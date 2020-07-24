We resolve those issues by using Market-Making firm professionals’ actions when negotiating big volume stock trades under time and competitive pressures, acting to dodge risk by hedging.

Whose expectations for those measures are available, how credible are they, and how likely are they to come to pass? How comparable between alternatives? What evidence exists?

We need to make comparisons with other investment alternatives: how likely we are to have a profit, what kinds of loss might be encountered, and how long realization may take.

AMZN will still be around after 3 months and you can compare it with others then, with more money in your pocket.

Market-Maker bets made to protect their own capital in the next 3 months say so. Their OSTK bets say you may make five or more times first than in AMZN.

Investment Thesis

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) is an active investment alternative to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) where institutional interest apparently has been revved up in online retailing due to Covid-19 disruptions in conventional retailing. Apparently, sufficiently enough to prompt portfolio managers to acquire new volume holdings in OSTK stock.

Their attention continues to support further near-term price rise expectations at a +24% scale, evidenced in the past by profitable outcomes in 19 out of every 20 positions following prior hedging-derived Market-Maker [MM] price range forecasts with Risk-Reward balances like the present. While OSTK stock price gain payoffs appear to be less than AMZN’s similar forecast profit abilities under the TERMD portfolio management discipline, holding periods for OSTK on the order of only a third as long boost its rate of prospective profit to several multiples of AMZN's past CAGR pace.

Description

“Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. In addition, the company offers businesses advertising products or services on its Website. It provides its products and services through its Internet Websites, which include overstock.com, o.co, and o.biz. Further, it focuses on the development and commercialization of financial applications of blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.”

Comparing alternative investments

We perform our usual daily scan of the derivative securities markets to find what are the current most promising near-term equity investments. Clues appear in Market-Makers’ [MM] current day price range forecasts for over 2,800 widely held and actively traded stocks and ETFs.

The price range forecasts are the natural implications of hedging actions taken to protect market-making firm capital put necessarily at risk to “fill” multimillion-dollar trade orders by institutions like those noted above.

The advantage of a price RANGE forecast instead of just a price TARGET forecast is that there is a sense, and recognition, of RISK in the forecast. All of our daily measures of forecasts have this essential dimension.

Here is how the reward-risk balances currently appear for OSTK and other stocks noted by Yahoo Finance to be of most current interest to investors interested in online retailing.

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The stock apparently of best advantage is AMZN at location [4]. As a ‘market-average” notion, the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is at [7]. OSTK at [8] has a slightly larger price drawdown risk exposure than AMZN, but its offsetting advantages are spelled out, with other conditions contributing to reward and risk in Figure 2. Principal questions for all alternatives are “how likely are these outcomes to happen,” and “can their impact be improved?”

Figure 2 presents the MMs’ price range forecasts for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1., along with the histories of outcomes from their prior forecasts of the same proportions of today’s up-to-down prospects as occurred in the past 5 years of daily forecasts.

This table presents data on the stocks most likely to produce satisfying RATES of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, explained by this article in my SA blog.

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Figure 2

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 – H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [ I ] and size of worst loss experience [F] so that when appropriately weighted in [O] and [P] they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R]’s figure of merit (fom) and distinguishes OSTK’s capital gain prospects from all of the others.

An important part of the valuation is the role of TIME. OSTK is seen as able to capture an 18% capital gain with a high (19 out of every 20) likelihood in less than a month of 16 market days. MM forecast win experiences are 16 out of 20 and have typically taken some ten weeks of 51 market days.

Recent trend of MM price range forecasts

Figure 3 pictures the past 6 months of OSTK daily MM implied price range forecasts. The vertical bars plot the price ranges, with a heavy dot at the market’s quote on the date of the forecast. It splits the range into upside and downside coming price change prospects.

Figure 3

The strong rise in OSTK market quotes has been accompanied by parallel rises in MM expectations of likely reasonable ranges for its price in coming near months. For comparison, please note AMZN’s parallel MM price range forecasts in Figure 4.

Figure 4

While 102 prior MM hedging forecasts for AMZN at Range Indexes of 19 indicated the potential for upside price gains of over +34%, what was delivered was only +10%. The resulting credibility ratio of only 0.3 compares with OSTK’s in Figure 3 of 0.7, where MM forecasts of +24% actually produced market price gains of +18%, promptly. The reputation content of AMZN’s commercial activities may have influenced some of the unfilled upside forecasts.

Conclusion

Overstock.com, Inc. appears to be a highly competitive current capital gain prospect. Its near-term opportunity arising from the speed of its achievement of prior price gain forecasts seems to be a reasonable time investment speculation. Actual price drawdown risk looks like a good tradeoff with the rate and size of the possible capital gain.

