Management didn't offer much that was new regarding the pipeline or business strategy, but there are several important Phase III updates coming up and the TIGIT program is worth watching.

An outperformer over the past year, Swiss drug giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has given some of that back lately, with the shares underperforming the broader peer group over the last three months. Second quarter results aren’t going to help that, as the Covid-19 pandemic had a bigger than expected impact on drug sales and the performance of the diagnostics business remains lackluster.

I have few meaningful concerns about Roche on a longer-term basis, beyond my previously-discussed concerns that the diagnostics business needs a more thorough restructuring/self-improvement drive. The pharmaceutical pipeline remains well-stocked, and Roche management continues to demonstrate that they are capable of both buying and building attractive clinical assets. I continue to believe that the company can generate mid-single-digit FCF growth on a long-term basis, and mid-to-high single-digit EPS growth on a more medium-term basis, supporting a fair value in the md-to-high $40’s for the ADRs.

Covid-19 Made A Bigger Impact On Sales Than Expected

While it was generally thought that the Covid-19 pandemic was going to have some negative impact on Roche’s results, the magnitude of the impact was greater than expected and modestly dents the “rain or shine” defensive angle to the story. Roche missed sell-side expectations by about 6% on the top line, but tight cost control drove a 1% beat at the core operating earnings line.

Revenue declined 4% in constant currency terms this quarter, while first-half revenue rose 1% (Roche reports detailed financials only on a semi-annual basis). Gross margin for the first half improved 150bp, while core operating income declined 5% and margin declined 40bp.

The drug business saw a 6% declined in revenue in the second quarter, missing expectations by 7%. It’s early in the reporting cycle for Big Pharma, but Novartis (NVS) missed by about 4%. The results were interesting, with old drugs like Avastin, Herceptin, and Rituxan hit hard (revenue down 24% to 33%) and missing expectations by 9% to 16%. Roche’s new growth drivers, including Ocrevus, Perjeta, Tecentriq, and Hemlibra, saw better revenue growth (Ocrevus and Perjeta up 12%, Tecentriq up 54%, Hemlibra up 59%), with mid-single-digit misses relative to expectations. Segment profits fell 5%, with margin down 30bp for the first half

It makes sense that there would be pressure on drug sales from Covid-19, as limits on in-patient visits likely had negative impacts on drivers like drug switching and treatment starts. I also think a reduction in travel and in-person sales calls may have had an impact, particularly in the older drugs where there are biosimilar options.

In the diagnostics business, revenue rose 2%, missing by about 4%. Like Abbott (ABT), Roche saw a boost to its molecular diagnostics business from Covid-19 (up 79%, versus the 241% growth at Abbott) and a hit to its more established, in-patient driven businesses, with Professional Diagnostics down 23% and Tissue down 13%, while Diabetes declined 17% as years of lower investment in the business in the face of weaker reimbursement have made it less competitive.

All told, I believe this quarter reflects ongoing pressures and weakness in the core diagnostics business. Abbott posted 7% core growth this quarter, while Danaher (DHR) posted 5% core growth, and this is not the first time Roche has looked like a relative laggard. I won’t belabor an issue I’ve discussed at more length previously other than to say I want to see a more focused effort here.

No Major Surprises In The Pipeline

There weren’t really any big surprises in the Roche pipeline in the second quarter update, with most of the salient news items previously released. Investors should have Phase III data on faricimab (macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema), etrolizumab (ulcerative colitis), and ipatasertib (breast cancer) relatively soon, as well as more data on Acemtra in Covid-19.

As far as pipeline movements, the failures of balovaptan and idasanutlin were known, and the failure of the IMagyn050 study of Tecentriq in front-line ovarian cancer wasn’t much of a surprise. It was interesting to see Roche add a Phase II study for its TIGIT combo in cervical cancer, as well as start Phase I’s for its BCMA specific and PD1-IL2v fusion candidates. The TIGIT-targeting drug tiragolumab is certainly worth watching, as Phase II results showed a meaningful improvement in ORR versus Tecentriq alone in a high-expressing subgroup, but the lack of monotherapy efficacy is a concern, and the space will be crowded if the concept works (Merck (MRK) already has a TIGIT drug in the pipeline).

Roche also did another pretty typical deal after the quarter ended, licensing Blueprint’s (BPMC) oral RET inhibitor pralsetinib for $775M upfront (including a $100M investment), up to $1B in milestones, royalties and various profit and cost-sharing arrangements. RET-mutated lung cancer isn’t very common (about a 1% to 2% incidence of NSCLC cases), but these highly-specialized oncology compounds have worked well clinically and financially so far, and I think it’s a worthwhile deal for Roche.

The Outlook

Recent news on the failure of Merck’s KN361 study in front-line bladder cancer could shift a bit of business back to Tecentriq, and the positive ARCHWAY results should help insulate Roche’s Lucentis franchise. Beyond that, though, not much is really happening that shifts the outlook much, apart from the obvious impact of Covid-19.

While Covid-19 hurts near-term revenue and earnings prospects, the incremental data on programs like TIGIT improve longer-term revenue and earnings (on a risk-weighted basis). It all more or less nets out, though, and I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth around 4%, with modestly better FCF growth. Over the shorter term, I’m expecting five-year EPS growth around 7%.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and growth-adjusted P/E (looking at what investors have historically paid for given levels of expected five-year EPS growth), I believe fair value for Roche’s ADRs is around $43 to $47, suggesting some modest upside from here. I don’t see Roche as an impressive alpha-generating idea over the short term, though I do think the market is stretched a bit on optimism on a faster economically-sensitive post-Covid-19 recovery and Roche could prove relatively defensive, but I do like it as a long-term holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.