of slowing down; Twitter's DAU growth rate in Q2 doubled that of Snap and also tripled Facebook's Q1 DAU growth rate of 11% y/y

A cheaper valuation than social media peers at just ~6x forward revenues

Stay long here.

