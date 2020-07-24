AMD had a great chance to capitalize on Intel’s 10nm server delays, but word on the street is that COVID-19 has slowed Epyc adoption significantly.

Epyc has played a large part to fuel investor momentum, despite being a small part in volume, as it has increased AMD's growth expectations.

AMD delivered a competitive server platform with Epyc Rome, on 7nm while Intel remains on 14nm until later this year. Milan is due for the end of 2020.

(Note: this article was written and submitted before Intel's recent earnings where it announced its 7nm delay, which might change the thesis described here. The 6- to 12-month Granite Rapids delay now implies that AMD will launch N5 in servers before Intel's 7nm: I had previously expected Granite Rapids and Genoa to launch at a similar time, so this delay does create a tailwind for AMD. For the near-term, though, Intel did actually more or less confirm this article, as it said that it expected to have higher data center market share this year than expected in January. Also, while message boards in general may not be reliable sources of information, additional context such as discussed in the article does seem to indicate the information is credible. Hence, investors might pay attention to AMD's comments with regards to Epyc when it releases its own earnings.)

AMD’s (AMD) Epyc server platform has been at the core of plenty of AMD investment theses: AMD would leverage its new Zen architecture to re-enter servers. This would basically double AMD’s addressable market for its CPUs. It also has higher margins and the overall market is growing as well, as evidenced by Intel’s (INTC) data center growth.

AMD indeed delivered a competitive platform. Its first generation offered 32 cores against Intel’s 28, while Rome, based on Zen 2, doubled this last year to 64 while Intel will remain on 28 cores until Ice Lake-SP later this year. Rome also moved to the new PCIe 4.0 interconnect.

However, after three years, adoption remains low. I detailed in March that AMD was targeting a 10% market share by mid-2020 (which I pointed out was actually 6.6%). Nevertheless, during the course of the year, momentum of Rome was likely to further accelerate (which Intel also acknowledged), while Ice Lake-SP would only reach ~38 cores, which would likely allow AMD’s momentum to continue and steadily gain share, likely until Sapphire Rapids in 2021.

However, there are signs that COVID-19 has (already) hindered – in other words: slowed down – Epyc’s momentum.

Adoption headwind from COVID-19

A user on the AnandTech forums wrote (emphasis mine):

sorry let me clarify. Inspur (along with other checks i've done) have said that rome adoption slower than anticipated and also partially delayed due to quals getting pushed out by customers. Inspur "believe us if you want to or not...but we think Milan pushed to 2h21 from Q1'21". I dont know if they meant for them or for the market. They are 50% of the china Server market though

On a slight tangent, Inspur recently came into attention as news came out that Intel had halted CPU shipments to the company, and as the user indicated, it is big customer of Intel: the third largest server vendor. Though, this was only for a few days or weeks at most, as Intel confirmed.

Back to the AMD comment, it is all but likely that the “slower than anticipated” adoption of Rome is due to COVID-19, and also seems to have ramifications further out for Milan. For example, as Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon wrote in a note about Intel earlier this year (although he was likely referring to the PC):

In a rainstorm, the guy with the biggest umbrella usually stays the driest.

In other words, in turbulent times such as these during COVID-19, it is sensible that enterprises would rely on their most trusted partner(s), instead of venturing into (for them) less critical projects such as diversifying their server CPU suppliers.

A further clue comes from Reddit, reporting on a call by SemiAccurate:

COVID is having an impact on AMD pickup in servers. Projects with new server hardware were put on hold. No boots on the ground, nobody ready to break new systems in. This will blow over by EoY, especially with Milan coming.

So even though data center demand is surging due to COVID-19, it seems Intel is the one reaping (most of) the rewards of this.

Discussion

It must be stated that it can't be known how accurate the above two sources are, and if they are correct, how widespread the issue really is.

Nevertheless, the AnandTech poster claims it was Inspur's CEO who made the statement on an investor event (although no transcript is available), giving credence to his post. He also stated that given Inspur's position in China, it is unlikely they are getting Milan much later than others.

Secondly, while SemiAccurate is fairly well known within the industry, it is not always accurate in its reporting (of exclusive information). Nevertheless, as it acts as a second source with some weight, it does seem to point to a broader issue (beyond just China also).

Takeaway

As AMD’s valuation shows, much of its stock price is based on future potentials. Many AMD bulls are relying on Epyc’s growth to deliver at least a part of that growth. Notably, they are relying on the (current) Rome generation to gain much traction in the market as Intel is still on 14nm, so AMD has a clear advantage – without a definite advantage, gaining further market share would likely be much more difficult.

However, due to COVID-19, momentum of Epyc may already be slowing down even before Intel’s Ice Lake-SP, Sapphire Rapids and Granite Rapids are being launched through 2022 (with which Intel intends to reclaim leadership).

While Inspur as one customer by definition is not representative of the overall market, it could serve as a sign of the current overall market environment. Even though AMD itself has said that Milan's launch later this year remains on track, its adoption likewise could be lower than expected.

Again, this is significant because Rome was supposed to be the product to realize much of AMD's potential in the data center, once it became clear that Intel would not transition its server CPUs to 10nm in a timely manner.

After three years, AMD still does not have a significant market share in servers. If Rome adoption/momentum is indeed (already) being slowed due to COVID-19, then it might not be able to 'recover' (gain further share to meaningfully impact AMD's overall earnings) once Intel launches its more competitive products in the next one to two years, and hence COVID-19 could remove much of the further or already-baked-in upside potential of AMD stock, even though it is simultaneously being a tailwind for Intel.

To that end, Intel remains the safer x86 CPU vendor investment given its lower stock valuation, higher market share and R&D pipeline of products to catch up from its delays.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.