IG Group (OTCQX:IGGHY) just reported full year results for the 2020 financial year, which showed stellar performance. However, this was largely expected by the market as IG had already disclosed many positive trading updates over previous months regarding the increase in market volatility and the benefits that this volatility had delivered in terms of revenues for the company. Industry peers such as CMC Markets (OTC:CCMMF) and Plus500 (OTC:PLSQF) also have been reporting strong numbers.

Due to the market’s already high expectation, IG's share price has actually dipped following the full year results and I believe this offers an opportunity for investors to either buy or add to existing positions. The long-term thesis that I highlighted in my previous article remains, as I believe IG will to continue to deliver sustained growth through strong client acquisition and retention.

Source: thetimes.co.uk

Full year results

The huge increase in market volatility that was experienced in Q4 (ending May 2020) pushed IG into a record year in terms of revenues, standing at £649 million (+36% year on year). These revenue figures were largely expected though as IG had already predicted it would deliver at these levels in their pre-close update on June 4th. Nonetheless, it proved once again IG's position as a hedge to broader market poor performance. When volatility spikes, IG benefits from both the number of active clients and also the revenue per client increasingly hugely.

IG saw active clients grow 34% across the year to 240,000 and they also added 97,000 new clients. Some new clients would have joined and then become inactive but these are very positive indicators. Whilst this large spike in trading volume may only seem a temporary rise, IG will continue to benefit over the long term as many of these new clients will continue to trade with them over the years to come providing further future revenues and profits.

These new clients not only benefited IG in terms of revenue, but also contributed to the company's profitability. Thanks to the fourth quarter, IG saw profitability increase 50% year on year to £240 million after-tax representing 65.3p per share for the year. This profit was very strong, but there was also an increase in operating costs (+24%) in order to manage the growth in client volumes and trading levels.

Whilst some investors may feel compelled to compare IG's results to that of CMC Markets, I would urge them not to see the two as exactly alike. Yes, CMC saw materially higher profit pre-tax of £98.7 million (up 1,400% year on year), however, due to the smaller size of CMC, their ability to scale profit and revenues is far easier and quicker than the larger IG. While CMC Markets' results were also compared to a previously weaker financial year than that of IG.

Source: IG Group FY2020 presentation - client growth

The most promising thing to come out of this recent volatility is how it will benefit IG over the long run. With IG's astute business model of strong risk management and risk limits, IG can deliver strong, sustainable growth going forward. Some investors may feel underwhelmed that IG's strategy of hedging clients' activity means they only make money from the split and fees and this may deliver reduced profits and revenues over the short term compared to companies that take higher risks, such as Plus500.

But over the long run, this gives IG the ability to deliver strong sustainable and material growth across all of their offerings. Without the potential hiccups associated with strong client performance. Plus500 experienced this risk back in 2018 where they lost £20 million in relation to the crypto-boom and Plus500 themselves being on the wrong side of their clients' trades.

In the results, IG also highlighted the benefits of their hedging strategy and strong credit risk management:

Market and credit risk were closely managed and clients were able to continue to trade, for example, when the market experienced a 30% gap in the price of oil in March and a brief move to negative oil price futures in April 2020. The Group has not experienced any loss-making days since 2015

This will allow IG to avoid the risk of bad debts over the long run. i.e. client debts that IG doesn't believe they will be able to retrieve.

Whilst IG's main markets such as CFD trading and spread betting continue to provide the core of their revenues, their stockbroking offering offers a growth catalyst going forward. As IG highlighted in the results, the company saw an increase of 17,900 new stock trading accounts. The majority of these will most likely 'stick' with IG, as they invest and build a portfolio for the long run.

Source: IG Group FY2020 presentation - Core markets client base distribution

Looking at the full year results without the increase in volatility experienced in Q4, IG was still going to deliver year on year growth from the prior year. While Q1-3 2020 only showed a small year on year revenue increase of 3%, that is a strong performance as Q1-3 2019 included a quarter (Q1) of trading before the new ESMA regulations came into force. These tighter regulations significantly impacted IG's trading by limiting clients’ amount of leverage.

If we instead compare IG's Q1-3 2020 revenues to their Q2-4 2019 revenues which followed the change in regulations, we see that IG's quarterly average revenue was up 26%, driven by an 8% increase in clients. This proved how well IG has adapted following the regulatory crunch in 2019 to return to revenue growth across their offerings - another reason to believe they can sustain growth over the long run.

One other benefit of these strong results and increase in volatility is that IG can reinvest into their technology to improve the overall service they offer. The company invested a total of £10 million to enhance technology resilience and support their next stage of opportunities.

IG's CEO June Felix highlighted this in the full year results:

Our focus is on providing a first-class service to sophisticated clients wanting to trade our products across a range of global financial markets. IG’s continued investment in people and technology will further improve our platform and continue to deliver the new functionality and capabilities that our clients expect. Our clients are one of our most important stakeholders and our interests are aligned with theirs. Our success is built on their long-standing support and loyalty. In FY20, we experienced growing client demand across the world for IG’s products and services even prior to the exceptional period in Q4, and delivered record results.

IG also has a strategy of transitioning more and more retail clients into more profitable ‘professional clients’ who are allowed to trade with greater leverage. Professional clients currently account for more than half of IG's revenues. Investments in the trading platform will help to keep IG as a first choice for this audience.

I believe that one of the predominant disappointments from the full year results was that IG did not increase their dividend for the full year. One of June Felix's main strategies was to return IG to dividend growth when it was appropriate to do so. Many, such as me, felt this strong year fueled by a strong Q4 would be the perfect time to do so. However, IG did not increase this dividend and kept it constant at 43.2p:

The Board reiterates its intention to maintain the 43.2 pence per share annual cash dividend until the Group’s earnings allow for progressive dividends.

The board clearly saw it as unsuitable to pay an enhanced dividend on the back of one quarter of increased volatility and as such did not increase it despite the overall growth. Whilst this has disappointed shareholders and the market, it will benefit IG over the long run as they use the funds to reinvest in the business and generate long-term returns. However, for the share price to fall 10% on the back of this results announcement is a huge overreaction and offers a strong buying opportunity in shares. IG's dividend now stands at 6% for a highly cash-generative and growing business.

Valuation

Off the back of the full year results, IG now trades on a historic P/E of just over 11x, which is unbelievably cheap for a well-diversified dominant and growing play in the online trading sector. As IG transitions more clients to professional status and continues its geographical expansion to the US and Asia, the company will continue to grow revenues and profitability. Whilst IG's profitability could be lower in 2021 than 2020, as volatility will most likely won't be as strong, I still expect a strong year to be delivered as volatility has carried into their Q1 2021.

I believe that a fairer valuation metric for IG would be 14x to 16x current earnings giving a target price of 914p to 1044p. Whilst this would be a more pricey multiple than its peers CMC (13x) and Plus500 (8.1x), there should be a premium for long-term sustainable growth. The likes of Plus500 are still under threat from strong client performance which can affect profitability and that's why it trades at such a cheap valuation. I also see IG as a far less risky investment as the company has the ability to respond well to regulatory crunches that come its way.

Regulatory crunches still remain an issue and can considerably affect shareholder value such as in 2016 and 2019, IG's diversification of offerings and geographies helps to mitigate this, whilst they also build a loyal client base for the long run.

Conclusion

IG continues to offer a very attractive investment at current levels, and I have just used the recent dip to add to my already large position. I see this dip as a large overreaction to a dividend disappointment while IG continues to develop its client base and expand its operation across many geographies and offerings, such as binary options in the US. Q4 proved that IG could manage an increase in volatility well whilst also managing credit risk to reduce the risk of bad debts. Whilst the current times in the market still remain uncertain, IG's strong position as a hedge to poor market performance and its long-term sustainable growth strategy makes it a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGGHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.