I estimate that less than 50% of their stores will have been open throughout the second quarter and that investors should expect revenue to be lower than $ 70 million.

Since the day that I published my last article on Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY), the stock has declined by over 25%. During the same period, the S&P 500 has gone up by more than 5%. Though I would like to toot my own horn and say my bearish call could have given my readers an alpha of about 30%, I believe something else was occurring behind the scenes that went beyond my analysis. I believe I found it.

Figure 1 - PLAY's Stock

Source: Yahoo Finance

The subsequent days after the earnings release, the stock went up and stayed above the red line for thirteen calendar days. Then the stock fell below $ 14.63, which was the closing price of PLAY on the day of its earnings release. In my opinion, funds began to notice that Dave and Buster's stores were not reopening at the rate predicted by the company.

New Information On Dave And Buster's

During Dave and Buster's 1Q20 investors call, the company mentioned that they plan to have 95% (130) of their stores open by the end of July. In about eight days, July will be over. I looked through the company's SEC filings to see if they filed any document that would state how many stores they currently have open, and I found nothing. I then went to their website and checked the locations page, and reality kicked in quickly.

Figure 2 - Status of Dave and Buster's Stores

Open Closed Total Store Status 82 (60%) 55 (40%) 137

Source: Data from Dave and Buster's Locations Page and compiled into this spreadsheet by the analyst

As seen in figure 1, 40% of PLAY's locations are closed due to COVID-19. Maybe some of them reopened and then closed shortly after that, but I do not have this information available to prove that this indeed happened. Since there are only eight days left in July, I do not believe that the company will be able to open the number of stores necessary to hit the 95% mark. There is a high probability that it will not have more than 60% of its locations open by the end of 2Q20 (early August).

So here is some quick math that I did to see what could be the effect of these stores not reopening. I estimated that less than 50% of their stores would have been open throughout the second quarter. The average quarterly store sales in 1Q19 were $ 2.86 million. Since restaurants reduced their capacity by 50%, in theory, the average store now should bring in $ 1.43 million (I believe I am being generous). If only 50% of PLAY's stores were open during the current quarter, the net revenue should be around $ 69 million. Assuming a gross margin of 82% (1Q19's gross margin), and operating expenses of $200 million (11% less than 1Q20), interest expenses of 6.2 million, and a tax credit of 37.5 million (probably bearish), the company could have a net loss in 2Q20 of $ 188 million (-3.97 EPS).

Conclusion

According to Yahoo Finance, the average earnings per share estimate for this coming quarter was $-1.41, almost half of my estimate. The lowest estimate was $ -2.10. I believe these estimates are based upon the guidance that the company released during its 1Q20 investors' call. Since the stores are not reopening at the pace that PLAY predicted, these estimates are technically too bullish. I expect that a large negative earnings surprise will occur in 2Q20 and for this reason, I am very bearish on PLAY.

If you like what you read, please "Follow" me via Seeking Alpha. I typically only cover the Brazilian markets, the Robotics Industry, and the Food Industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PLAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.