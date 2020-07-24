ManTech holds little debt. Earnings grew 46% over the past year. It is worthy of a buy recommendation at the current price of ~$66.50.

A Reasonable Price To Pay

The share price of ManTech International (MANT) pulled back recently to ~$66.50 in the months following good Q'1 numbers. The company holds little debt. Earnings grew 46% over the past year. It is worthy of a buy recommendation at this price for an investor wanting to add a healthy, reasonably priced, cybersecurity stock to the portfolio.

Other analysts (eight writing consecutively at Seeking Alpha), confidently, are bullish on MANT. Several writers recommended it a buy when the price was nearly ten dollars higher than today. I saw the company's potential when the price was half of what it sells for currently. We watched it steadily climb during the past two years topping $93. Two months ago, Motley Fool listed MANT among its "3 Top Defense Stocks to Buy Right Now." Share price then was bouncing between $66 and $71. The analyst described the company as "a growth machine" with one of the best balance sheets in the defense sector.

Nevertheless, analysts' confidence has not been infectious. MANT is not stock with celebrity status, so its momentum is sluggish languishing under the radar of Wall Street. But that contributes to its attractiveness for retail investors at this price. ManTech is scheduled to report Q'2 FY'20 earnings on July 29.

Source: Factor Grades and Quant Ranking, Seeking Alpha

Focus and Thrust Is On Defense Tech

ManTech is repositioning its focus more decidedly thrusting into defense technology. In May, following President Trump's push for a U.S. Space Force within the Department of Defense, ManTech launched Space Range. It is a cybersecurity initiative leveraging its position to protect U.S. space assets from virulent cyberattacks. Space Range complements and builds on its military tech markets that include cyberspace national defense selling:

Training government personnel, data collection, analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering

Intelligence protection and collection to safeguard national security

Modernizing federal government technology to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of agencies

Downward pressure on the share price emanates from several effects. First, the federal FY'21 budget for cybersecurity across all departments and agencies is flat after a significant increase over prior years. The government is dramatically increasing spending on civilian domestic economic stimulus programs.

In particular, the cybersecurity FY'21 budget that passed Congress for the Department of Defense totals $9.85B or "52% of the whole federal security" spending. Despite the big number, it is 2.27% less than what was budgeted in FY'20 and there is less for the VA, Commerce, and Transportation, according to the Office of Management and Budget and Homeland Security.

The novel coronavirus is delaying awards for proposals. Offices are operating with less staff and fewer hours open. It is a bit ironic my grandson was told this week he will have to wait for at least two or three extra months for his new biometric passport. MANT President and CEO warned investors and analysts about anticipated delays that might affect the next quarterly report, saying:

(T)he proposal volume is very high. The timing of awards might be delayed, except for the intelligence community, where the proposal volume might slow down because (of the) physical presence need to do the type of work needed to continue these procurements. And generally, a vast majority of contracting officers have to get the near-term actions done to get the COVID-related charging all set up on their programs, and that could create a delay…

Another source of pressure has been the sale of shares by insiders and institutions over the past six months when the price several times popped into the $80s. Some hedge funds, too, started taking profits.

Solid Management In An Essential Industry

Overall, MANT is a solid company in an essential industry holding in a good financial position. Short-term assets exceed liabilities by almost $240M. Long term, assets of $1.66B exceed liabilities of $386.3M. Operating cash flow more than adequately covers the company's debt and EBIT covers interest payments. The average dividend yield in the industry is 1.3%, while MANT's is 1.9% making a buy at the current price more attractive; the yield is lower than bigger cybersecurity companies and influencers in the market (4.5%). Continued strong earnings might influence management to increase the dividend.

If contract award delays are overcome and fears of cyber threats to national security press-on, MANT's special focus on cyberspace national defense, training government personnel, data collection, analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering and modernizing federal government technology, puts MANT in a strong position to grow revenues and earnings.

There are downsides somewhat suppressing MANT share price but keep in mind the bigger picture. This is a company with a propitious rifle shot-like focus on defense tech that is an essential industry. America cannot afford to let cyber vulnerabilities exist in the fast-paced environment of cyberespionage and cyberwarfare.

The Council on Foreign Relations declares persistent vulnerabilities over the past two decades delineated in repeated warnings from the GAO cannot afford delays in modernization. New weapons systems incorporate more complex cyber systems demanding more of the expertise ManTech offers. The cyber resilience of the federal government across every agency needs constant evaluation and upgrading. ManTech focuses, particularly on the government defense market. MANT wants to meet the mission laid out by the Council, i.e., "to ensuring the security and resilience of the capabilities that underpin U.S. deterrence and warfighting." A retail value investor can be an army of one in homeland security buying MANT shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.