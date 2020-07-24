As a leader in the P&C Insurance industry, Progressive (PGR) has been an unwavering blue-chip stock over the years. The company garners 84% of its business from personal lines, with 12% coming from commercial lines and 4% from property insurance. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop in the US, the future is uncertain for the Auto Insurance Industry as a whole. Progressive has been very kind to investors over the years but is currently overvalued, given the macroeconomic circumstances.

Recent Business Results

Progressive's business is doing just fine aside from COVID-19 related issues. Net premiums written were up 7% for 1Q 2020 with an impressive underwriting margin of 13.1%. This margin increased even further in the post-COVID-19 world where drivers were on the road less. The company paid back 20% of premiums to their customers, but certainly profited from the lack of claims in recent months.

Personal Lines and Commercial applications were down 23% and 29%, respectively, post-February. Customers are not actively looking to apply for car insurance during a time when there is no one on the road. The silver lining for Progressive is that renewal applications were 10% higher than 1Q 2019, and post-COVID-19 numbers were relatively unchanged. This means current customers are not canceling their policies and shows that the macro-trend of less driving has not yet come to fruition.

Overall, Progressive has weathered the storm well and has plenty of assets to back up their capital with interest coverage of 24.5 in TTM. This has resulted in a relatively unwavering stock price, compared with that of Allstate (ALL):

vHome Insurance Research and Analysis

As shown in the graph, Allstate had a much steeper pullback in March. This is probably due to the fact that it was overpriced back in early February. Either way, both companies have plenty of interest coverage to meet their short-term liabilities.

In a time like this, with uncertain consumer behavior, telematics will play a big role in minimizing underwriting risk to earn more income through the investment portfolio. Another differentiator for the long term will be who can make a smooth transition to the independent channel. More will be said about this in the next section, but for further comparison between the two companies, check out this article on Allstate.

Industry Trends

Over the last decade, consumers of all kinds have become increasingly entitled to widespread information. For insurance companies, this means being as flexible as possible with policy writing and underwriting. This also means carriers like Progressive must shift away from exclusive agents and toward independent agents where consumers can access the most information in the least amount of time.

Progressive is a standout in this arena, where its Platinum program is attractive for independent agents. As of now, half of the company's personal lines premiums are through the direct channel. The rise of Insurtech is sure to accelerate the move toward independent channels, and it is the carrier's job to adapt to this trend.

Progressive's Platinum is an exclusive program that incentivizes independent agents by compensating them based on their level of commitment. It has been a success for the company and looks to be a strong indication that Progressive is ahead of the curve. On the Q4 2019 Earnings call, Heather Day (GM of Agency Sales and Distribution) said:

When we look at the overall program, Platinum is emerging as a driver for future commitment. So in a blind survey that was administered by third-party agents indicated that Progressive is one of the companies where they placed their best customers 72% of the time

This program is certainly a game-changer for Progressive as the company looks to capture the independent channel. Here is an article for further details regarding the Platinum Program.

Risk

As far as risk is concerned, there are two risks that stand out. Due to COVID-19, there have been fewer drivers on the road and fewer accidents. According to Chicago Times, Progressive reported a 28.7% drop in claims. The company's actuary noted that a 22.8% refund would be an accurate estimate of the drop in claims, but Progressive refunded just 20% of premiums.

Although this doesn't serve Progressive's reputation in a beneficial way, other P&C companies like Allstate issued back only 15% of premiums. It is yet to be seen how COVID-19 will play out into the fall, but additional refunds may be warranted if auto claims continue at their current pace.

With this decrease in mind, one has to wonder how COVID-19 might affect driving in the future. It is already clear that remote work is becoming more prevalent, and this trend could prove to be very harmful to auto-insurers like Progressive.

Another potential risk is the ongoing business-interruption dispute. Small businesses are claiming that COVID-19 has caused permanent interruption and must be covered by insurers. Although commercial lines consist of only 12% of Progressive's business, this claim could cost Allstate's reputation among small businesses. The company has less than 200 policies in force that could result in losses, and CEO Tricia Griffith had this to say regarding the matter on the Q1 2020 Earnings Call:

As a leader in the U.S P&C marketplace, we're very actively involved in ensuring the COVID pandemic doesn't result in legislative or regulatory actions that permanently damage the voluntary insurance market and slow our nation's economic recovery.

Valuation

Valuing an insurance company in a macro-environment like the current one is very difficult. There are a number of unknowns, including the potential changes in consumer driving habits and lawsuits over business interruptions. Another unknown is how Progressive will manage its investment portfolio with an overvalued equity market and historically low interest rates. For this reason, the company can accurately be valued based on historical returns and price multiples. Below is a graph showing how investors of Progressive have fared vs the P&C industry and the S&P 500:

vHome Insurance Research and Analysis

It is clear from the graph that Progressive has outpaced both broad indices over 5, 10, and 20-year spans. Although this is very impressive, past returns do not mean future returns are guaranteed. This is especially true if the company isn't accurately priced. Progressive has been valued at an average of 2.77 P/B over the last 7 years, and it currently trades at 3.12. From a pure value standpoint, Progressive is not a great play at the current price of $89.74. Another reason to be skeptical is the company has already stated it will not participate in share buybacks this year. Combined with a variable dividend that is sure to be under attack in this environment, this stock begins to look less attractive.

Progressive is a terrific company within a very competitive industry, coupled with a very uncertain economic backdrop. Investors would be wise to wait for another pullback given the economic uncertainty and find Progressive closer to its fair value in the high 70s to low 80s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.