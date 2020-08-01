Why REITs Will Outperform In Down Decades

We then show why and how REITs can grow their income and produce strong total returns no matter what the stock market is doing.

We review some of their reasons and some contrasting optimistic aspects.

Many observers expect historically low returns from the stock market in the decade ahead.

In the comments on one of our recent articles on REITs, two readers were conversing about future market returns. They repeated the common view that returns would be lower over the next decade or two.

These readers considered even a 10% total return to be unlikely for REITs, as for “the market” generally. We disagree strongly about (well-managed) REITs.

This is the first of two articles describing how and why REITs can grow independently of the overall stock market and overall economy. This reflects key differences between REITs and ordinary C-corporations.

Today, we review some of the reasons why many think the stock market will offer low returns over the next decade. We also say a bit about why these views might be too negative.

Then we show how REITs differ and describe things they are doing to grow value above and beyond organic rent growth. In the next article, we discuss the real magic that can let them supercharge their growth: Accretive equity issuance.

But first, we discuss the case for low growth ahead and how C-corporations grow in value. Then we compare and contrast REITs.

The Case For Low Market Returns Ahead

One can find many forecasts that stock market returns will be lower over the next decade than they have been for the past few. Schwab, for example, expects lackluster earnings and economic growth, along with low interest rates and low inflation.

Regarding economic growth, it's well known that the growth of real gross domestic product (“GDP”) in the US has slowed. (See Figure 1.) Having exceeded 3% in the 1990s and in several earlier periods, real GDP growth has been more like 2% since 2000.

Figure 1. Growth of real US GDP. Source.

There are many theories about the reasons for this falloff. One powerful one is the displacement of private capital by government debt.

Whatever the explanation, it seems plausible that the overall stock market may grow more slowly in response. If one has 2% GDP growth, 2% dividends, and 2% inflation, one gets a nominal total return of 6%.

Some argue that we are already in an era of low returns, save for the FAANGM stocks (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google/Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)). Their share of the S&P 500 market cap has increased from 8% to 25% during the past seven years (Figure 2).

Figure 2. The FAANGM stocks have taken up an increasing share of the market cap of the S&P 500. Source.

Another argument that the stock market will grow more slowly ahead is reversion to the mean. We’ve seen the S&P 500 triple from early 2009 to the end of 2019. Surely we will be in for a low phase next.

An issue with this argument is that while one can see reversion to the mean in retrospect, it's not causal. On some timescale, the average market growth since 2009 may return to the historical rate. If it's to do so, some periods of lower growth will have to happen. But there's no guarantee of either development.

Why Stock Prices Grow

Now we turn our attention to individual companies. Fundamentally, a stock grows in value because there are increases in earnings larger than the dilution from issuing new shares.

Beyond that, momentum can play a role in both up and down directions. This is not our focus here. We are interested in long-term trends.

There are many sources of increases of earnings. First, let’s review some “old economy” sources:

Expansion with the economy

Product improvements

Increase of market share

Successful mergers and acquisitions

For large, mature firms there are definite limits to growth:

Maturing of the industry

Rate of growth of the economy

Saturation of market share

One of us (“RPD”) grew up in the 1960s and 1970s. Technology was getting started, but the computer revolution was in the distant future. In that era, the main reasons one heard for increases of earnings were these.

In that era, innovation, startups, and creative destruction were a far smaller presence than they are today. Even as late as 1996, when RPD moved to the University of Michigan, most universities felt conflicted about encouraging their research to be used to start profit-making enterprises. This is a sharp contrast to today, when they all see helping to contribute to economic growth as a key part of their mission.

In recent decades, we have seen the computer revolution and then the internet revolution. With these, the growth of earnings in the US has returned to the transformational creation of wealth last seen on a large scale in the late 19th Century.

In such eras, many companies grow for innovative, “new economy” reasons:

Creation of new industries

Creation of new products

Rapid technological advances

Of course, all these things did happen at some level throughout the 20th Century. But since 1980 the pace has accelerated.

This time the change may be permanent. Every university now has programs aimed at enabling entrepreneurship. A young person can sensibly plan to have a career working in or developing startup companies.

We have no expectations regarding the future of C-corporations overall or their stock prices. Slower growing because of the drag of government debt? Continued fast growth from disruptive innovation? Time will tell.

Figure 3. Some of the courses offered through the University of Michigan Center for Entrepreneurship. Source.

On balance, we are more optimistic on the future of stocks from C-corporations than many commentators. But as we show next, the dynamics that lead REITs to grow in value are quite different.

It's Different for an Apartment Landlord

We can see part of why REITs are different by thinking about a landlord who owns apartments. I’ve known landlords who just held their buildings and used the rent for income. Nothing wrong with that.

Even so, landlords have these options for increasing their income:

Make improvements so the apartments garner higher rents.

Sell improved apartment buildings and then invest the proceeds in other, improvable apartments.

Rinse and repeat.

You can see this as a variation on the ever popular “fix and flip” investments in housing.

The landlord is subject to his local housing market. If there's overbuilding, his rents will suffer, and vice versa. He needs to avoid being overleveraged to survive such periods.

Figure 4. A landlord does not need a strong stock market to increase his income. Source.

The point here is that this basic plan toward growing wealth over time is viable independently of the growth of the local or national economy. People need housing and the market for apartment housing always includes variations in property quality and rent.

Figure 5. The approaches to growth used by AVB. Source: AVB investor presentation.

It's Different for REITs too

Apartment REIT AvalonBay (AVB) has a nice slide showing how they grow their value. (See Figure 5). Two of these platforms connect with the story mentioned above for the private landlord.

The item labeled “Redevelopment” refers to the first item mentioned above. The item labeled “Acquisitions | Dispositions” refers to disposing of fully valued properties and acquiring new ones they can redevelop. Many REITs describe this as “Capital Recycling.”

AVB also develops new properties. Beyond that, they may find opportunities to accrete value via mergers and acquisitions.

Camden Property (CPT) has a nice slide summarizing their Capital Recycling, shown as Figure 6. They increased their monthly revenue per occupied residence at a 7.4% CAGR, while also increasing their number of residences. They also added residences so that their Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) increased during that period by a 9.7% CAGR.

Our main point today is that continuing to do this does not depend on how fast GDP grows or on how fast C-corp stocks appreciate.

Figure 6. Capital Recycling by CPT and its results. Source.

These approaches are not limited to apartment REITs. They are possible in several REIT sectors, including all types of housing, offices, shopping centers, hotels, and even industrial buildings. Office REIT Boston Properties (BXP), for example, boasts of their “rich history of developing, acquiring and divesting of assets to maximize shareholder value in all economic cycles.”

BXP summarizes their growth and returns story as follows. Their projected overall CAGR from pre-leased projects in development is 2.9%. Their five-year average grown in same property Net Operating Income (“NOI”) has been 2.8%. Their five-year average dividend yield has been 3.4%.

Add these up and you get 9.1% as an approximate expected total return. In shopping centers, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) used the approaches described above to grow their NOI at a 6.2% CAGR over the past nine years, while paying a dividend near 3%. These sorts of numbers are typical of what one sees from many REITs.

No Market Saturation

In most REIT sectors, REITs own a very small fraction of the total real estate. Figure 7 shows numbers from Green Street. What this means is that nearly all REITs have the opportunity to grow by all the mechanisms we’ve discussed.

Figure 7. Fractional ownership of their sector by REITs is generally small. Source: Green Street Advisors.

All REITs are in principle subject to competition from overbuilding, as seems to have hit the storage sector recently. The best REITs select locations that help insulate them from overbuilding.

As an example, Federal Realty emphasizes finding first-ring suburban locations where new development is not trivial and there is limited competition. The net lease REITs emphasize owning properties at advantageous locations, such as busy intersections.

In addition, overbuilding tends to be local. And it's tough for an individual landlord to hold properties in multiple regions. REITs, in contrast, generally emphasize geographic diversification. This increases their resilience.

Conclusions

We believe that real estate should be part of any diversified investment portfolio. REITs are an excellent way to invest in real estate.

The discussion above has shown why REITs can grow whether or not the overall stock market rises. REITs have a couple of other advantages.

In addition to gaining geographically diversification from REITs, one can spread REIT investments across many economic sectors, providing yet another type of diversification.

At High Yield Landlord, we specialize in finding and investing in undervalued REITs. Over time, the market will discover their actual value, and then we can reap the rewards.

