It's time to discuss CSX Corp.'s (CSX) second-quarter earnings. As expected, earnings took a massive hit as the company suffered from the nationwide shelter in place orders and an auto production shutdown. This resulted in a steep increase in the operating ratio despite further operating efficiency gains. While the argument of overvaluation a lot of bears use seems to be appropriate, this is not a stock one should be short as higher efficiency gains will accelerate a stock price rally if transportation volumes are able to accelerate going into 2021.

Source: AL.com

Q2 Was A Total Mess - As Expected

The great thing about the second quarter of 2020 is that despite the mess we are in, it has been priced in. When global economies implemented shelter in place orders and shut down major production facilities in starting in March, markets knew Q2 would be a total catastrophe. As you can see below, the company's adjusted earnings per share dropped by 40% to $0.65. This is the third consecutive decline after the economy peaked in Q4 of 2018 and failed to recover in Q1 of 2019 for obvious reasons. However, as you can see below as well, analysts were looking for earnings per share of $0.64, meaning this was already priced in. It also means that CSX once again avoided reporting earnings below estimates.

Source: Estimize

That said, let's take a look at what the top line looked like in what is going to be the worst quarter we will witness in a long time. As you can see, revenue was down across the board with outperformance in fertilizer sales due to short-haul phosphate shipments. Automobile sales were down 72% as volumes declined 71%. The company recorded six consecutive weeks where auto volumes were down more than 90% each week as a result of production shutdowns. Intermodal revenue declined 18% on 11% lower volumes as both international and domestic businesses were impacted by lower consumer and industrial demand. Coal was down 48% as a result of weaker domestic and export demand, reduced power consumption, low natural gas prices, and lower export benchmark prices.

Source: CSX Q2/2020 Earnings Presentation

The graph below shows how steep the volume decline was after an already choppy first quarter. Shelter in place orders crushed volumes to a decline of almost 30% at the end of May. This severity of this decline lingered towards mid-July as current volumes are down roughly 5%. Right now, it's not so much due to lockdown as mainly California is shut down, but because of the long-term impact this had on the economy. While orders can be reversed quickly, the recession is less flexible and will remain an issue until uncertainties fade and allow for bigger capital expenditure decisions.

Source: CSX Q2/2020 Earnings Presentation

Now, let's look at some income statement numbers. As you can see below, total revenue has declined by 26% to $2.26 billion. Total expenses fell by 19% to $1.43 billion. As the decline in expenses is 700 basis points slower, this has led to a significant increase in the operating ratio. In this case, the operating ratio rose by 590 basis points to 63.3%. Operating income is down 37% as a result of lower operating leverage. Net income was down 43% while earnings per share were down 40%. This 300 basis point difference was caused by a lower number of shares outstanding.

Source: CSX Q2/2020 Earnings Presentation

Despite a steep increase in the company's operating ratio, there is good news that will support the next rebound. For example, the company processed 11.6 cares per hour worked. Meanwhile, trains used 0.96 gallons of fuel per kGTM (thousand gross ton-miles). Both of these measures are at new highs.

A Big Question Mark

Unfortunately, while one of the reasons I like transportation earnings so much is their outlook, high uncertainty prevents the company from giving detailed comments. Going forward, CSX management monitors the pace of the recovery that started in May while adjusting resources to further optimize its network without hurting service quality. On top of that, capital expenditures are expected to be at the low end of the $1.6-$1.7 billion range, which will support the operating ratio going forward.

While I am writing this, CSX is trading in positive territory for the year. One of the reasons is a steep decline in business expectations as the graph below shows. While volumes have been a mess, the hopes are that this will change in the second half of the year.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: New York, Philadelphia FED)

My personal opinion is that the period until the election in November will be very volatile. I do not expect my portfolio to generate any meaningful capital gains (if any at all). We are currently seeing a rebound in COVID-19 cases and rising risks of further shutdowns. On top of that, investors and especially managers are unwilling to commit to large capital expenditure projects before the election as this only adds more uncertainty to the bigger picture.

That said, I believe CSX will rally in the fourth quarter of this year and do well in 2021. The stock will likely trade between $80 and $65 until December and attempt a breakout in the first weeks of 2021.

Even if you disagree with my thesis, please refrain from shorting stocks like CSX. What looked like a no-brainer short in April has turned into a trade that destroyed shorts. Even if that means ignoring the company's valuation of 4.8x sales. This valuation has remained elevated due to an improved operating ratio. While the recession has pushed up this ratio, it is expected that the company will remain efficient going forward.

Data by YCharts

Long story short, if you are long, stay the course. If you want to buy, do not expect quick capital gains but a lot of volatility until at least the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

