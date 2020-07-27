Why I Keep Buying REITs Amid Uncertainty

REITs nearly tripled coming out of the last crisis. We expect very strong returns coming out of this crisis too.

Since the start of this crisis, I have been loading up on shares of deeply-discounted REITs.

Over the past few months, I have bought more shares of REITs than in the full year 2019. A lot of investors are shocked when they hear that.

Isn’t it reckless to invest in REITs today?

I think that the answer to this question depends greatly on your investment horizon. If you are short term oriented and worry about volatility, then yes, the REIT market is a scary place right now. Tenants are missing rent payments, REITs are cutting dividends, and things could very well get worse before they get better.

However, if you are long term oriented like I am, then it's a very different story. REITs valuations are currently sitting at a 10-year low. REIT balance sheets are stronger than ever before. We are in a new 0% interest rate world. And as we put this crisis behind us, the prospects for total returns are exceptionally attractive in the coming five years.

In a market where most investors worry about the next quarter’s results, my longer time horizon is what separates me from the rest. I'm not worried about day-to-day volatility. In fact, I never think about it.

The secret to my success as a REIT investor is simple:

I think like a landlord, and not a like trader.

I invest in REITs as if I was buying rental properties. This means that I try to get a good deal by buying at a low price. I focus on the income generation. Ignore short-term volatility. And wait patiently for long-term appreciation.

With this in mind, this is the best market environment in over 10 years to implement my landlord approach to REIT investing. I'm getting great deals because most investors cannot see past the near-term uncertainty. Their trader mentality blinds them from the bigger picture, opening a historic opportunity for REIT investors who focus on the long-term prospects.

REIT Investors Never Learn

Investors are quick to forget history, but just twelve years ago, we were hit by the great financial crisis. Investors were fearful just as they are today. If you go back and read the comment sections of REIT articles back in 2008-2009, you will find people saying all the same things they are saying today:

Tenants cannot pay rents. Sell! REITs will go bankrupt. Sell! This time is different. Sell!

REITs were overleveraged, banks stopped working, and we experienced the sharpest real estate crash ever recorded. REITs suddenly could not refinance loans and were forced to cut dividends and raise new equity at highly dilutive prices. Things got so bad that we did not know whether REITs would still exist in the future. This was surely a much scarier environment for REIT investors than today.

Investors who had a trader mentality sold everything and were busy spreading the doom and gloom in comment sections of REIT articles.

Investors who had a landlord mentality bought as much as they could while REITs were offered at pennies on the dollar.

Fast forward by just two years, and REITs (VNQ) had nearly tripled investor’s money coming out of the crisis:

Those who panic sold their REITs due to fears of near-term uncertainty lost a fortune. On the other hand, those who ignored the short-term noise and bought with a long-term outlook made a fortune.

Fast Forward to Today

Now we return to 2020, and we are seeing all the same things happen all over again.

REIT investors who think like traders are selling their shares at historically low prices due to their near term concerns:

Dividend cuts

Missed rent payments

Risk of dropping share price

On the flip side, REIT investors who think like landlords are buying these discounted shares and focus on:

Lowest valuations in 10 years

Strongest balance sheets ever

Prospects of strong long-term returns

How do you think that this will end?

I can tell you how it will end: REITs will recover, and the landlords will again make fortunes at the expense of the traders.

I cannot tell you when exactly the market will recover, but I can say with confidence that it will. The world has gone through crisis after crisis over the past 100 years. This includes world wars, pandemics, countless recessions, a banking crisis, a disgraced president, you name it. And yet, REITs have always fully recovered. Based on history, there is a 100% chance that REITs will recover.

This Time Won’t Be Different

Today, REITs are better prepared than ever before to face a crisis. Leverage is at an all time low, maturities are well staggered, and most companies have years of liquidity, if needed.

Surely, we are undergoing a severe crisis that's impacting the cash flow of REITs in the near term. However, this crisis is mostly caused by government-mandated lockdowns which won’t last much longer. It's a temporary solution to a temporary crisis. It causes sharp near-term pain but has minimal long-term damage for high quality REITs with strong balance sheets.

Yet, many of them are now priced at even lower valuations than in 2008-2009. Consider the example of Federal Realty Trust (FRT).

I like to use this example to highlight the opportunity in the historic REIT sector because FRT is one of the bluest blue chips in the world.

It has an A-rated balance sheet with enormous liquidity.

It owns some of the highest quality, mixed use properties in the nation.

It has a 52-year track record of consecutive dividend increases.

It was set for another record year and has strong long-term growth prospects.

source

And yet, it's today priced at a 40% discount to NAV, and a 5.7% dividend yield, which is the highest yield spread ever relative to the 10-year treasury:

Data by YCharts

That simply does not make any sense. I understand that the company will suffer poor results in 2020, possibly 2021 because many of its retail tenants are missing payments due to mandated store closures.

However, clearly, this is only a temporary issue for FRT because of it’s A-rated balance sheet, focus on highest quality assets, and track record of excellence.

Real estate should be valued based on decades of cash flow generation potential. Yet, the market has repriced FRT by a staggering 40% due to near-term uncertainty.

As we put this crisis behind us, FRT has ~80% upside potential when valuations normalize. In the meantime, it's paying you a 5.7% dividend yield that is easily covered and sustainable. They did not cut it in 52 years. They won’t start now.

FRT is just one example among many others. We own it in our Retirement Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

Bottom Line: Think Like a Landlord, Not Like a Trader

If you think like a landlord, the REIT market presents a historic opportunity to buy real estate at pennies on dollar.

Short-term oriented investors fail to see it because they are thinking like traders and not like landlords. If you read the comment sections of REIT articles, it appears that the world is coming to an end.

The same thing happened during the last crisis in 2008-2009 and REITs nearly tripled in the following years. Today, the crisis is not as severe for REITs and yet, many of them are even cheaper than back then.

We are loading up at High Yield Landlord because our “landlord mentality” differentiates us from the rest of the market. We are willing to accept near-term uncertainty to earn extraordinary long-term returns.

What Are We Buying? We are sharing all our Top Ideas with the 1,900 members of High Yield Landlord. And you can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! We are the #1 ranked real estate investment service on Seeking Alpha with over 1,900 members on board and a perfect 5 star rating! You will get instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members! Get Started Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.