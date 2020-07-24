Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the second quarter, up from $0.04 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The earnings recovered on the back of lower provision expense during the quarter. Earnings will likely continue to improve in the year ahead due to the Paycheck Protection Program, which will likely add an estimated $190 million to net interest income. Further, lower provision expense compared to the first half of the year will likely support earnings in the year ahead. However, despite the decline, the provision expense will likely remain above normal because the current allowance does not appear enough for a crisis from a historical perspective. For the full year, I'm expecting ZION to report earnings of $2.90 per share, down 30% from last year. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; hence, I'm bullish on ZION for a holding period of one year. However, my outlook is less optimistic for the next two to three months because of the high level of credit risk ZION faces. As a result, I'm adopting a neutral rating on ZION for the near term.

Further Reserve Build Likely

ZION reported provision expense of $168 million in the second quarter, down from $258 million in the first quarter of 2020 but up from $21 million in the second quarter of 2019. Comparing the second quarter's allowance for credit losses, ACL, to the allowance maintained in the last two crises shows that the current level may not be enough. The following chart from the second quarter's investor presentation shows that the current allowance-to-loans ratio, ACL/Loans, is at par with the ratio in 2015 and 2016 (oil market crisis) but much below the ratio in 2009 (financial crisis).

As mentioned in the presentation, around 8.6% of total loans were to industries sensitive to the COVID-19 pandemic, including retail, hotels, and media. Additionally, around 5.4% of total loans were to the oil and gas sector. As a result, a total of 14% of loans were to vulnerable segments, which will likely drive charge-offs in the year ahead. Further, ZION allowed payment modifications on around 8.6% of total loans, as mentioned in the presentation. Some of the borrowers utilizing these deferral options may become delinquent in the remainder of the year. Considering these factors, I'm expecting provision expense in the year ahead to decline from the first half but remain above normal. For the full year, I'm expecting ZION to report provision expense of $596 million, up from $39 million in 2019.

Paycheck Protection Program to Drive Earnings Recovery

As mentioned in the presentation, ZION approved around $7 billion worth of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, which is quite high relative to ZION's balance sheet. The management expects to earn fees of 3.14% on PPP loans, as mentioned in the second quarter's conference call. Further, a majority of the loans are likely to get forgiven in the fourth quarter of the year, at which time ZION will book the fees. Assuming a margin of 2.75%, the PPP loans will likely add $190 million to net interest income.

As the majority of the PPP loans will get forgiven before the year-end, ZION's loan balance is likely to decline in the year ahead. Organic loan growth will likely remain subdued due to the weakness in consumer sentiment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, I'm expecting ZION to end the year with a loan balance of $48.5 billion, down 10.7% from the end of the second quarter but up 0.5% from the end of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Hedging Activity to Limit Adverse Impact of Interest Rate Decline on NIM

ZION's net interest margin, NIM, declined by 7bps in the second quarter on the back of the 150bps federal funds rate cuts in March. NIM will likely decline further in the year ahead as existing loans will mature and new loans will originate at lower rates. However, ZION's floors and swaps will likely reduce NIM's interest rate sensitivity. As mentioned in the presentation, ZION had $3.4 billion in swaps and $4.5 billion in "in-the-money" floors as of the end of the last quarter. Additionally, ZION retired $429 million of senior notes in the previous quarter, which will support NIM by 2bps, according to the management's estimates.

The management's rate-sensitivity analysis shows that a 100bps decline in interest rates as of the end of June 2020 can reduce net interest income by just 1% over 12 months, as mentioned in the presentation. Considering these factors, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 7bps in the third quarter and by 20bps in the full year. The table below shows my estimates for yields, cost, and NIM, excluding the one-time impact of PPP.

Expecting Earnings Decline of 30%

The fees from PPP and lower provision expense will likely help earnings recover in the year ahead. Consequently, I'm expecting earnings in the second half of the year to be more than six times higher than the earnings for the first half of the year. For the full year, I'm expecting ZION to report earnings of $2.90 per share, down 30% year over year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

One Year Ahead Target Price Shows High Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value ZION. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.06 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the June 2021 forecast book value per share of $45.8 gives a one year ahead target price of $48.6. This target price implies an upside of 42.9% from the stock's July 23 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Apart from the upside, ZION is also offering a decent dividend yield of 4%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $1.36 per share. Despite the expectations of an earnings decline, there is very little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates for 2020 suggest a payout ratio of 47%, which is manageable. Due to the high upside and decent dividend yield, I'm bullish on ZION for a holding period of one year.

Risks Likely to Overshadow Attractive Valuation in the Near Term

Although I'm bullish on ZION for a period of one year, my outlook for the near-term is less positive. ZION is facing a high level of credit risk because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Future provision expense depends on the duration of the pandemic, which is uncertain. As a result, the pandemic has elevated the chances of a negative surprise in provision expense. Additionally, ZION has moderately high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries and the oil and gas sector, which worsens the company's credit risk. The high level of risk will likely keep the stock price subdued for the next two to three months; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on ZION for the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.