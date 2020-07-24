The shaft makes this story even better in future years. Alamos is playing the long game, and they will be greatly rewarded.

If we assume that there is upside to the current reserve/resource, then the economics of shaft expansion become even more compelling, and the NPV gap would widen further.

The company is looking to aggressively expand the output of the Island Gold mine, and sinking a shaft is the best option.

Over the last few years, Alamos has drastically increased the reserves and resources at Island Gold, and recent drill results show there is even more upside.

Alamos Gold (AGI) announced a major Phase III expansion project at its Island Gold mine last week. This new initiative will have a significant impact on the cash flow of the company, both short term and long term.

Before I get into the details, let's discuss the transformation of Island Gold since Alamos acquired the operation in 2017.

The Significant Expansion Of The Resource At An Even Richer Ore Grade

When the company bought the mine, Richmont (the previous owners) were having great exploration success as they were finding much higher grade ore at depth. At the time of the acquisition, Island Gold had 752,209 ounces of gold reserves at a grade of 9.26 g/t, and 995,717 ounces of inferred resources at 10.18 g/t. The known mineralization stopped at around ~1,300 m level.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

Over the last few years, Alamos has drastically increased the reserves and resources at Island Gold. At the end of 2019, there were over 3.5 million ounces (doubling the reserve/resource since acquiring the mine) and the grade has risen as well - which is not something that typically happens, as usually grade will drop when adding this many ounces to a resource base. But the lower Alamos goes, the richer the grade. The current resource dips down to the east and stops at around the 1,500-meter level (there has actually been more lateral expansion of the resource over the last few years). All three zones are open at depth, and the entire system could easily extend past 2,000 meters.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

Recent Drill Results Show The Potential Upside Of The Mine

It's highly likely that the resource will continue to expand. Exploration results released last week show that drilling is filling in some of the gaps between the resource at Island East, and also expanding to the east of Island Main at around the 1,000-meter level. High-grade ore is being discovered near current reserves and resources and in all areas of the mine.

One of the key drill holes was at Island Main, which intercepted a stunning 52.10 g/t over 10.31 meters just 150 meters east of the current reserves.

Island East Lower:

44.30 g/t Au over 2.25 m (MH21-04)

29.05 g/t Au over 4.86 m (620-MH2-01).

Island East Upper:

18.72 g/t Au over 3.64 m (620-616-07)

21.30 g/t Au over 2.24 m (620-616-02)

Island Main:

52.10 g/t Au over 10.31 m (840-566-01)

21.01 g/t Au over 4.26 m (840-566-06)

31.19 g/t Au over 2.22 m (840-572-02)

Island West:

25.41 g/t Au over 5.58 m (MH22-04)

(Source: Alamos Gold)

You can see these areas highlighted in green in the map below, which shows the potential to grow resources laterally, above the 1,500-meter level. It's possible, maybe even likely, that the current resource will be well over 4 million ounces just from these areas of focus. Everything below 1,500 meters represents additional upside.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

Details Of The Planned Phase III Expansion Vs. Other Scenarios Considered

When Alamos bought Island Gold, they did so on the assumption that the best was yet to come, and they have been proven right. Given the drastic increase in ounces and upside potential that remains, the company was evaluating different scenarios that would significantly expand the output of the operation.

Five scenarios were studied to see which one produced the best results. The first was just the current 1,200 tpd operation using ramps for material handling and no paste backfill plant. The second was the same design but with a paste plant. The third was a 1,600 tpd operation using ramp haulage and also with a paste plant. And the last two were 1,600 tpd and 2,000 tpd operations with shafts used for material handling along with a paste plant. As the directional arrows show, the ramp haulage scenarios resulted in increased operating costs, but lower capital costs. Despite having the highest initial capital cost, the economics of the 2,000 tpd shaft option are the best, and Alamos has chosen to move forward with this option.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

Sinking a shaft at Island Gold will be a major undertaking. In the near term, it will consume the majority of the cash flow that the mine generates, but the long-term benefits far outweigh the short-term reduction in free cash flow.

To understand why let's look at a few of the scenarios in more detail.

With the current 1,200 tpd operation, additional ventilation will be needed to mine the deeper sections of the ore body.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

The mining fleet will also need to increase to 18 haul trucks to mine the future production horizons, and it will be a 3.3 hour round trip from depth. Keep in mind that the resource maxes out around the 1,500-meter level. You can start to understand the problem with using a ramp for hauling ore to the surface if the mine gets deeper (which it most likely will).

(Source: Alamos Gold)

In the 1,600 tpd ramp haulage scenario, it's the same problem, but you have the additional complexity/costs as another ramp to surface needs to be developed as well as a second fresh air system.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

In this scenario, there will be 25 haul trucks required to support a 1,600 tpd operation. More trucks and higher tonnage will lower operating costs, but you are still dealing with a more inefficient system the further down in the mine you go.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

The 2,000 tpd shaft option offers many benefits. For starters, Alamos won't need the additional ventilation, and only 5 haul trucks will be required as the ore is skipped to the surface via the shaft (quite a contrast from the amount of trucks needed in the two scenarios discussed above, and a huge savings in operating costs). A shaft will also allow early access to the high-grade gold at depth.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

But spending over a couple hundred million dollars sinking a shaft isn't just about what this will do for the current mine plan, it's about the enormous benefits it will provide in the future should exploration success continue. If Alamos discovers more gold at depth (1,500-2,000 meters), the shaft can be expanded at a relatively low cost to allow for fairly quick development on these levels. The shaft will also have a 4,500 tpd capacity at the current planned depth, which gives plenty of room for future increases in throughput without the need to increase underground capacity (only the plant will need to be expanded).

(Source: Alamos Gold)

It's a long, tedious, and expensive process to build a shaft - construction won't start for a while, and completion of the shaft isn't expected until 2025 - but it's by far the best option given the economics and the upside potential at Island Gold.

Taking a closer look at the savings in unit operating costs of a shaft compared with a ramp, you can see that post-2024, costs will be much lower with the shaft in place. Those costs will also stay steady over the remaining LOM, while the two ramp haulage scenarios will see progressively increasing costs as the mine gets deeper and haulage distances increase.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

Examining operating cost by level, in both ramp options there is a surge in unit mining costs at the 1,500-meter level compared to the costs at the 750-meter level. With the shaft, costs only slightly increase between those different elevations. If the mine expands down to 2,000 meters, and there is a shaft in place, unit costs won't increase by much.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

Sustaining costs will also be lower with the shaft option as less development will be needed, and Alamos won't have the costs of maintaining the same amount of trucks over the life of mine.

So while not building a shaft will save C$425 million in growth capital, there would be higher operating and sustaining capital in that scenario, which would result in the total operating costs and capital for the operation being US$220 million more than the 2,000 tpd shaft option.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

In terms of the difference in output, with the shaft completed, the average annual production will be 236,000 ounces of gold. I would consider this estimate the base case scenario as there is likely plenty of upside to this average. Compare that to the 142,000 ounces and 184,000 ounces for the two ramp scenarios, whose upsides are effectively capped because of the limitations with ramp haulage. AISC at Island Gold will be just $534 per ounce once the shaft is online, vs. $772 per ounce if Alamos stuck with the current configuration of the mine. Island Gold is already a low-cost operation; when the shaft is finished, it will be one of the highest margin gold mines in the world.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

The only downside with the shaft is that it will consume the majority of cash flow that Island Gold will generate over the next 4-5 years, and that's using a $1,750 gold price. The benefits are seen from 2025 and onward when after-tax free cash flow hits $200+ million per annum over a 10-year period.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

Using a $1,450 gold price, the 2,000 tpd throughput with shaft scenario would result in negative free cash flow of close to US$100 million on a cumulative basis by 2024. Compare that to the ~US$300 million of positive free cash flow during that same period if all Alamos did was build a paste plant. But you can see that later on in the mine-life, not only is there more free cash flow generated because of the shaft, but that cash flow is realized much quicker.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

When you run the numbers, the NPV of the shaft expansion is vastly superior, both at $1,450 and $1,750 gold. If we assume that there is upside to the current reserve/resource, then the economics of shaft expansion become even more compelling, and the NPV gap would widen further.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

AGI Is Short-term Overbought, But Still A Tremendous Long-term Gold Play

My bullish thesis on AGI has centered around Island Gold, and the shaft expansion reinforces my extremely positive outlook for the operation. In fact, building a shaft enhances it even more. The Phase III expansion will be transformational as it unlocks the enormous potential of the mine.

I also know that investors can be fickle and short-sighted. Some might be disappointed that the construction of a shaft at Island Gold will result in much lower free cash flow over the next several years. But keep in mind that most of the capital spend occurs in 2022-2024, and even next year, there will be well over $50 million of FCF at current gold prices.

With Young-Davidson now generating robust cash flow going forward, it puts the company in a strong position for 2020-2021.

The shaft makes this story even better in future years. Alamos is playing the long game, and they will be greatly rewarded.

AGI has been on a tear this year and has almost tripled since the start of 2019 (bettering the HUI's performance by nearly 2x). Short term, the stock is a bit overbought and near the top of the channel of the current uptrend. AGI could consolidate as it did in May before it resumes its upward trajectory. Long term, AGI is one of the best options in the space for investors looking for low risk, high-margin producers.

