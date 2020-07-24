The Ultimate Bond-Like Investment

Lastly, REITs provide a protection from inflation, where in case of unhealthy inflation levels, REITs would benefit due to contracts linked to CPI and fixed debt on their balance sheets.

REITs, on average, provide 4.5% yield and currently trade at one of the steepest spreads from the U.S. 10-year Treasury since 1990.

To capture a current income stream that is materially above what investment grade bonds can offer, and in the same time maintain predictability/defense in the portfolio, REITs should be considered.

Currently a typical bond investment (ex. junk bond) barely covers the long-term average inflation rate of 2%, and certainly does not meet acceptable investment return targets.

The recent market turmoil has imposed massive short-term challenges for many businesses and dramatically increased uncertainty about the future. Although a combination of large-scale fiscal and monetary stimulus has normalized the markets (at least on the surface), there are a plethora of risks and concerns that support defense over offense.

Some of the most obvious risks are associated with historically high valuation levels despite the sluggish fundamentals, potential of the virus mutating further causing additional social distancing measures, many firms that were already overly indebted assuming new debt even though the future prospects are seriously impaired, risk of sudden hyperinflation etc.

While the reasons why a defensive strategy should be considered are justified and call for decreased exposure to the business cycle, the alternative investment opportunity set is quite small and relatively unattractive.

Source: Ycharts

The number one pick when implementing countercyclical exposures in a portfolio is bonds. They tend to provide lower correlations to the systematic risk and relatively stable and predictable cash flows.

However, excluding junk bonds, both the U.S. 10-year and the investment grade corporate bonds offer tiny yields making the fulfillment of return targets or investment objectives much harder. Theoretically, one could opt for junk bonds or below investment grade corporates to obtain both an exposure to bonds and attractive yields at the same time. But in that case, the inherent risk in the portfolio would be higher than if the usual high quality equities were kept.

Finally, by relying heavily on bonds not only the expected return profile gets reduced, but the risk of experiencing value-eroding returns is much higher than if one decided to stick with equities (i.e. the notion of real returns and inflation risk, where the cash flows do not move in sync with the CPI changes).

So, the question here is what is the alternative? Which instrument could offer defense, growth, appealing yield and inflation protection? The answer is REITs.

Favourable spread from the U.S. 10-year Treasury

In this "search for yield" environment the U.S. equity REITs are a great alternative to the fixed income portfolio.

Source: NAREIT

In the chart above, you can see how REIT dividend yield has remained more or less flat at around 5% level while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield has significantly decreased.

Source: NAREIT

The spread has reached one of the highest levels since 1990, lagging only the conditions experienced during GFC when the whole housing market got completely crushed.

Now, the average U.S. equity REIT yields a bit over 4.5% and the spread from the U.S. 10-year Treasury lands at ca. 4%. So, both from the historical perspective and relative to the inflation expectations, REITs seem attractive.

However, to not deviate from the goal of achieving safety while capturing above average yield, it is critical to avoid certain sectors and/or REITs. Below are the key areas in which investors should exercise extreme caution before opening a new exposure:

Virus sensitive sectors - if you look at the broader REIT index Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), you will notice that it has massively underperformed the S&P 500, questioning the validity of REIT being a safe investment vehicle. However, if you adjust for retail, lodging and office space, you will realize that VNQ has performed in line with the S&P 500. Lodging and retail in particular should be avoided to arrive at a defensive play resembling bond like characteristics.

Heavily indebted REITs - Not all REITs are equal. The ones with superior balance sheets and ample liquidity reserves have been able to avoid dividend cuts and continue the CapEx programs before the outbreak of COVID-19. To achieve defense, it would be wise to stay away from elevated net debt to EBITDA ratios (irrespective of the debt being secured or unsecured).

before the outbreak of COVID-19. To achieve defense, it would be wise to stay away from elevated net debt to EBITDA ratios (irrespective of the debt being secured or unsecured). Short duration contracts - lastly, safe bonds exhibit predictable cash flows (i.e. coupons). The REITs can provide the same condition largely thanks to the long duration rent contracts and leases. You have to avoid, for instance, timber and lodging for which the future revenue streams are not tied to any contracts and swing together with the fluctuations in the business cycle.

Embedded growth factor

One of the main reasons why REITs can be your "ultimate bond investment" is the opportunity for increasing future cash flows. Not only do they offer predictable yields, but also a chance to capture rising current income streams in relation to your cost basis.

First of all, many REITs stipulate their rent agreements with attached yearly rent escalators. Nevertheless, this usually does not explain the usual NOI growth. Typically, the largest driver for REIT NOI (or any other cash flow metric such as FFO) comes from new acquisitions through either share issuance or debt, and from property redevelopments. Also, prudent capital allocators (i.e. management teams) tend to keep a healthy level of FFO or AFFO payout, which also helps REIT to fund future growth plans.

Lastly, due the sudden economic shock caused by the virus, REITs will most likely report somewhat depressed results despite being projected to grow before the emergence of COVID-19. However, the underlying notion of REITs delivering growing cash flows still holds, especially if you have a long-term investment horizon and you avoid heavily indebted REITs with poor economic prospects.

Again, the combination of above average yields that are growing over time and in the same time offer stability cash flow wise is very lucrative during this environment.

Inflation protection

Opposite to a typical fixed income instrument, REITs are protected from value erosion via inflation. In fact, REITs are actually beneficiaries of heightened inflation levels.

The quote from my recent article "Quest For Safety Through REIT Investing" summarizes the essence well:

Given that in many cases REITs carry a notable level of fixed debt, the potential combination of rising rents and unchanged debt service can really set the REIT investors apart from most other investors. The level of inflation pass-through rate for your usual industrial, consumer discretionary or staple company is usually below 1, meaning that there is an underlying stickiness of the previous prices.

Put differently, in the case of unhealthy inflation levels, most REITs will be able to protect their cash flows by increasing the rents at more or less the same rate as moves in the CPI rate. This way the increased costs are offset and due to an underlying operating leverage, the bottom cash flows should also expand to balance out the negative effects from value erosion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.