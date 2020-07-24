NTIC has a very liquid balance sheet and no debt providing a significant margin of safety for patient investors.

Natur-Tec had been growing at a 40% CAGR prior to COVID-19 and is set to resume 30% growth in a post-COVID-19 world.

ZERUST Oil & Gas could be set to benefit from regulation changes that would open up a $1 billion opportunity with a superior solution.

ZERUST Industrial is a stable margin, better than GDP growth business that will benefit from a global auto recovery.

NTIC has a fair value range of $12-23 per share for 40% to 180% return potential with an initial price target of $12 on a 15-20x the base case fiscal 2022 EPS results

Price: $8.36

Market Cap: $78m

ADV: 18,000 shares

Quick Thesis: Northern Technologies International (NTIC) ("Northern Tech") is a micro-cap industrial company whose primarily corrosion protection product (40% auto) will see a rebound as the global industrial economy rebounds. In addition, Natur-Tec compostable products were growing north of 30% pre-COVID-19 and should return to these growth rates once COVID-19 is behind us. Lastly, Northern Tech has an interesting application for the oil & gas industry that has yet to "take-off" but as described in this report, in the next year potential changes to regulations could create the tipping point for meaningful, medium-term growth at high margins.

Business:

Northern Technologies International has essentially three business lines: 1) ZERUST Industrial, 2) ZERUST Oil & Gas, and 3) Natur-Tec. Key recent growth markets include China and India.

Between fiscal 2013 and 2019, ZERUST Industrial has grown at a 6-Year CAGR of 12% to reach $33m

Between fiscal 2013 and 2019, ZERUST Oil & Gas has grown at a 6-Year CAGR of 18% to reach $2.7m

Between fiscal 2015 and 2019, NTIC China has grown at a 4-Year CAGR of 87% to reach $13m

Between fiscal 2015 and 2019, Northern Tech's India JV business has grown at a 4-Year CAGR of 70% to reach $8m

ZERUST Industrial

This business is a family of rust and corrosion products including plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, and diffusers.

The Company's technical service consultants will work with Ford (NYSE:F), for example, to spec in ZERUST to protect pistons purchased from a supplier like Cummins for the life of the vehicle model's production life. The ZERUST packaging protects the ferrous metal part from rusting as the part moves from Cummins's manufacturing facility to a Ford motor plant's vehicle production line where the plastic packaging is removed, and the part installed in the vehicle. The packaging is a very small component of the overall price of product. Rust and corrosion protection are necessary for many industrial products such as metal stamping, ball bearings, marine, and mining equipment.

Northern Tech prices at a 20-50% premium to plan plastic packaging without any protective coating. Prior to developing this technology, oil and grease were predominately used, which was not expensive to apply, but the clean-up could run the total cost to 2-3x the expense of ZERUST.

Not surprisingly, the automotive industry is the most important global market for ZERUST Industrial products. However, Northern Tech has been successful in creating applications in new markets such as electronics, marine, general industrial. Today, management estimates automotive-related sales are 40% of ZERUST Industrial sales versus 60-70% 3-5 years ago and 70-80% a decade ago.

Besides plastic or paper packaging, the Company has added liquid-based rust removers, fast-acting powder-based products, and other new applications that have expanded ZERUST use cases.

Since fiscal 2013, ZERUST Industrial sales have grown at a 12% CAGR, well ahead of GDP.

Northern Tech's ZERUST patents expired in 1995 when margins were in the +/- 60% range according to management. Margins have since stabilized in the low 40% range and the company differentiates itself from other commodity-based competitors VCI (volatile corrosion inhibitor) service providers by employing engineers to work closely with customers on the right solution for different product lines, cutting fluids, Ph levels and so on so the chemical packaging offers superior protection of metal parts.

In the Company's most recent proxy, management indicated the global market potential at an estimated $520m. ZERUST would appear to have approximately low-20s share then. The Company's competitors tend to offer commodity versions rather than consultative sales allowing ZERUST to maintain premium pricing and above-industry growth. Again, since fiscal 2013, sales have increased at a 12% CAGR.

ZERUST Industrial gross profit margins have been stable:

ZERUST Oil & Gas

Although Northern Tech has been a supplier of rust and corrosion products to oil & gas customers prior to fiscal 2015, the revenue amounts were de minimis (less than $1m in fiscal 2013 sales). In fiscal 2015, the Company developed an exciting new application for the oil & gas market, specifically oil storage tanks, pipelines, and other applications like offshore oil rigs and undersea pipes.

The long-running solution is cathodic protection, where the metal is made a cathode of an electrochemical cell. The metal to be protected connects to a more easily corroded sacrificial metal that acts as an anode (Wikipedia). This "standard" method has a few shortcomings, namely, it creates gaps in the protection and has a relatively short life - approximately every five years it needs to be replaced. Northern Tech made a derivative of its core ZERUST technology whereby a liquid leaves a layer of protective coating that satisfies the three primarily shortcomings of the cathodic method: it provides a better protection layer (no gaps), lasts considerably longer (15+ year on average) and does not require the tanks to come out of service for maintenance. Furthermore, its one-third the cost of cathodic protection, which is a two-hundred-year-old technology.

A Market Worth Pursuing:

There are approximately 100,000 fixed, large diameter storage tanks in the US and 2,500,000 miles of pipeline likely needing one casing for every other mile. The ASPs for projects can range from $25k to $200k, and the CFO says margins run in the 65% range vs. low 40s for ZERUST Industrial. The ZERUST Oil & Gas addressable market is many times larger than ZERUST Industrial. Thus, it is rather disappointing that ZERUST Oil & Gas has grown at a 4-Year CAGR of 9.6% from FY 2015-19 on a FY 2015 revenue base of $1.9m.

Alas, the oil & gas industry is slow, apparently, very slow to change. Northern Tech has joint development arrangements with industry stalwarts like Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI). The Company has been invited to present the technical details at Chevron. As the CFO told me, "People know the technology." The most logical explanation for the slow adoption is, unlike cathodic protection, ZERUST is not a part of the American Petroleum Institute (API) code/guidelines. And since ZERUST is not regulated, customers are required to receive an exception to implement ZERUST for corrosion protection of tank bottoms, pipelines, and other applications. Fortunately, Norther Tech with the support of Exxon and other industry titans is working with the API to certify ZERUST into their future regulations. This is expected to be accomplished within +/- eight months. Northern Tech's current oil & gas sales have predominately come from using ZERUST in conjunction with cathodic protection, which is redundant and clearly costs more than using either individually.

Northern Tech sells its solution via service organizations and these organizations may be reluctant to give up the economics of cathodic protection (higher price, shorter life) in exchange for ZERUST. Northern Tech will need its customers like Exxon, Chevron, Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), and Kinder Morgan to pull demand from the service providers. This bears watching once/if ZERUST is included in the API's specifications.

Natur-Tec

Natur-Tec biobased and compostable plastics are manufactured using Northern Tech's proprietary/patented technologies and are intended to replace conventional plastics. Natur-Tec has grown at a 43% CAGR from FY 2013-19 with sales moving from $2m to $17.6m. The gross margins have averaged 25% from FY 2014-19 with a low of 22% in FY 2019 and a high of 27% in FY 2017-18. Management believes the business can grow at +/- 30% with gross margins in the 28-30% range (margins are in the high-20s/low-30s for resin sales).

On the surface, the idea that a ~$75m market-cap company has a proprietary/patented compostable replacement for plastics sounds too good to be true. And in a way, it is. Natur-Tec works in a closed-loop system, meaning its addressable market is much smaller with examples being sports stadiums, colleges or the Google campus where compostable garbage bags or compostable cutlery is collected and incinerated in a closed system. Northern Tech is not selling products or resins to suppliers of Starbucks to replace plastic straws that end of in the regular garbage.

In order to develop this market, Northern Tech initially worked with outsourced manufacturers to make end products sold predominately on the West Coast to food service or janitorial/sanitation distributors whose customers were looking to meet more stringent local regulations. In certain jurisdictions (again primarily on the West Coast), employers of a certain size are mandated to compost part of their waste. A new "Silver" LEED-certified building would be required to compost waste. Since then, Northern Tech has set-up an India JV and is now selling through its NTIC China subsidiary resin for industries like apparel (Levi's is a customer). The garment industry is ideal since apparel is packaged in plastic for distribution. The model will likely evolve into more of a resin provider than end products. It's important to note that India has banned single use plastics and China is phasing out the use over the next five years, which should create a decent runway for continued high growth.

In terms of competition, Cargill had been trying for a couple years to develop the resin know-how, but recently partnered with Natur-Tec to develop products for Cargill's brands of cutlery. Natur-Tec's patented process has at least three advantages: superior heat protection, strength, and cost.

The Holy Grail would be municipalities, cities, and towns requiring compostable products. Minneapolis has looked to ban plastics, but cities need compost industrial facilities set-up, consumers would need to separate their garbage even more and refuge companies would have to collect it in separate containers. Nevertheless, there is plenty of runway from stadiums, colleges, businesses, LEED-certified buildings, and international to drive growth at high rates for several years.

Management is open to spinning out Natur-Tec once it reaches $30-40m in sales for what it's worth.

Medium-term Guidance

Management sees an opportunity to grow overall sales at approximately 20% per year driven by double-digit ZERUST Industrial sales, 30% Natur-Tec sales, and an improved ZERUST Oil & Gas sales outlook post receiving API certification. Northern Tech does not own manufacturing (for the most part), meaning the gross profits should flow through to EBIT less any increases in R&D, S&M, and G&A, which is expected to grow much slower in the +5-6 range. In the words of the CFO, the Company was trending toward a $1 per share pre-COVID-19.

The valuation section presents several different scenarios for what the Company could earn in fiscal 2022 and 2023. In past conference calls, management has indicated their goal is to reach hundreds of millions in sales and $2-$4-$6 in earnings (pre-split). Take that for what it is (skeptical).

The Quality of the Business

How does the qualitative description of the business match-up against the quantitative metrics? In short, it's not great. Historical ROIC and ROE metrics are underwhelming.

8-Year CAGR

Net sales: +14% | JV Operations: +1.3% | EBIT: +4.5% | N.I.: +4.8% | EPS: +2.8% | EBITDA: +5.8%... Ugh.

Part of the reason returns looks subpar is management has been investing for growth. The ZERUST Oil & Gas and Natur-Tec businesses have required approximately $2.5m and $2.2m in annual costs over the past several years. This equates to roughly $0.50 per year in pre-tax expenses. The oil & gas initiative has been very slow to develop, and the operations continue to operate at or below breakeven. Natur-Tec has only recently turned profitable. Natur-Tec reported $10m and $17m in fiscal 2018 and 2019 sales, respectively. In 2019, at 27.3%, gross margins equate to $2.74m in gross profits minus $2.2m in costs for a small profit of $500k.

Moreover, those who have read my other write-ups will recognize my appreciation for three important factors in micro-cap investing: 1) reversion-to-the-mean, 2) taking advantage of Wall Street's extrapolation of near-term results into future results, and 3) what Nassim Taleb describes at positive optionality.

The kiss of death in micro/small-cap investing is a misjudged business (lower quality) with a poor capital structure. This type of set-up offers negative optionality. It is the Achilles' heel of value investing: the value trap. Northern Tech has at least 2 of the three factors from above: positive optionality (balance sheet/cash flows/low capital intensity) and a high degree of near-term extrapolation of results into the future as industrial cyclicals eventually recover.

Let's look at what NTIC's stock price did between calendar 2016 and 2018:

In the 1H of calendar 2016, an investor had a chance to acquire NTIC shares between $5 and $7 per share (with a massive margin of safety on cash, net working capital ex-cash, no debt). Northern Tech's sales had decelerated from 13% growth in fiscal 2015 to less than 9% in fiscal 2016 and EBITDA margins declined from 15% to 5%. Then, over the course of fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018, sales increased 20% and 30%, respectively. And EBITDA margins improved from 5% in fiscal 2015 to 15% in fiscal 2016 and then again to 19% in fiscal 2017. By the middle of calendar 2018, NTIC was trading at a high of $20 per share (a return of approximately 225%). From fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2018, Northern Tech's ROIC and ROE went from 1.9% and -1.8% (unadjusted) to 5.9% and 6.6% in fiscal 2017 and 9.4% and 12% in fiscal 2018. It went from a mediocre business to a decent/good business and the appreciation in the stock price extrapolated those results into the future.

Ownership

Patrick Lynch, CEO owns 15.2% individually and through Intra Alia Holding Company, an entity of which he is a 47% shareholder.

The CFO owns 2.5%. What I don't like: management is compensated on adjusted EBITOI (OI = other income). I'd rather seen a ROIC or ROE metric included among others. And the senior executives are very well compensated for running a micro-cap company. This is not that unusual for a quasi-family-run business.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of May 31, 2020, Northern Tech has $1.15 per share in cash and $0 debt. The balance sheet had another $1.90 in net working capital, ex-cash, and there's another $1.00 in cash and $1.10 in working capital from Investments in JVs. Adding these line items up equates to approximately $5 in value, net.

For the T9M of fiscal 2020, Northern Tech has generated $3m in CFFO and spent $450k in capital expenditures. The company has averaged about $2m in FCF from fiscal 2013 to fiscal 2019 with its best year of $5.5m and worst year of -$2.3m.

Risks

Although probably not in most investors time horizon, the transition from ICE to BEV and the reduction in moving parts in vehicle engines will likely hurt ZERUST Industrial sales.

There is a risk of too much optimism on ZERUST Oil & Gas to penetrate the storage tanks, pipelines, and other applications once regulations are in place to support their solution.

The API may fail altogether or in a timely manner to amend its framework.

Natur-Tec may not be able to sustain +/- 30% growth that it has historically. Some of its core customers like sports stadiums, universities, and business campuses may not have fans, students, and employees returning for a long period of time.

JVs may fail to temporarily distribute dividends thus hurting near-term results more than expected.

The assumptions in fiscal 2022 and 2023 are based on fiscal 2019 as the base year due to the disruptions from COVID-19. It's possible fiscal 2019 is the wrong starting point for growth in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 thus rendering the assumptions too aggressive.

Northern Tech is thinly-trading and outside of any major index.

The economic recovery may plateau or not fully develop over the next 2-3 years to drive operating leverage.

Valuation Framework

Key Assumptions:

ZERUST Industrial growth of 7% and 9% in FY 2022 and FY 2023, respectively

ZERUST Oil & Gas growth of 35% and 50% on 35% and 50% unit growth and no pricing on ASPs of $25k

Natur-Tec growth of 30%

ZERUST Industrial gross margins of 41.8%, in-line with 7-Year Average

ZERUST Oil & Gas gross margins of 65%

Natur-Tec gross margins of 23% below prior peak of 27% and management long-term guidance of 28%

OpEx growth at 8%, above management's guidance of +5-6%

Key Assumptions:

ZERUST Industrial growth of 10% and 10% in FY 2022 and FY 2023, respectively more in-line with the low-end of management's medium-term guidance

ZERUST Oil & Ga growth of 50% and 84% on 50% and 75% unit growth and 5% price increases on ASPs of $25k

Natur-Tec growth of 35%

ZERUST Industrial gross margins of 42%, a little ahead of the 7-Year Average

ZERUST Oil & Gas gross margins of 65%

Natur-Tec gross margins of 28% in-line with the low-end of management's guidance

OpEx growth of 6% in-line with management's guidance

Fair value under draconian expectations:

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.