IBM (IBM) has been an interesting stock to follow since the Red Hat acquisition. No doubt Red Hat is a superb company, which was able to create massive value from leadership in a free, open license technology like Linux. Indeed, we were rather confident that modest but unequivocal growth could be squeezed out of cost synergies, and more unusually, revenue synergies from the marriage of these companies. However, our tone is changing on this release. Although there was resilience, we saw that cloud margin was declining. We don’t think this is entirely consistent with the narrative that Hybrid Cloud is finding value among customers since it might indicate erosion in pricing. We explain below.

Q2 Resilience

(Source: IBM PR Q2 2020)

We should first mention that Q2 did show much more resilience than we expected. The tailwind to cloud has evidently materialized, allowing the GBS segment to do work, and for the Cloud segment to show revenue growth despite weakness in transaction processing, which was expected to falter, and cognitive applications, which contains Watson and has always been a little insecure with regards to their end-markets.

(Source: IBM Q2 2020 Presentation)

Even the Systems segment, which contains many hardware products that we thought might be deferred by clients displayed resilience with continued growth in IBM Z and even a little in storage. This is no doubt a consequence of the market push that has been made possible with Red Hat, allowing for a comprehensive suite of IBM solutions to be sold. This materialization of revenue synergies has been impressive, even in the last quarter.

Gross Margin Decline In Cloud

We do have some questions though, still related to Red Hat. The gross margin in cloud and cognitive software declined from 77.7% to 77.1%. This is a meaningful decline. At first, we considered it might be related to the business mix within the segment, where transaction processing and cognitive solutions may have declined, commanding relatively higher gross margins than Red Hat, which is within the Cloud segment.

(Source: IBM Q2 2020 Pres)

However, this seems unlikely to us. Red Hat, when it existed as a standalone entity, had rather high gross margins, substantially higher than 77% at 85%. We’d expect Red Hat to be averaging up the gross margin for the segment. Despite the overall growth in Cloud, driven by Red Hat alone, a gross margin decline is difficult for us to rationalize. We would have expected it to improve as Red Hat, the higher GM segment, is increasing in the mix. This might be indicating either a voluntary or market-forced pricing pressure.

Final Remarks

We are still shareholders, as perhaps there are explanations. For example, perhaps Red Hat's pricing was decreased in order to sell other services. We would question this since Red Hat is perhaps IBM’s highest value product right now, but insiders would know more than us about how to maximise performance. Moreover, we know that since Red Hat was acquired, its different segments have grown at different rates. The Middleware and Other Services segment, which contains OpenShift and other products, has grown more than the Red Hat Enterprise Linux segment. Perhaps this has driven down the GM, except that would also be strange since these add-on incremental software should probably command higher margins than the segment containing RHEL, which is a front-line product.

Overall, we’ve seen IBM's resilience, and are confident in the income dimension of the thesis with a 5% dividend yield. However, we are beginning to lose confidence in the Hybrid Cloud story. There needs to be huge value creation in this area for IBM to change the narrative into one of growth. We will not be adding at these levels, and see IBM as a definite hold until we get more disclosure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.