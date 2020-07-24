Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) is a full service bank operating under an Indiana state bank charter. It was listed in 2017 and has enjoyed a run of profit growth buoyed by operational efficiency. Since then, it has engaged in relatively major mergers and acquisitions that have seen its balance sheet size double. However, rapid growth exposes MBIN to an expanding list of risks. MBIN appears to have understated its risk exposure as numerous measures fall far below the industry average. With the onset of COVID-19, MBIN's risk management practices will be its most significant performance and going concern determiner in the long term. Therefore, a cautious buy is advised based on MBIN's ability to alter risk management to match growing realities.

Annual Performance

A bank's profit measures show management's ability to utilize available resources in the generation of shareholder returns. In this case, return on equity (ROE) and return on assets (ROA) are typical standards. ROE is determined by dividing the current period's net income by average shareholders' equity. Conversely, ROA is the result of dividing net income by average total assets. As Figure 1 shows, MBIN's ROE has been on the decline between 2017 and 2019 after increasing sharply in the prior year. Additionally, MBIN's ROE has consistently been higher than that of its peers in the Indiana FRED district. ROA exemplifies similar patterns in Figure 2. These trends are attributable to internal and external factors. Internally, the drop in MBIN's profitability is partly occasioned by growth in size as total assets and shareholders' equity increased by 134% and 217% respectively over the four years ending 2019. The bank's financial statements indicate that this is due to the acquisition of other financial service providers. Of particular interest is the purchase of Joy State Bank at the beginning of 2018 for $5.5 million. This added $43 million and $36.8 million in assets and deposits respectively to MBIN's balance sheet. These growth strategies have contributed significantly to MBIN's revenue, asset, and equity appreciation.

Figure 1: ROE trends

Source: (MBIN's Annual Statements; FRED)

Figure 2: ROA trends

Source: (MBIN's Annual Statements; FRED)

Operational efficiency has also contributed significantly to MBIN's relatively superior performance. Figure 3 shows that MBIN's revenue and net income per employee have been on a growth pattern over the four years ending 2019. This is despite the bank having to incur a significant rise in employee numbers owing to its public listing in 2017 and mergers and acquisition activities throughout this period. The implication is that these conventionally cost-escalating developments have been met with operational efficiency that leads to a higher growth in revenues and net income. This is reflected in MBIN's reducing cost to income ratio from 26.34% in 2016 to 2019's 24.44%, which reflects a 190 basis points decline. Investment in technology has also played a significant role in achieving these results. As Figure 4 shows, MBIN has consistently invested in purchasing equipment in what can be inferred to be a strategic drive of branch and service modernization. This strategy is associated with reducing operating expenses by minimizing the need for physical branches.

Figure 3: Employee efficiency trends

Source: (MBIN's Annual Statements)

Figure 4: Investment in technology trend

Source: (MBIN's Annual Statements)

Risk Management

However, MBIN's annual and most recent quarter's results, as well as the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2020 are a source of relative concern. Loan loss provisions and reserves are integral to any bank's risk management strategies. Loss provisions can also be utilized to boost profits, though this exposes the firm to higher risk. Figure 5 shows that MBIN's loan losses to gross loans declined sharply in 2019. This was in contrast to an industry-wide increase of the same measure. MBIN does not offer the reasons informing this reduction. Therefore, it can be inferred that MBIN's management considers its loan portfolio as approximating that of the industry with regard to risk exposure. Consequently, a reduction in the provision could have been deemed adequate. This has a positive impact on profitability, which in turn raises the decision's credibility in light of subsequent factors. One of these is that MBIN's loan loss reserve to total loans has consistently been lower than that of the industry as shown in Figure 6. This reserve is funded by annual loan charge-offs that is in turn deducted from gross loans. While the industry average has declined in the recent past, MBIN does not indicate reasons behind its decision to not recognize higher risk exposure. This is particularly concerning when it is considered that the bank's non-performing loans increased in 2019 as shown in Figure 7.

Figure 5: Loan loss trends

Source: (MBIN's Annual Statements; FRED)

Figure 6: Loan reserve trends

Source: (MBIN's Annual Statements; FRED)

Figure 7: Non-performing loans trends

Source: (MBIN's Annual Statements; FRED)

Consequently, MBIN's balance sheet is under growing pressure as it now has to make higher loan loss recognitions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, the bank's loan charge-offs increased from 0.01% in the last quarter of 2019 to 0.05% in the period ended March 2020. Its nonperforming assets also increased from 0.08% in 2019 to 0.1% in 2020. These outcomes are attributable to MBIN's loan portfolio being dominated by commercial and real estate, which have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. Admittedly, MBIN realized significantly higher revenues and profits in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 2019's last quarter. However, this was largely due to what can be regarded as a one-off profit on the sale of loans. The inference is that MBIN will find its balance sheet and revenues coming under growing pressure as the pandemic sinks the economy into a lengthy recession. Admittedly, the banking industry will face similar pressures in coming quarters. Nonetheless, MBIN's net income in 2020 of $24.6 million was driven by a $18.5 million or 701% increase in gains from loan sales. Without this conspicuous income item and keeping other factors constant, MBIN would have realized a net income of $6.1 million in 2020, a decline from $10.6 million realized in the first quarter of 2019. Current conditions make it increasingly unlikely that MBIN will realize a similar gain as cash flows from loans become scarcer owing to job losses and business closures. This factor, coupled with a historic understating of risk exposure, makes MBIN's incomes particularly vulnerable to coming pressures compared to other banks that have at least met industry risk provisions.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MBIN has had a commendable profit and operational efficiency run over the last four years. Specifically, the bank has realized superior ROE and ROA compared to industry averages owing to a persistent push for operational efficiency through the use of technology. However, a deeper analysis of MBIN's risk strategies reveals that the bank has underestimated its loan portfolio's risk exposure compared to the industry. This is worsened by the fact that MBIN's nonperforming assets increased just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, the ongoing recession is expected to place MBIN's balance sheet and revenues under intensified pressure once one-off events disappear. Therefore, MBIN is a cautious buy where a purchase decision only ought to be made when it is evident that management has revised its risk strategies to reflect the growing reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.