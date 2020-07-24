EOG stock has been rising into earnings despite the prospect they will disappoint when they are released.

Introduction

This article continues our series on shale drillers with staying power to avoid restructuring, and thus a wipe-out of common stockholders, and make it to better days. A time in the not too distant future when from an emerging gap between supply and demand that will become glaringly obvious.

We think EOG fits in this category, with assets that can be produced profitably at prices we are seeing now. A review of this company, pros and cons, follows. First let's review our basic thesis.

The Shale-scape continues to implode

Baker Hughes

We think the continued decline in the rig count is largely due to the absence of the marginal players-holders of marginal acreage, etc. Oil prices have rebounded to the point where the more robust players, Occidental (OXY), Chevron (CVX) BP (BP) and others can begin to add back capex that was withheld in the first quarter. We should begin to see some inklings of this as Q2 announcements come rolling in.

Bankruptcies are on the rise in the shale patch, and with them will come an auctioning off of drilling acreage that was previously held by now bankrupt companies. Not every company will find a path to Chapter 11 reorganization. Many will be forced into Chapter 13, dissolution by creditors. Others may take buyout deals from the larger companies. Either way, choice acreage will come onto the market and add to the available drilling locations to the survivors.

It is worth noting that drilling was on the decline in the shale patch at WTI prices we are now just dreaming about. This is the true beginning of the end of the shale miracle, where "Joe the Ragman" could empty out his kids' college fund and drill a well, getting rich in the process - at least on paper. The economics of the oil market were already telling us this tomfoolery was coming to an abrupt, screeching halt. Going forward, as I have been predicting for over a year now, only the best will prosper at prices that we are likely to see in the next few months, $45-55/bbl.

We think EOG (EOG) will be one of the companies with staying power to keep its head above water and pick over the remains of those who fall.

Note: This article appeared in the Daily Drilling Report in early July.

EOG - Liquidity And cash flow

One of the first metrics we've been looking at is the liquidity of the company. Simply put, is there enough positive cash flow, cash on hand, and credit availability to meet its ongoing needs?

EOG

This slide from the company's last earnings presentation suggests that two of the most important boxes are ticked here: cash on hand, and credit availability. For a company with EOG's capitalization, ~$26 bn, having this kind of ready cash available is becoming increasingly rare.

As regards cash flow, the company generated $2.584 bn in OCF for Q1, with capex consuming $1.633 bn of that, leaving $971 mm of FCF. After dividends and other balance sheet items, the company was left with $9.8 mm on its books.

Two important points for investors and ones we are increasingly turning to as these potential shale debacle survivors are reviewed are: dividend coverage -which was just raised to $0.38/share - and coverage of capex from cash flow. In the case of EOG, both of these boxes are ticked. It is sometimes said that the safest dividend is one that has just been raised. I'll leave that alone for you to ponder as you see fit.

Core acreage positions

EOG

A quick look at this slide from the linked presentation shows that EOG's strength lies in two key basins, the Permian and the Eagle Ford. 85% of its production is sourced from those two well-known plays with optimal pipeline access to markets on the Gulf Coast.

A word on the Bakken. Since this article first came out behind the paywall, a lot of uncertainty has entered the market regarding the major pipeline serving this play. There are a lot of dynamics in play right now, but basically a ruling to shut down and empty the Dakota Access Pipeline is on the table. Further litigation is pending. Whatever the outcome, and opinions vary as to how this will actually play out, there exists a possibility that Bakken oil could become stranded, with no export options other than rail.

A big part of the original rationale for the DAPL was to eliminate railing crude, which after a couple of well-publicized mishaps has lost favor. The point of this commentary is to highlight the fact that EOG carries a relatively small risk in this situation.

Drilling efficiency in a key Delaware basin play

As you will note in the slide below, EOG is putting a lot of focus on the Wolfcamp U shale, one of the premium Delaware basin targets. The "U" stands for upper. Meaning that this is a reservoir at the top of the play, and thus easily accessed with the drill bit without a lot of complications - extra casing intervals, more expensive chemical costs to handle higher mud weights, etc. Things that can steal profit from the final tally on a particular well.

It also means that much of the organic content will be oil. I shouldn't need to list how that advantages the play. Succinctly it's more oil with less gas. That's a good thing these days.

EOG

One of the things we hope for in a prospective investment is that the company is exerting both technology and its pricing power to reduce unit costs.

Key metrics here are reduced drilling days to TD - total depth - and increased later footage completed. These two add up to a net cost reduction of about 10% over the last couple of years. That seems reasonable to me.

One note of caution

The Eagle Ford was the early breakout area for EOG. A comparison of premium undrilled locations in this play between what it claims now vs. a couple of years back points out an area of potential concern for investors. Over the last couple of years, these locations have declined from 2,425 to just around 1,900 today, as shown below.

EOG

This suggests that perhaps the best acreage in this play - drill sites that meet their internal metric of 30% IRR at $30 WTI - in EOG inventory has been drilled. This is not an immediate concern at the rate it is harvesting these drill sites, ~200 per year, giving 8-9 years of productive life if nothing happens.

Given the coming onslaught of Chapter 13 filings, we expect the company will be in a position to pick and choose among the rubble. In a future article, we'll have a look at some of these zombie companies to see what acreage might come available.

Could EOG be in play?

After the splash Chevron made this week with its stock swap and debt assumption offer for Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) (NE), the question arises: will there be more M&A activity as a result.

It's a fair question. With Q1 production of 874 mm BOEPD, it is a fairly fat target for cash flow. With net proved reserves of ~702 mm BOE, it is trading at pretty close to the in-ground value of these reserves at $40 oil, though.

Who could take a bite like that. Probably a lot of companies using the recently established CVX model of a stock swap. EOG's current price vs. proved reserves might also put off acquisitors on a per barrel cost in the $30s compared to the relative steal CVX got at roughly $3-5 BOE with NE.

I don't see EOG as a target given all of this. I see it more as a shopper in the coming months.

Your takeaway

Problems persist in the shale patch to be clear for every frog that could turn into a prince; there are several Gila monsters that will sap your capital and patience.

The company acted prudently and clawed back $3.0 bn in planned capex as prices declined. Most of its current spending will be in the two basins discussed previously and meet that industry-leading 30% IRR at $30 oil criterion driving an again industry-leading 14% ROCE.

Source

EOG is trading at significant discount to recent highs as the market has climbed a wall of worry. In the case of EOG, the worry appears to be misplaced. At current prices, the company is trading just under 6X EBITDA for 2019.

Source

The company could get a little cheaper when earnings are released, but probably not much. With no near-term maturities, thanks to a bond offering that addressed $1.25 bn in long-term debt that had been due in 2020-1, the company has plenty of running room to meet its 2024 $2.0 bn revolver maturity.

William Thomas, CEO EOG, comments in regards to a question about the future of shale development:

I think, looking into the future, as we said, we believe there's going to be a structural change in U.S. shale. There's going to be less players. I think, certainly, the industry is becoming more disciplined, and it will be even hyper-disciplined coming out of this downturn. So we believe there's going to be significant less capital invested in growth in the U.S.. And so -- and certainly, there will be substantially less growth. We have a hard time seeing that the U.S. production will be able to, certainly, in the next several years, get back up to the levels we've been just a few months ago. So in that lies a tremendous opportunities for the companies that survive, and it's an enormous opportunity for EOG. - Source

Hard to argue with any of the above rhetoric!

In summary, it's hard to poke a hole in the thesis for this company. It's cash positive and has recently raised its internally covered dividend. It has a long inventory of drilling prospects internally and the cash to go shopping when bargains appear. There is generally no more positive statement that can be made.

It has been rising in recent weeks, but I will be watching this one carefully for an entry point in the low $40s. An opportunity that could come when earnings are released. Hedges will cushion the actual impact to earnings, but they will be down from Q1 when the average realizations were higher across the board. Shut-ins will also impact earnings as they hit primarily in April and May.

Recent crude builds have moderated WTI's upward momentum, although prices are still above $41 as of this writing. Another build next week could provide just the opportunity we are looking for in EOG. In short we like EOG for growth and income potential and think at a small discount to current prices it represents an attractive valuation for risk-tolerant investors.

The company has also received buy ratings from key analysts in recent weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

