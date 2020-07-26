We look at two very similar REITs and decide which to buy.

We recently wrote an article taking a look at two very different medical REITs, Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), where we demonstrated that MPW was the clear winner.

We continue to seek out income opportunities in the medical sector to increase our exposure and our diversity. Today, we take a look at two REITs that are focused on another branch of the medical business – medical office buildings (MOBs). These are the buildings where you might go to visit your primary care physician, get an MRI or have an outpatient procedure.

This sector has been growing like a weed as baby-boomers age and need more frequent medical care. The population is growing and aging, a combination that's sure to drive demand for medical services.

Additionally, this is a fantastic center for the REIT model because the medical field is dominated by large regional medical systems. This provides a field of potential tenants with deep pockets, good credit ratings and plenty of cash flow.

Today, we look at Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) yielding 4.7% and Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) yielding 5.2%. Both are invested primarily in MOBs.

Looking at relative performance, HTA and DOC have been highly correlated over the past five years, with DOC currently having a higher total return.

Of course, past performance is not indicative of future results. Right now, HTA is relatively cheaper than DOC in terms of price/FFO, but DOC has a slightly higher yield.

Assets

First let's look at what we are buying. HTA owns 465 buildings, 24.9 million square feet across 33 states. 95% of them are MOBs.

Source: HTA Q1 Supplement

DOC is the smaller of the two with 268 buildings, with 14.2 million square feet, across 35 states, though their portfolio breakdown is very similar to HTA with 94% if their investment in MOBs.

Source: DOC Q1 Supplement

There are a few differences within their respective portfolios that we believe is notable. Particularly, HTA has a higher percentage of on-campus or campus affiliated properties, but a much lower rate of leases that are triple net.

Here's a look at HTA's diversification.

Source: HTA Q1 Supplement

And here's a look at DOC.

Source: DOC Q1 Supplement

Buildings that are affiliated with the local medical system command a premium in the MOB world, while those that are not affiliated are going to be higher risk. HTA edges out in that category.

Triple-net leases are the most favorable leases for REITs. In a triple-net lease, the tenant takes care of all of the month-to-month expenses and bears responsibility for most of the routine maintenance of the property. This means that expense inflation risk is on the tenant. On a gross lease, the tenant pays a flat rent and the landlord is responsible for taxes, insurance and utilities. As a result, if those things go up in price, the landlord suffers.

For REITs we greatly prefer the simplicity of the triple-net structure. While that means lower lease rates, it means lower expenses and more consistency.

Debt

Both HTA and DOC primarily use unsecured debt through a combination of term loans and unsecured notes. Both have a small amount of mortgage debt associated with property level mortgages in joint ventures.

While both REITs enjoy an investment grade rating, HTA is one notch higher at BBB/Baa2 versus DOC which is BBB-/Baa3. As a result, HTA has access to cheaper debt with an average weighted interest expense of 3.03%, while DOC is at 3.6%.

HTA is slightly more aggressive with their use of leverage at 35.5% debt/gross assets while DOC is at 29.35% debt/gross assets.

Here is a look at HTA's debt metrics:

Source: HTA Q1 Supplement

Compared to DOC's debt metrics:

Source: DOC Q1 Supplement

Note that even though HTA has higher leverage than DOC, their cash flow coverage is actually better. HTA's interest coverage is 4.86x, while DOC is at 4.67x.

Both have very healthy balance sheets, but HTA's is slightly better. The higher use of leverage might explain why HTA has underperformed DOC to the downside recently. Leverage creates greater upside when prices are headed up and greater downside when they are going down.

Dividends

There's a huge difference in historical dividends. Since the IPO, DOC has only increased their dividends once, from $0.225/quarter to $0.23/quarter. For the past five years, HTA has been consistently increasing their dividend.

Source: HTA Q1 Supplement

HTA's payout ratio is 90% of funds available for distribution ("FAD"), DOC's payout ratio is 92.7% of FAD. Since the MOB business is so stable, we are not concerned about higher than average payout ratios. We appreciate that both companies are willing to send along most of their cash-flow to investors.

HTA does have a much better history of dividend growth, and we expect that they will be able to raise again this year.

COVID-19

The elephant in the room is COVID-19. While many REITs are struggling to collect rent, the MOB sector has remained very strong. HTA last reported that they collected 96% of rents in April and May. DOC has been collecting at similar rates, and reports 97% collections for Q2.

Source: DOC COVID Update

Unsurprisingly, we can see that collections were higher for affiliated MOB's than for unaffiliated ones.

The bottom line is that rent collections have been really strong for MOBs and in many states. They are among the first businesses being allowed to reopen and resume somewhat normal business.

Valuation

Currently, both HTA and DOC are trading around 16x FFO, with HTA just slightly cheaper. Considering the stability of MOBs, both REITs should easily trade above 20x FFO. Both have in fact traded above 20x in the past and today interest rates are much lower, making these REITs more attractive.

HTA is currently slightly cheaper, though the differences are close enough that a few days of trading could change that.

Verdict

The MOB sector is a fantastic one for REIT investors because it provides a steady stream of income from very reliable tenants. As high-yield investors and landlords, we really seek one thing – rent checks! We can sit back and collect our dividends with confidence that the tenants will keep paying rent and the checks will keep coming, providing us with the passive income we are seeking.

Both HTA and DOC are premium competitors in this subsector. Each has their pros/cons vs. the other.

HTA has:

A high on-campus/affiliated tenant base

Higher leverage which is a positive when you expect the sector to improve

A higher credit rating

A history of consistent dividend increases and trades at a slightly cheaper valuation

DOC has

A higher percentage of triple-net leases

Better historical performance

Some upside potential if (probably when) their credit rating is upgraded

And has a higher dividend yield

We really like both companies and believe it's a perfectly sound idea to own both. If we have to pick one, we would go with HTA as we believe they are better positioned for growth and are likely to close the recent valuation gap with DOC. For those looking for immediate income, DOC will provide a bit higher yield and should continue to have very similar total returns.

Conclusion

The thing we love most about REITs is the passive income. They buy buildings, lease them to tenants and have minimal expenses. This allows them to pass along a very significant amount of cash flow to income investors.

If you are a passive income investor, MOBs are a particularly attractive sector. While many have discussed the rise in medical treatment over the Internet, there are a lot of things that will always require a physical office visit. Despite the shutdowns, the MOB market can expect to have a strong recovery. Aging baby boomers, expanded medical insurance coverage and new treatment options have fueled MOB demand for a decade and those fundamentals have not disappeared.

While the fire-sale is over for most REITs, many are still trading at a very large discount to their pre COVID-19 highs. HTA is trading at a 22% discount from their 52-week high and DOC is trading at an 16% discount.

Since those peaks, interest rates have materially declined, making the yield paid by these REITs more attractive. Here's a look at the spread between their respective yields and the 10-year Treasury rate:

When this spread widens considerably, it's often an indicator to buy, especially when it widens and there is no increased risk to the REIT's ability to continue paying the dividend.

We expect both REITs will trade above their prior highs as the market settles and they continue to prove that they are still capable of providing their current levels of cash flow.

Buy these two REITs today, and let the passive income pay you for a decade.

