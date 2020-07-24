On The Precipice Of Another Correction

Roughly a 10% correction from recent highs in the S&P 500 as well as in the Nasdaq seems plausible and could occur within the next 1-2 months.

We want to add some technology, pharmaceutical and other stocks to our portfolio, but we suspect we can do this on a significant pullback.

Source

The situation at the China consulate, continued surges in Coronavirus cases, unrest in the streets of America, an upcoming presidential election, and a slew of other detrimental and uncertain factors are making it increasingly difficult for the current stock market rally to continue.

In fact, we may be due for a correction right about now

S&P 500/SPX (SP500)

Source: StockCharts.com

A few elements that trouble me technically include: |

Something akin to a blowoff top on Thursday. A substantially lower RSI at the recent top than during the previous high. A downward headed CCI, as well as a downward headed full stochastic.

The Takeaway

The market may need to correct from here. If the 3,200-3,190 level breaks down, I suspect a base-case correction would bring the SPX down to around its 50-day moving average, which closely coincides with the critical 3,000 support level. I'm not ready to seriously consider lower levels yet, but in a worse-case scenario, the SPX could fall back to around 2,750 if the 3,000 support level gets breached. A decline to 3,000 from recent highs would equate to a correction of roughly 9%, and a drop all the way back to 2,750 would equate to a deep correction of roughly 16%.

A Closer Look at SPX Futures

Source: Think or Swim, Ameritrade

Yesterday, SPX futures broke through 3,230-3,240 support but bounced off the 3,200 support level. However, this does not mean that SPX will not go lower. The 3,200-3,190 support level is extremely important, and it must hold to avoid a more significant move lower. Next support is at around 3,100, and then all the way back down at 3,000.

On the other hand, SPX futures need to get back above 3,240 for this rally to continue. It is possible that we can draw out a reverse head and shoulders pattern here, and move higher. However, the market feels heavy, there are a lot of negative fundamental factors floating around, and SPX is likely going to go lower before heading higher once again in my view.

A Look at The Nasdaq

The Nasdaq, more specifically the "Big Five" have been instrumental in leading the market higher throughout most of the recent rally. The Big Five, Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN), account for roughly 22% of the S&P 500's total weight, which is remarkably high.

Source

A Closer Look at the Nasdaq

Nasdaq futures show us an unimpressive technical image. We see what appears to be a double top around the 11,050 - 11,060 level. Now, we did bounce off 10,400 support, but that does not mean that this level will not be breached soon.

The 10,400 level is extremely important here, and if it breaks down the Nasdaq will very likely see a bigger pullback to roughly the 10,000-9,800 level. A pullback to around the 10K level would be roughly a 10% drop from the top and would be healthy in my view as the tech sector had gotten quite overheated in recent weeks.

If the 10,000 - 9,800 level holds, and I suspect that it will in the short to intermediate term, we will add to or initiate new positions in the tech sector.

Some companies on our watch list are: Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA), and several others.

Let Us Look At Other Sectors

Source

Silver is on Fire

Silver appears to be consolidating after its somewhat parabolic move in recent sessions. Now, we may see a mild to medium size correction from here, but if it occurs it will create a very compelling buying opportunity in silver and silver related companies, in my view.

Some of our favorite names in this space remain: Pan American Silver (PAAS), Fortuna Silver (FSM), First Majestic (AG), as well as several other names.

I'm watching the $22 level for support in a base-case pullback, and at $20 in a "worse-case" correction. It's unlikely that silver will decline all the way back to the $20 in my view, but if it does it will equate to a 15% correction, and will offer an extremely compelling entry point into silver as well as into silver related companies.

Gold: Moving Ever Closer to $2,000

Source

Gold continues to trade around its ATHs from the 2011 era, yet this time gold is very likely to break out beyond $1,900, then $2,000, and is likely to go substantially higher after that. The primary reason for this in my view is the unprecedented fiat monetary expansion across the globe.

Gold Futures

We see that gold continues to push higher, and we are now around the same level gold was at during its peak in 2011. We may get a slight pullback (3-5%), or just some consolidation going forward in my view. However, once the pullback/consolidation phase is complete, I expect gold to melt up to $2,000 quickly, and then go higher after that.

$1,880-$1,870 is key support now, and if this level breaks down we could see more downside, possibly to around $1,850. However, I expect initial support levels to hold and gold is likely to reach $2,000 within the next couple of months, in my view.

We have nearly 25% of our portfolio holdings in the gold, silver, mining/GSM segment. Some of our favorite individual names include: Kinross (KGC), Kirkland Lake (KL), Alamos (AGI), Newmont (NEM), and others.

Oil-WTIC Futures

Oil is behaving relatively well right now, as staying above $40 is key. Preferably, we would like to see a decisive move above $42, and then see WTIC move into a higher trading range of at least around $45-$55. This should enable the energy/oil services sector in the U.S. to stabilize and avoid a wave of potential bankruptcies going forward. Thus, oil's performance is quite important for markets in general going forward in my view.

The Bottom Line

We remain heavily invested in GSMs because the Fed's perpetual monetary base expansion should enable gold prices and GSMs to go substantially higher from here.

We also like select digital assets/projects along with Bitcoin, as we see a lot of potential in this space going forward. The true, decentralized projects are essentially inflation proof, which adds to their appeal. I also view these digital assets/projects as enterprises that provide and will continue to provide valuable services going forward. This should enable the price of their "coins" to rise significantly in future years.

The SPX, Nasdaq, other major averages, and stocks in general may be on the verge of a mild to medium size correction (10%-15%). Furthermore, if the correction does not occur now, it will happen relatively soon (1-3 months from now) anyways, in my view. Therefore, I want to buy/add select technology names, some pharmaceutical stocks, as well as equities in banking and other industries on a pullback/correction.

Our non-GSM stock holdings are only at around 17% of total portfolio holdings right now, and I do not want to add here as a correction in the near to intermediate term seems very likely. I would like to add at lower levels, perhaps at SPX 3,000 and Nasdaq 10,000-9,500.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAAS AG AGI FSM NEM KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.