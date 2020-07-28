We Are Buying Discounted Net Lease And Mall REITs

Most of our capital is going into two specific property sectors at the moment: Net lease REITs and class A mall REITs. We explain why.

At High Yield Landlord, we are currently on a buying spree. Ever since we entered the bear market in March, we have been making steady weekly additions to our Core Portfolio.

This month alone, we have invested roughly $10,000 in new REIT investments. The best time to invest is when things are down and REITs are currently priced at their lowest valuation in over 10 years:

Premiums to NAV have turned into large discounts to NAV.

Healthy FFO multiples have turned into historically low multiples.

And the yield spread relative to 10-year Treasuries has never been larger at the exception of the Great Financial Crisis:

Historically, REITs have always richly rewarded investors who bought them following a market crash. They have always fully recovered, and we don’t expect this time to be different.

But as you already know: Not all REITs are created equal.

Some property sectors are today deeply troubled and could suffer for a long time due to this crisis. Moreover, some REITs have taken too much leverage over the past years and it has come biting them back. Finally, some REITs are poorly run by conflicted managers who quickly used this crisis as an excuse to slash dividends and raise equity, even if it wasn’t really needed.

All these factors will lead to exceptionally large discrepancies in performance between individual REITs in the coming years as the market recovers.

What are we buying as we seek to maximize our Recovery Gains?

At High Yield Landlord, we are currently adding more capital to two specific property sectors:

Net lease properties

Class A urban malls

These two sectors were some of the strongest performers in the aftermath of the great financial crisis, and we expect similar results in the coming years. They are now deeply discounted and their fundamental resilience is greatly underestimated. It opens up an opportunity for active REIT investors to profit in the recovery.

Net Lease REITs: 25% of our Core Portfolio

Net lease REITs own freestanding single tenant retail properties. The word “retail” is scary to many, but this is the right kind of retail that you want to own.

Great examples of net lease properties that you see on a daily basis include:

Walgreen and CVS pharmacies

Mcdonald’s restaurants

Planet Fitness gyms

7/11 convenience stores

Whole Foods grocery stores

They are mostly service and/or value-oriented properties, which makes them highly resilient to recessions and e-commerce growth. You won’t stop going to the gym just because we are in a recession. Similarly, you are unlikely to stop eating at your local fast food restaurant.

Net lease property owners are in an even safer position than the underlying businesses because they earn steady rent checks from long term leases. These leases are generally over 10 year long and enjoy 2-3x rent coverage. Therefore, even if profitability drops materially in a recession, there should be enough profits to pay the rent.

It results in bond-like cash flow that is highly consistent and predictable. Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) are the two largest net lease REITs and they both managed to even increase dividends in 2008-2009:

They have historically generated ~15% annual total returns for shareholders with lower volatility and higher income. It's hard to beat that.

While these REITs are highly desirable to own during most times, they were some of the worst performers during this crisis. The pandemic forced many net lease properties to temporarily close down, and as liquidity started running thin, many tenants skipped rent payments in April, May and June.

Net lease REITs sold off like never before when the news first came out. Since then, prices have recovered a bit, but they all remain greatly discounted relative to former highs:

We believe that this is a historic opportunity to buy discounted net lease REITs because of six key reasons:

This is a temporary crisis, not a permanent one. As we reopen the economy, rent collection rates will recover. Net lease REITs have fortress balance sheets. Yield spreads are greater than ever before. We are in a new 0% interest rate environment.

Right now, the market is still panicking about the unusual rent collection rates. However, this is only a temporary issue and it will be corrected quickly as we reopen the economy.

As net lease REITs return to near 100% collection rates, the market sentiment will shift from “sell due to uncertainty” to “buy for exceptionally high and safe yield in yieldless world.”

Most net lease REITs have sustained their dividends even during this crisis. Some are even hiking them! It speaks very highly for their safety.

Yet, some of them yield up to 7%, which is truly exceptional in a 0% interest rate world. To reprice at their historic yield spreads, some of them, including Spirit Realty (SRC) and STORE Capital (STOR), would need to double or triple in value.

We are buying heavily into this type of net lease opportunities at High Yield Landlord and conduct management interviews to identify the opportunities.

Class A Urban Malls: 7% of our Core Portfolio

Malls REITs are hated even more than net lease REITs. Some of this hate is well justified, but then some of it's also a great exaggeration from an overly emotional marketplace that does not think straight.

Before you comment that “malls are dead,” please note that we are well aware that mall REITs are risky, especially in today’s environment. Mandated property closures have led to very low rent collection rates and major tenant bankruptcies. At the same time, Amazon-like (AMZN) companies are growing rapidly and stealing market share.

Mall REITs have difficult near-term prospects with declining sales, rents, and occupancy rates.

With that said, even garbage can become a very attractive investment at the right price. And right now, mall REITs are valued at even lower valuations than in 2008-2009 with up to 80% discounts to NAV and low single-digit cash flow multiples.

Moreover, note that we are only investing in Class A Urban Malls, which are a very different beast from Class B/C Rural Malls. The biggest misconception of the REIT market is that “all malls are created equal” and therefore, all mall REITs sell off together.

In reality, the dying Class B/C malls actually benefit the superior Class A malls. It leads to traffic consolidation toward the better properties. To give you an example: We all know that the retail environment has been very difficult over the past five years with many lower quality malls turning dark. Yet, the average sales per square foot of Macerich (MAC) malls keep hitting new record highs:

That’s the performance of thriving properties, not dying malls. Now clearly, even these malls will suffer in the coming years, but we are confident that high quality urban assets will adapt and thrive again. In fact, MAC recently noted that within weeks of reopening, many of its malls already are back to near pre-crisis levels of traffic.

Priced at an ~80% discounted to NAV, we believe that MAC will be one of the most rewarding REITs if you can hold patiently for 5-10 years. A similar thesis could be made for Simon Property Group (SPG) and a number of other retail REITs. Valuation matters just as much as fundamental strength for long term oriented investors.

Bottom Line

The last time REITs were so cheap, it was during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008-2009. The market was extremely pessimistic back then. Yet, in the following two years, REITs nearly tripled in value:

But this is just the average performance of the sector. As you can imagine, some REITs did much worse due to overleverage and poor management. On the other hand, some also did much better because they were even more discounted than the average. As an example, MAC returned >600% coming out of the 2008-2009 crisis:

While this may sound “too good to be true,” we expect similar results for a number of REITs as we get to the other side of this crisis. In fact, some REITs are today even cheaper than they were in 2008-2009. We are loading up on them at High Yield Landlord.

Are You Positioned to Profit in the Recovery?

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR; SRC; MAC; SPG; NNN; O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.