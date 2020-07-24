Production of gold equivalent was 183,582 ounces, down 28.7% from the same quarter a year ago and 17.2% sequentially.

Revenues were quite low this quarter with $303.4 million well below the revenues from the same quarter a year ago. Net adjusted earnings were $63.3 million or 0.07 per share.

Image: Jacobina mine in Brazil. Courtesy: Brazil mine

Investment Thesis

Canada-based Yamana Gold (AUY) reported its second-quarter results on July 23, 2020. It was a significant release because of the nature of the situation. While gold and now silver prices are shooting to the moon, and the other side, gold and silver miners are experiencing severe production disruptions that spoil somewhat any benefits. The question is, what is the market reaction of these conflicting elements?

The answer is often clearly revealed when the company releases its quarterly results, which show the economic effects of high commodity prices and the potential mining issues. Furthermore, I will use part of my preceding article in which I develop in detail the production for the second quarter of 2020, on July 15, 2020. Gold production per mine has been quite weak this quarter:

The investment thesis has improved since a year ago, and I believe the gold and silver miner is now a "keeper" and should be accumulated on weakness. Yes, of course, we can always discuss the rich valuation of today. It is why it is essential to trade short term about 30%-40% of your AUY position to take advantage of the volatility, which has reached a record due to the coronavirus effect.

The price of gold and silver has reached another record high and allowed the company to start a sound cash generation despite a weaker-than-expected production in the second quarter of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One new element that makes Yamana Gold a perfect candidate for the long term is that the silver price has recovered from its lethargic valuation. The company produces a significant amount of silver in two of its mines. Silver is now about $23 per ounce after lagging gold for a long while. However, I do not think this silver resurrection will last, but I have been wrong before.

A chart comparison that could help is how AUY has performed compared to the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) in 2020 so far. We can see that Yamana Gold has outperformed GDX since May and is now 47% than it was on January 1, 2020.

Data by YCharts

Yamana Gold - Balance Sheet in 2Q'20. The raw numbers

Yamana Gold 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 463.5 357.8 383.8 356.5 303.4 Net Income in $ Million 14.1 201.3 14.6 45.0 0.00 EBITDA $ Million 191.3 347.8 63.5 194.5 29.3 EPS diluted in $/share 0.01 0.21 0.02 0.05 0.00 Cash from operations in $ Million 147.6 157.4 201.7 129.4 92.2 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 86.2 82.7 104.9 67.0 49.6 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 61.4 74.7 96.8 62.4 42.6 Total cash $ Million 97.4 108.2 167.3 328.0 324.8 Total debt in $ Million 1,764 1,049 1,048 1,192 1,093 Dividend per share in $ 0.01 0.01 0.0125 0.01563 0.0175 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 951.1 951.9 952.3 952.0 953.2 Gold Production 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Gold Equivalent ounce ("GEO") Production K Oz 257,556 238,623 256,288 221,746 183,582 Silver Production M oz 2.17 2.48 2.97 2.73 2.01 Copper Production Mlbs 31.2 0 0 0 0 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,307 1,481 1,484 1,589 1,713 Silver price $/Oz 15.03 17.73 17.50 17.47 16.83 AISC GEO co-product $/Oz 941 1,039 1,012 1,039 1,125

Sources: Company material and Morningstar. Note: Free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Gold production details for the second quarter of 2020

I have already commented on the production in a preceding article published on July 15, 2020. Most of the gold production charts are reproduced here, with only minor changes. One element that was missing and I talk about here is the AISC per GEO, which was $1,125 per ounce (see graph below).

Production in gold and silver was significantly lower year over year, as we can see below. The company produced 164,141 Au Oz and 2,007,809 Ag Oz, which is below the production indicated the same quarter a year ago.

Below is the gold production per producing mine in 2Q'20. The quarter was highlighted by excellent operational performances from Jacobina, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, and Minera Florida, all of which exceeded planned production targets.

Production at Cerro Moro was impacted by ongoing interprovincial travel restrictions that resulted in Cerro Moro operating with a significantly reduced workforce during the quarter [...] While temporary travel restrictions had an impact on the ramp-up of operations, the ramp-up was steady and did progress, with production in June at almost 50% more than the preceding month.

Consequently, the production of gold equivalent has been quite weak this quarter, as the chart below indicates.

Note: The production per gold equivalent ounce does not include the pre-commercial ounces from Barnat (2,651 Au Oz), which are included in the gold production above for Canadian Malartic mine.

Production of gold equivalent was 183,582 ounces, down 28.7% from the same quarter a year ago and 17.2% sequentially.

We can see clearly that the total output was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic this quarter again. Also, the AISC increased this quarter to $1,125 per ounce. It is what happens when production falls.

Yamana Gold is reaffirming full guidance for 2020-2022.

Progress in the second quarter of 2020.

Source: Presentation

Second-quarter of 2020 financials analysis

1 - Revenues of $303.4 million in 2Q'20

Revenues were quite low this quarter with $303.4 million well below the revenues from the same quarter a year ago, as you can see in the chart above. Net adjusted earnings were $63.3 million or 0.07 per share, which beat expectations.

2 - Net Debt is $0.768 billion in 2Q'20

The company continues to lower its net debt. Cash is now $324.8 million. Net debt at the end of June is now $768 million compared to $869.1 million in 1Q'20. It is good progress that I like to witness because I consider debt reduction as a significant priority.

As a precaution, the company drew $200 million of its $750 million revolving credit facility in March 2020 and subsequently repaid $100 million in June 2020.

3 - Free Cash Flow

The formula used here for the generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It differs from the company calculation, and I use the same reasoning as Morningstar for 2Q'20. Yamana Gold indicated two free cash flows that are different. The net free cash flow shown by the company was $60.3 million before dividends and debt repayments.

However, the free cash flow position is getting slightly better with the massive increase in gold and silver prices experienced this quarter and is about to get even bigger with gold at $1,885 per ounce and silver at nearly $24 per ounce.

Free cash flow yearly is now $276.5 million, with $42.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 (the company indicated $41.1 million).

Again, Yamana Gold is paying now $0.07 per share annually or 1%, which is still quite low.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Yamana Gold's production has been severely affected by the mines' temporary suspension due to the COVID-19, and we should not take those results as face value. The second-quarter results have been lower despite the firm gold price that keeps on rising that just topped $1,900 per ounce today.

The market has ignored the negative side of the results and focused more on what is lying ahead. The third quarter will be much better, and with gold and silver so high, the company will produce an exceptional cash flow that will allow another deep cut in debt.

Also, the dividend is slightly rising, and while it is a meager token at $0.07 per share, it is still another positive long term.

Finally, the company's Agua Rica project (in conjunction with Alumbrera) is turning into a massive potential with silver rising. From the presentation:

Technical Analysis

AUY is now forming an ascending channel pattern after crossing resistance of its descending channel pattern on June 30, 2020. New line resistance is $6.60, and line support is $5.65. The short-term strategy is to play this range, a partial selling at around $6.60, expecting a retracement (buyback) at $5.65 or lower.

My thinking is that AUY will probably retest its 50MA projected at around $5.40, and I recommend adding at this price. However, it is difficult to establish a solid short-term strategy with gold and silver experiencing such massive positive momentum.

Gold just tested $1,900 today, but RSI indicates that the metal is now overbought with a clear signal at 75. Then, it is imperative to take profit while gold and silver are going up to secure your gain and reduce the risk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AUY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may eventually start a long term position but I am waiting for a retracement now.