Despite the risk of GE capital, the Fed and Treasury will support GE, and the stock is set to rise from here.

Thesis Summary

General Electric Company (GE) has been hard hit by the coronavirus shock, and unlike the general market, the stock has barely rebounded since the March bottom. While investors are right to be worried since a great part of GE’s business relates to aviation and energy, today’s price could be an opportunity to buy a company with a 100+ year history at a discount. GE has promising opportunities in healthcare, renewable energy and I expect the aviation sector to recover more swiftly than analysts imagine.

Company Overview

GE has five main segments, which are not that closely related. The other notable thing about the company is that revenues have been declining significantly for the last 10 years. Unsurprisingly, the stock price has fallen with it. But on the bright side, GE has managed to reduce its balance sheet and expenses accordingly, although the company has seen losses in recent years.

Above we can see a summary of revenues and profit for the latest quarter. These are broken down into GE’s five main segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. Overall, the fall in revenue is not that alarming considering the overall Q1 results we have seen market-wide. Aviation and Capital fell the most, but Renewable Energy and Healthcare grew revenues.

An interesting observation is that GE increased earnings by 73%. Of course, this can be attributed to “Corporate items and eliminations,” which provided around $6 billion in “earnings.” Herein lies the question of whether GE is a good investment. The company has been continually selling parts of its business. But will there be anything worth investing in once GE becomes as lean as it can? And is there a chance we could see GE face bankruptcy before that?

It’s not as bad as it looks

Let’s begin with the most contentious point, the weakness of the Balance Sheet. There has been strong speculation that GE is not fully accounting for some of its insurance liabilities. This goes as far as to say that working capital is negative. While there certainly exists this possibility, I will value GE for what it says it is in the official GAAP results.

According to the latest quarterly results, GE has managed to reduce its net debt by close to $14 billion. As of writing this article, GE’s D/E stands at 1.90 according to data from Morningstar. Financial leverage is, of course, high, at around 7.43 but has come down significantly since its 2018 high.

Back in April 2020, Fitch downgraded GE to BBB but commented that the outlook was stable. I don’t see this changing anytime soon, and with tailwinds in some of its growing segments, GE could soon begin to turn a profit. But even if things get that bad, GE will just be one amongst many companies to receive a lifeline from the Fed and the U.S. Treasury.

Help has already arrived. The Treasury Department has already earmarked up to $17 billion for The Boeing Company (BA) and GE. If it were to need it, GE will be among some of the best-positioned companies to receive help either directly or indirectly as funds are channeled to the airline industry.

This also comes at a time when the Federal Reserve has opened the door to buying corporate debt. The Fed has already bought the debt from giants such as Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) and AT&T (T). Furthermore, through ETFs, the Fed has a $430 billion exposure to “high-yield bonds,” for example by purchasing the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK).

And this, of course, combined with the fact that rates are at historical lows and will remain so for the foreseeable future. It was just yesterday that I saw an article applauding AT&T for taking advantage of lower rates and increasing their leverage. If the argument works for T then it works for GE.

Swift recovery and tailwinds in Energy and Healthcare

General Electric was hit hard by the coronavirus. It suffered the worst from the fall in energy prices and flights being grounded worldwide. But now, trading at around $7/share, it seems the worst has been priced in, and GE is ready to reap the benefits from a swift recovery.

In terms of energy, while prices may never go back up to $100/barrel, Saudi Arabia is working hard to raise oil prices and cut supply from OPEC+. Furthermore, GE is more isolated from the lower prices as it doesn’t sell oil and gas, but rather produces equipment such as turbines. But the energy we should be focusing on here is renewables.

The International Energy Agency forecasts solar energy capacity to triple over the next 20 years, with wind and hydro following similar trends. GE is incredibly well-positioned to supply and equip renewable energy companies, and this is exactly why the segment is growing quickly.

Last, but certainly not least, the healthcare segment has also managed to grow even under the coronavirus pandemic. GE will not only benefit from increased health demand from an aging and more health-aware population but will stand to gain from the coming “health-tech” revolution. Just like with finance, data and software are revolutionizing the way we think about health and health insurance. GE’s technology and business are at the heart of this revolution.

Risks

The most significant risk right now comes from GE Capital, and GE’s insurance activities, or rather its liabilities. Harry Markopolos has made his calculations about GE, which would change the whole picture of the Balance Sheet and the net debt to EBITDA. This has recently been explored by fellow SA contributor Shock Exchange.

Furthermore, GE Capital makes its money by leasing aircraft and other equipment. GE might have to choose between lowering its margin or allowing some of its clients to fail. Nonetheless, as I have explored in other articles, I expect a reasonably swift recovery in the airline industry. GE Capital also runs the healthcare insurance part of the business, which will face headwinds from higher claims and lower rates.

Takeaway

At today’s price, I feel like GE is trading at a discount. There are obvious reasons for this, but I don’t think the solvency of the company is really in jeopardy. If GE manages to recover FCF in the next 2 years, we could easily see the stock trading at higher multiples. Currently, the price-cash flow ratio stands at 7.32. If GE recovers investors' confidence, we could easily see this multiple expand to a sector median of around 9, implying at least a 25% upside.

